A woman shared a video explaining that if one survives life in Cape Town's townships, they are tougher than they may think

The lady, who has lived in one of Cape Town's townships, explained that moving out is not a privilege for those who can afford it, but more of a necessity, in a TikTok video

Social media users flooded the comment section, agreeing with the lady, with some sharing that they didn’t regret paying high bond amounts, feeling safer in the suburbs than they did in the townships

A lady, unafraid to speak her truth, posted a video detailing how living in Cape Town’s townships was physically, mentally, and emotionally draining.

She shared this in a clip under her TikTok handle @mila32ni, garnering many views, likes, and comments from social media users who described how toxic Cape Town's townships could be.

The woman speaks about the township life

In the clip, @mila32ni shared that she doesn’t blame those who sacrifice money to pay rent and bond amounts to move away from the townships. She called those who have survived Cape Town’s townships very strong, saying they could overcome anything that comes their way.

She added that, having lived there herself, if one can leave, they should protect their children and move away from the township, not worrying about money, as we all leave it behind in the end. The lady explained that she wasn’t comparing different townships, saying that all the townships in Cape Town are equally harsh.

She mentioned reaching a point where she could no longer handle it and left, noting that some people aren’t even stressed by their financial situations in the townships, but the way of life in that environment drains their mental capacity.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Debates Life in Cape Town's Townships

Social media users quickly responded to the lady’s post, agreeing with her sentiments. Many shared how bad their situations were, saying that it was not safe, as even their neighbours' children stole from them. Some mentioned their own experiences of living in the townships, describing how dangerous it was and how they constantly had to watch their backs.

Others shared how they couldn’t even go to the shops without fear. Many admitted that while they were judged for moving to rent in the suburbs, they could no longer endure the township life.

User @Mama said:

"It's so frustrating even your neighbour's kids stealing from you. That's our township for you in Cape Town."

User @gonts2017 shared:

"Mna, at work they judge me for paying a lot of rent but I feel very safe."

User @msmm67_19 added:

"My problem is that you generalise your bad experience with the township kubantu abaright ukuhlala elokitshini (some good people live in the township). Not all Western Cape townships are dangerous."

User @TNgcongo commented:

"I agree. I was born in Gugs. My mom was ncama kwi (ended up taking a) bond when I was six. Best decision she has ever made. I don't think we would have survived, ba toxic abantu belokishi (people ekasi are toxic). You are right especially ngabantwana (about kids)."

User @Bhija 🇿🇦 shared:

"I ran and I never looked back. It's been 11 years now, happy and safe 🙏🏽🙌🏾."

User @onwabahompohompo@gmail.com said:

"We just managed because sister it's not easy at all. Yoh! Especially with children."

