A young human rights activist challenged the idea of unity during South African rugby matches, sparking strong online reactions

The activist's thought-provoking take on national solidarity during sporting events was shared in a powerful video clip on Facebook

Social media users largely agreed with the activist's views, praising his honesty, but also warning of potential backlash

Local activist Pieter Kriel challenged the unity during rugby matches, saying it was a mask of deeper issues. Image: Pieter Kriel

A compelling video shared by a local activist sparked a national conversation, challenging South Africa's unity during rugby events.

The clip, posted on Facebook by Pieter Kriel, gained massive attention, drawing significant agreement and debate from internet users.

The clip starts with Pieter Kriel arguing that South Africa often comes together over a drink, wearing green and gold rugby shirts, only for the duration of a match. He states that this is not true unity but rather a form of escapism, like a painkiller for a country unwilling to face its deep issues. He highlights that the day after a game, life returns to normal, with segregated suburbs, private schools, and wealth passed down through stolen land.

The 21-year-old also adds that white fear in Mzansi is rewarded with safety and silence, before making it clear that real unity is not just about beer and boerewors. Instead, he argues, it involves the redistribution of land, economic repair, and truth without public relations, asserting that until these changes happen, waving a flag at a rugby match is merely performative patriotism.

The young man also said that the only unity would be the redistribution of the stolen land. Image: "Unity is not beer and boerewors": Pieter Kriel

Mzansi loves Pieter's realness

Pieter Kriel's candid views resonated with many social media users, who flooded the comments section expressing their agreement. Many hailed him as a true revolutionist, applauding his brave and honest assessment of the country's social fabric.

Some advised Pieter to be careful, saying his direct views were starting to irritate some people. Others likened him to prominent figures, hinting that he was ready for a role in parliament and suggesting that he and Lt Gen Mkhwanazi were ready for parliament.

User @Augustin Plaatjies said:

"Man of honesty, I have been looking for that word, it is just 'performative. ' We must understand each other peacefully and honestly."

User @Issa Sisilana added:

"I'm starting to select my preferred MPs. You and Mkhwanazi are leading on my board."

User @Kingluther Nkawane commented:

"There's an EFF regalia your size and a seat in parliament for you."

User @Rania Verhaelst shared:

"Yes indeed, yet we do all just simply love a rugby game. Not every day is painful; rugby provides relief. We're not all this cynical, though we acknowledge you say as a person of colour who truly suffered under apartheid. I know the pain more than you ever will, yet we still enjoy a game together, and rugby gives us 90 minutes of escape."

User @Sipho Peti added:

"You are a true hero, my boy, I love you🔥🔥."

User @Moeketsi Joseph Sekaleli said:

"This young man is blessed to be thinking what he is thinking, as he does, while his people suffer from anger and insecurity. May God protect you from your own people's influence and prosper in life. He is one of the very few genuinely honest white people."

