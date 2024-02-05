A young woman recently passed away just shortly after learning her National Senior Certificate results

The video shows the young woman and her friends in high spirits as they celebrate passing Grade 12

Many netizens were left shaken and distraught upon learning about the death of the young woman

A young woman celebrated her recent matriculation results with friends, achieving a Bachelor's pass.

Source: Getty Images

News of a young Mzansi girl who lost her life after recently receiving her matric results.

Young woman loses her life

A video posted on TikTok by @mnqwenorsa shows the girl, known as Kwanele, celebrating the release of the 2023 matric results with her friends with much joy and excitement.

According to the post, Kwanele had received a Bachelor's pass before passing away.

Death is never easy. According to HuffPost, the death of a young person is especially heartbreaking and traumatic. There was so much future and so much possibility that is now forever gone.

See the video below:

Mzansi heartbroken by girl's passing

The cause of death was not disclosed in the post, but many netizens in the comments were left heartbroken as they reflected on the unfortunate tragedy. Others expressed that they suspect witchcraft was behind the young woman's passing.

Linet mazibuko wrote:

"Condolences to the family I know the pain I've been there even now ngiyasbuka ceitficate somtanami zehle nyembezi."

RoOster Mnqweno18 replied:

"So much hardwork and determination that she was putting at school for those results manje akasekho❤. Khohlakele umuntu oyenze lento ."

Ntsoaki Modise responded:

"Haibo What happened? ."

LucyMan♥️GreatVibes.Clothing♥️ commented:

"Mona soze sife nathi ukhona."

lwazi Andile replied:

"Waaa omakhelwane."

mduduzivincentshe said:

"Nxeseni phephisani ."

mbalzGadlela1 said:

"Hawuuu Abathakathi."

