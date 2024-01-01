Babes Wodumo's recent photo sparked relief on social media, with fans expressing happiness at her apparent return to better health

The singer, known for hits like Wololo , had reportedly lost weight and faced health issues but appeared to have gained weight

Comments on social media reflected mixed sentiments, with some noting positive changes in her appearance

South Africans on social media breathed relief after the latest picture of singer and reality television star Babes Wodumo went viral. Many said they were happy that she was returning to her old self.

Babes Wodumo's fans are relieved that she is looking healthier. Image: @babes_wodumo

Source: Instagram

Babes Wodumo looks hot in recent pic

Babes Wodumo's fans and followers have been worried about her health following her husband Mampintsha Shimora's death on 24 December 2022. The star has been losing weight and was allegedly rushed to the hospital after a medical emergency last year.

A recent picture of the star getting her make-up done was shared on the X app by the popular entertainment blog MDN Newss. The Wololo hitmaker seemed to have gained weight and she rocked colourful hair.

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Mzansi relieved that Babes Wodumo is healthier

Social media dished their thoughts on the picture. Many admitted that they were worried about the star's well-being after her husband's death. South Africans noted that the mother of one is getting her old body back.

@MakaTadiwa wrote:

"Her face is going back to how she looked back then "

@gorgeous_pru added:

"But her body is bouncing back "

Sfufuza_commented:

"Her face is declining.. well maybe it due to getting older. She will be 30 in 2024."

@LankyDuude commented:

"Mampintsha made her, she's only realising that her life revolved around him."

@TumiJohnson_SA wrote:

"People who don't follow here be like "Babes is not okay. Please pray for her" lol"

Sophie Ndaba’s latest pictures impress Mzansi

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the queen is back, darling! Sophie Ndaba has been serving looks lately and hasn't dropped the ball yet. The actress/entrepreneur had netizens singing her praises, in awe of her beauty when she stepped out in a stunning gown for an event in Lesotho.

One thing about our girl Sophie Ndaba? She will rock an evening gown! The actress, loved for her iconic role as Queen Moroka in the classic Generations, knows how to steal a show and recently stunned at an event in Lesotho.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News