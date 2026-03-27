A mom shared a video showing her child growing up alongside their nanny, highlighting a bond that formed naturally over the years

The clip moved through different stages, from baby days to toddler years, showing how their relationship evolved over time

It reminded many people how important caregivers are in raising children, with others reflecting on similar connections in their own lives

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Some bonds don’t need big moments to stand out. They grow quietly over time, in everyday routines that people don’t always notice. One mom captured exactly that, and it ended up saying a lot more than expected.

The picture on the left showed Tannie and Sheila posing in the kitchen. Image: Shiela Mae Jenkinson

Source: Facebook

A touching video shared by Shiela Mae Jenkinson on 1 March 2026 gave people a glimpse into something many families quietly experience every day. She posted a clip showing her daughter growing up alongside their nanny, Tannie Ellen, and it instantly struck a chord. It wasn’t just about milestones, but about the bond that formed over time.

The video by Shiela Mae moved through different stages of the child’s life. In the beginning, Tannie Ellen was seen carrying her on her back like a baby, doing everyday things while keeping her close. Over the years, the little girl grew, eventually walking on her own and interacting more, almost like a toddler nearing four.

A bond built through everyday moments

What stood out was how natural their connection looked, it was genuine moments captured over time. You could see the comfort, the familiarity, and the trust that had been built between them. It reflected a reality in many homes where nannies play a huge role in raising children.

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Mzansi reacted warmly to the video, with many pointing out how special that relationship is. Some shared their own experiences of being raised by caregivers, while others appreciated how the mom acknowledged and celebrated that bond so openly. Some netizens pointed out that while the nanny was raising the employer's child, they wondered if she had children of her own and who was taking care of them.

The picture on the left showed the nanny carrying the little girl on her back. Image: Shiela Mae Jenkinson

Source: TikTok

Check out the Facebook reel below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Mahoko Seepamore wrote:

“I know and understand they get paid to do that, the question is, do they appreciate what our mothers are doing for their kids?”

Rabai Van Ntsephe added:

“Nanny does really play a mother role to a child, that’s why my kids never had one because they have their mother.”

Rele Kiasher Kashe said:

“Then at night she'll be crying about back and body pain. 🤦‍♀️”

Flat Bush East shared:

“The saddest part about this is this is the kind of love she is supposed to be giving to her kids or grandchildren, but because we need money to survive, the sacrifice has to be made; you will never really know how she feels inside.”

Tebogo Dina highlighted:

“So sad, our mothers raised them only for us to be starved of the motherly love and presence.”

Simphiwe Zondi said:

“I wonder when you’re busy running around with that child, who’s running after yours. 🤔🤔”

Kroonstad Property Agents said:

“Used to work at a retail store, these kids grow up and end up buying things like furniture and groceries for the women who worked as domestic workers, making life easier for them later on.”

Phumlani Khumalo commented:

“The sad part is that most employers don’t register these ladies for UIF or any investment, yet they help raise families, and when it’s time to retire, they often leave with nothing at all.”

Felicia Plaatjies said:

“The point many are missing is that the child is loved and cared for, the nanny plays a vital role just like other essential workers and because of jobs like these, many families survive, and children get educated. We should appreciate them more.”

Vee Kay said:

“The bond between these two, even if apartheid came back, it would never win.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about nannies

An X (formerly Twitter) user stunned the internet after sharing a breakdown of their monthly budget for a one-year-old, including a nanny.

Simphiwe Dana was dragged recently for the way she treats her nanny, leaving Mzansi angry and calling her behavior out.

Nandi Madida recently took to social media to share an adorable story about her family's nanny checking up on her, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News