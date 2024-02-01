Durban-based Gqom singer Babes Wodumo shared a picture of herself in a revealing costume

The Wololo hitmaker wore a yellow dress that showed off her entire behind and posted the snap on Instagram

Her fans were not pleased by this, and they took to her comments section and called her out

Babes Wodumo angered her fans when she posted this raunchy picture. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo knows how to stir trouble on the internet. The Gqom Queen posted a provocative post online that had people talking.

Babes' latest picture leaves fans scratching heads

Wololo singer Babes Wodumo took to Instagram to share a snap of her facing away from the camera. She wore a see-through yellow dress that left little to the imagination.

The revealing costume showed off her entire behind. In her caption, she spoke about her late husband, Mampintsha, having her back.

"He got my back!! If you don’t get it, then forget about it."

Mzansi calls Babes Wodumo out

Fans of the dancer expressed disappointment with this and so they voiced their concerns in her comments section.

marymusakanya advised:

"Ladies, learn to respect your bodies."

wxndiiz defended:

"What I really don't understand is you'll acting like it the first time seeing uBabes wearing this, her man didn't have a problem with it, so it's best to mind you'lls own business bekuthi kanjani vezani owenu nani."

tebzaa_ngwana said:

"This is inappropriate though."

adv_a_bongs_ngcolosi argued:

"It's indecency, though."

10.true:

"I think she needs our support. She’s been through a lot."

misspm21 asked"

"Guys, what is this?"

ntsiki.dwayi said:

"But you are someone's wife."

iam.ifeni said:

"Nadia nakai vibes."

sizakelesithole said:

"Babes, you need a new manager ASAP."

Source: Briefly News