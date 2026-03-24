A long and uncertain journey unfolds, showing how setbacks and failures can quietly build toward something much bigger over time

The story resonates with many who know what it feels like to try repeatedly without seeing results, yet still pushing forward

People are left feeling motivated as the outcome shows how quickly things can change when persistence finally meets opportunity

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Not every success story starts with things falling into place, and this one really shows how messy the journey can get before it finally makes sense. There are moments where it looks like nothing is working, and giving up feels easier than continuing. This story had people reflecting on just how close many are to their breakthrough without even realising it.

The picture on the left showed the man posing with Somizi. Image: @ophin_wear

Source: TikTok

TikTok user @ophin_wear shared his story on 13 February 2026, detailing his journey from struggling to becoming a sneaker designer for Bathu. He explained how he left his job as a junior civil engineer in 2014 to follow his passion. Over the years, he faced multiple setbacks, including failed businesses and unemployment. At one point, he couldn’t even afford basic clothing and spent his days at home with no clear direction.

His turning point came in 2020 when he decided to give his dream one last chance. He designed a sneaker and shared it online, which gained attention and opened doors. Soon after, he got an opportunity to work with Bathu, and from there his career began to grow. He went on to collaborate with major brands and built a name for himself in the industry.

From setbacks to success through persistence

By 2023, user @ophin_wear had launched his own clothing brand, aiming to create opportunities for others from similar backgrounds. He spoke about wanting to give hope to those struggling to find jobs, especially in kasi communities. His journey reflected the reality that many face, where effort doesn’t always lead to immediate success, but persistence can eventually pay off.

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Mzansi felt inspired, many praised his resilience and determination, while others highlighted the importance of supporting big local brands like Bathu. His story became showed people that success doesn’t always follow a straight path and that growth often comes after multiple setbacks.

The visual on the left showed the man back in the days working as a designer. Image: @ophin_wear

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok video below:

Here’s what Mzansi said

Bootasmvuyana wrote:

“I’ve been owning this for 3 years now, and this gold t-shirt really carried me ngoba it opened doors I never expected. 🔥”

BareMetal Systems Lab asked:

“My guy, forgive me if I’m wrong, did you attend school in Hebron Tech and were part of Bokamoso? ngoba you really look familiar as Big Man. 👀”

Mansa Musa asked:

“Bathu buys from Temu… What exactly do you design, Sir, because now I’m curious about your actual creative process. 🤔”

MaNkosi wrote:

“I’m not seeing this by mistake ngoba you just gave me reassurance about a decision I’m about to take, this really spoke to me. 🙏”

Thuli Malinga wrote:

“Good marketing strategy ngoba you pulled us in with Bathu first and then introduced your own brand, otherwise I might have scrolled past. 👏”

Sandile M Mashigo wrote:

“I wish I could stop procrastinating and believe in what God placed in my heart, ngoba your journey shows that it’s possible. 🙏”

BrownSkinnedEm wrote:

“I always thought I was late seeing my peers succeed kodwa now I realise it’s just not my time yet. This gave me peace 😭”

Thami wrote:

“Entrepreneurship is about risk ngoba leaving comfort to start fresh is scary but perseverance is what really matters, well done 👏”

Ashlee Ramokhoase wrote:

“This was so inspiring to read ngoba stories like this remind us that consistency really pays off. 🥹🙌🏽”

Bonflaux asked:

“How do people go viral with their business ngoba I’ve been trying for so long and I’m not seeing results yet. 😭”

3 Other Briefly News stories about success stories

Source: Briefly News