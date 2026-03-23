A man opened up about how something that once seemed manageable slowly took over his life and changed everything around him

As his situation unfolds, the impact becomes clearer, showing how quickly things can spiral when control starts slipping away

His story went viral and touched many people, as similar experiences and close calls began to surface in response

Some stories don’t need exaggeration to hit hard; this one speaks for itself. It starts off like something many people think they can manage, but as it unfolds, the reality becomes difficult to ignore. And in the long run, one realises they've lost everything.

The picture on the left showed the man who said he looks older than his age. Image: @real_house_husband

Source: TikTok

A sobering video shared by TikTok user @real_house_husband on 24 February 2026 in the City of Tshwane, Pretoria, gave people a real look into the consequences of gambling. In the clip, the man opened up about how his life changed drastically in 2024. What once looked like a normal life slowly fell apart. And it all traced back to one habit.

He explained how he lost almost everything, including his cars, apartment and even friendships. The lifestyle he once had disappeared, leaving him to start over in an informal settlement. He now lives in a shack, something he admitted is a big downgrade. While he no longer worries about rent, the change in living conditions is clear. Even small things like where he buys food have changed completely.

Reality check on gambling’s harsh consequences

User @real_house_husband's story highlights just how quickly things can spiral when gambling gets out of control. What often starts as entertainment can turn into a serious problem. The stress alone takes a toll, and it shows not just financially, but physically too. He even mentioned looking older than before, something many linked to the pressure he’s been under.

People related more than expected. Some shared how they once won big but lost almost everything chasing more. Others spoke about losing savings, taking loans to recover losses, and ending up in debt. There were also a few who said they managed to quit early and rebuild.

The screenshot on the left showed the communal tap he shared they use. Image: @real_house_husband

Source: TikTok

Check out the TikTok post below:

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Amzaglobal said:

“I won R133,890 playing Hot Hot Fruit a month ago, but I almost lost everything and only walked away with R4,800. 😭”

Khotsi a Titi wrote:

“I lost around R80k in 2024, and I still remember the day I quit in February 2025 when a friend lent me R5,000. I lost it instantly, took an R8,000 loan the same day, trying to recover it, and lost that too within minutes. That’s when I decided to stop, and now I’m slowly rebuilding through part-time jobs.”

MadamELSA said:

“I lost R50 yesterday, and it feels like the world is ending. I’ll never buy more than a R100 voucher again. 😭”

Mrmo420cpt wrote:

“One morning on payday in 2020, I deposited R500, won around R15,000, cashed out, and never played again. 😅😂”

Njabulo Percival Vez said:

“Gambling is not as bad as we make it seem. The problem is control. Don’t gamble money you don’t have, set limits, and walk away when luck isn’t on your side because greed will make you lose everything even when you’ve already won.”

kopkopbanana🇿🇦 wrote:

“I lost R43k yesterday, and now I don’t even have transport money to get to work, never again.”

Mkhomi Ntshovelo said:

“I lost R900k between November 2025 and January 2026, money I had planned to use to buy a new home and a car.”

LadyB wrote:

“Gambling drained me completely. I used every cent I had, including savings and rewards, until I had nothing left, no food, no petrol, and I even started thinking about what I could sell, but through prayer, I’m slowly getting back on my feet and quitting for good. 💔”

User197555 wrote:

“Two years ago, between September and November, I won around R400k, but I kept chasing another R50k for a car I wanted and ended up losing it all. Now I’m still taking a taxi to work. 😂”

User4339678107359 said:

“It’s been a month since I quit gambling, and at least now I can afford food again. I’m working on paying off R35,000 in debt, and I never want anything to do with gambling again.”

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Source: Briefly News