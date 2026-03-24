A grocery haul ends up catching attention after the amount bought for a small budget feels almost unreal to many people watching

The video quietly highlights how local spots can sometimes offer better value, especially for those trying to stretch every rand without compromising on meals

Conversations start building as people compare prices and rethink where they shop, with many clearly surprised by what’s possible

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Groceries have been hitting harder than usual lately, so whenever someone manages to stretch their money, people pay attention. This time, it was a student who showed just how far a small budget could go, and it honestly had people doing double takes. The amount of meat he walked away with didn’t quite match what most are used to seeing.

The picture on the left showed the student revealing where he bought cheap meat. Image: @0ross

Source: TikTok

A student, @0ross, shared a video on 21 March 2026 in Johannesburg showing what he bought for R252.99 at Siesta Butchery near the MTN taxi rank. The haul included a garlic tub, multiple trays of beef, chicken fillets and even chicken feet. He posted the clip on TikTok, giving a full breakdown of everything he managed to get on a tight budget. The video quickly caught attention as people tried to understand how far that amount stretched.

What stood out was just how much variety he managed to pack into that amount. In a time where grocery prices keep climbing, seeing meat in bulk like that felt almost unrealistic to many viewers. It also highlighted the role local butcheries play, especially for students and families trying to make their money go further. Spots like these often offer better deals compared to big supermarkets.

Budget grocery win surprises many South Africans

The video by user @0ross resonated because it spoke directly to everyday struggles. Many young people, especially students, are constantly looking for ways to stretch their budgets without sacrificing proper meals. Seeing someone manage to do that successfully sparked curiosity and interest. People started comparing prices and even sharing where they shop.

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Mzansi was impressed. Some said they needed the exact location immediately, while others praised him for knowing how to shop smart. A few were even shocked at how much he managed to get, saying it wouldn’t be possible at most stores. It turned into a useful plug more than just a viral moment.

The visual on the right captured Isaac with all the meat he bought for around R200. Image: @0ross

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Phumeza said:

“Am I the only one who’s scared of buying very cheap meat, I mean inyama eshibhe kakhulu 😢”

AliceLisaQueen said:

“That wors will turn into pap when you cook it”

Onankie asked:

“Why are they so cheap? 😭😳”

Kwanda Fox said:

“Considering the portion sizes, I think the price is actually fair and at a glance, the meat doesn’t look discoloured. I won’t comment on the taste, but everything looks relatively fresh. I don’t understand the big fuss in the comments.”

Kagiso Machobane said:

“I sometimes feel like other people’s money is not the same as my money. 😭”

Bookie said:

“This butchery carried me when I was back at res. ❤️😭”

Zoey Blake said:

“21 rand wors. 😭😭 Someone help me understand.”

Rivonia Saggesē Ntimane said:

“I will never find it cool buying cheap meat, I mean, meat itself is expensive, so this is too questionable”

Boity said:

“Bro, that’s the cheapest and most convenient butchery I’ve ever seen. What do you mean you got all that for less than R300? That’s crazy.”

3 Other Briefly News stories about grocery hauls

A Cape Town chef shared a video demonstrating how to prepare a gourmet-style family meal for a family of four on a strict budget.

A woman posted a TikTok video showing people the purchases her stokvel made in preparation for December, sharing a haul.

An Afrikaans woman’s grocery haul video gives South African viewers a peek into a typical household shopping list, sparking reactions.

Source: Briefly News