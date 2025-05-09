A young man made waves online after confronting agencies, film crews, and celebrities for exploiting township visuals while ignoring its people

In a passionate clip shared on TikTok, the man called out those who use township settings for their raw, gritty aesthetic without ever giving back or staying back longer than they have to

The emotional video struck a chord online, with many users applauding his boldness, saying things most people were afraid to say

A young man called out how media companies and celebrities use local townships for aesthetics. Image: pieterkrielorg

Source: Instagram

A local guy captured the internet's attention with one brutal, honest clip, and the streets were fully behind him.

His video was reposted by TikTok user @newsnexussa, attracting massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who commended him for being truthful.

The young man passionately speaks out

In the video, the man came through with fire, asking brands and famous faces to stop filming in the township if they don't care about the people living in it. He wasn't shy about calling out how cameras love the rawness and gritty visuals of the hood, and said when it comes to putting money into those streets, they disappear. He warned those who enter the township with nothing but camera crews and fake concern to stop using poverty like it's an aesthetic.

The young man reminded everyone that it's not just white creatives doing it, saying black celebrities were also guilty of that. He slammed them for treating local kasis like a trend, saying it would be better if they were fixing schools or even building parks for little kids, and not just seeing townships as good for vibes and visuals.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the young man's video

The post attracted floods of comments from social media users who cheered for the young man. Many said he spoke facts and didn't leave anything unsaid. Some said he should be schooling leaders, while others were calling for him to consider joining politics. Others praised how he stood firm and represented the real township voice, unfiltered and powerful, even though he was of a different race.

Locals agreed with the young man who said South African celebrities had no time for local kasis. Image: pieterkrielorg

Source: Instagram

User @Richard James Newton said:

"For a few to be rich, many must be poor. It will never change my brothers and sisters. It's by design ❤️🇿🇦."

User @Collen added:

"True, most of us celebrities go to the townships to shoot content, then disappear but we are not giving back to our township communities."

User @tsekelekeliverecap shared:

"OMG YES! Every TV soapie is filmed in a kasi, and they do nothing to give back to the community. They will occasionally donate R5 Shoprite sanitary pads to schools."

User @Leofire commented:

"You should become the government of South Africa. As young as you are, you make more sense than the rest 🔥🔥."

User @amanda_mrobo🇿🇦 added:

"He's brilliant."

User @Vanessa said:

"Salute, you don't sugarcoat."

