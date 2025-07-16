An extremely joyful customer gave an unexpected performance while waiting for his fast-food order at a popular food establishment

The humorous video capturing the man's unique way of expressing hunger at a popular fast-food chain emerged on Facebook

The amusing clip captivated online audiences, sparking widespread laughter and positive comments

A Zulu man waiting for his order at KFC created a scene which left viewers in stitches. Image: Man Cekza Kwaito

Source: Facebook

A delightful video showcasing a man's enthusiastic expression of hunger while awaiting his order at KFC became an instant hit online, bringing smiles to countless faces.

The clip, uploaded to the Facebook platform by Man Cekza Kwaito, perfectly captures the customer's impatience and charming personality in a packed restaurant.

In the amusing footage, the hungry man can be seen showing an energetic display, including loud ululations, enthusiastic hand-clapping, and even bouncing up and down. He cheerfully appeals to the KFC staff, imploring them to please dish up as if they were hungry.

His spirited performance undoubtedly captured the attention of everyone in the restaurant, both employees and fellow patrons. Remarkably, almost immediately after his lively performance, his order arrived, consisting of two paper bags, which he accepted with evident joy and profuse thanks.

Social media users pointed out that most Zulu men were free-spirited and shared stories about their colleagues. Image: Man Cekza Kwaito

Source: Facebook

SA loves the joyful guy

The viral footage has garnered a positive response from social media users. Many commenters were captivated by the man's lively behaviour, describing him as someone who would be enjoyable to spend time with. Some users offered humorous theories about the swiftness of his service, suggesting that the staff, perhaps a little embarrassed, might have wanted to get him out of the establishment quickly. Others celebrated the cheerful nature of Zulu men, with users sharing pleasant stories about their Zulu colleagues and friends.

User @Lihle Bhebhe said:

"I would cry tears of death if I woke up and I'm not Zulu anymore."

User @Mamello Ntobaki shared:

"I can marry him and not dish up until he does this every day. I mean, this is very cute."

User @Phyllis Courtney added:

"I have a colleague from Mnambithi. He ululates intermittently every day, Kungonakele lutho umfowethu akikize nje emsebenzini (without any reason, he ululates at work)."

User @Nonhlanhlah Mthethwa noted:

"Zulu men are always happy."

User @Zuko Porcia commented:

"Imagine this is your boyfriend and uhamba nyaye lapha (you're with him at the restaurant). Yoh!"

User @Leano Plan asked:

"Did he sing the John Cena song at the end🤣?"

User @Phiwah Art said:

"KFC awuthathe le video wenze imakethe ngayo soyithenga ubuthaphuthaphu uma ungenza njalo (KFC must use this video as their marketing strategy, we'd all flock to their restaurants for food)."

Watch the Facebook video below:

3 Briefly News articles about KFC

A grandson shared a touching moment, bonding with his gogo, over a KFC meal, leaving Mzansi peeps singing his praise.

A toddler went to a gogo he didn't know at KFC and started chatting as if he knew her, and the granny shared her meal and entertained him.

A bunch of guys boldly stopped a man who resembled Colonel Harland Sanders, asking if he was Mr KFC, sparking laughter online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News