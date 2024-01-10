Babes Wodumo's latest Instagram post showcasing her weight gain and new outfit sparked mixed reactions

Despite some criticism of her appearance, others praised her for her resilience and wished her well

The singer's post drew attention to both negative and positive comments, highlighting the ongoing public interest in her life and career

Babes Wodumo's latest Instagram post got her followers talking. The popular singer's fans shared mixed reactions to her body and outfit.

Babes Wodumo's weight gain gets SA talking

Social media users have been complaining about Babes Wodumo's health since her husband Mampintsha's untimely death in December 2022. The star's followers were concerned about her wellbeing when she lost weight.

Taking to her Instagram page, the Wololo hitmaker posted her recent pictures, and it's safe to say she is finally getting her old body back. The singer rocked a two-piece snakeskin outfit and a red bra.

Mzansi not feeling Babes Wodumo's new pictures

Social media users are seemingly not feeling Babes Wodumo's new body. Many said the star should get a better stylist, others noted that she should hit the gym to work on cellulite.

@thobanimagqani said:

"When she lost weight they said she's on drugs, now she's gained weight and people are still complaining, just a proof that people will always talk, and you should never give a f*ck about what people say."

@nkomanazana commented:

"No offense but please buy better phone and dress well happy birthday."

@badgirl_barrbie added:

"No offense but this post is not giving! I’m a big fan happy birthday "

@mhaike_jo commented:

"Learn to write in English. Be reminded that you are not only liked by South Africans."

@thumbelina_r wrote:

"Loving the weight gain, im so proud of you for pushing through and getting back up after everything you've been through. I pray the good Lord restores you to full health mentally, emotionally, physically and spiritually. There's nothing God cannot restore. Happy birthday beautiful "

Make-up artist claims that Babes Wodumo owes her R1200

Briefly News previously reported that Gqom queen Babes Wodumo found herself in hot water after being accused of not paying for services rendered to her. This came after the star was allegedly said to have moved on a year after her husband, Mampintsha, passed away.

Babes Wodumo, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, was dragged out recently by a young make-up artist, Pearl Mhlongo, who claimed that the star failed to pay her in 2021.

