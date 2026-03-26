A Ghanaian man returned from Dubai after seven years abroad to find his house project had been destroyed by someone he trusted with his money

The man received photos of apparent building progress for years while thousands of his savings were being misused without his knowledge

Similar cases have emerged across West Africa involving people abroad sending money home only to return and find nothing waiting for them

A man who spent seven years working in Dubai had one goal in mind. He wanted to come home to Ghana and walk straight into his own house. Instead, he came back in March 2026 to find that the person he trusted had ruined everything. His savings were gone, and the building was barely standing.

Man shocked to find his house unfinished after sending his savings home for the project. Images: @withalvin

Source: Twitter

The story was initially reported by Briefly News sister site in yen.com.gh. The man arrived expecting a completed home after years of sending money back to Ghana. What he found was an unfinished structure held together with cheap, inferior materials. Seven years of hard work in the Gulf had produced something no one could live in.

A dream built on trust

He had been clear from the beginning about what he wanted the money used for. Every amount he sent from Dubai was meant to go directly into the house project. He trusted the person on the ground completely, and that trust never wavered once. There was no reason for him to believe anything was going wrong back home.

He had been receiving pictures throughout the years that made the project look real. Tiles appeared in one photo, and brickwork showed up in another set. Everything looked like it was moving in the right direction, so he kept sending money.

When he finally stood on that property, the gap between the pictures and reality was massive. The building was nowhere near complete, and the quality of work was unacceptable. The person he trusted had not used the funds the way they were supposed to be used.

See the building in the X post below:

X questions the owners lack of responsibility

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

@JakeJake659641 said:

"He even started tiling. 😂"

@bena_cuna noted:

"Same story everywhere. People never learn, they will rather be victims."

@VanSlomo commented:

"Isn’t there a gap here that can be exploited, setting up companies that build for people like that, where contracts are signed so he doesn’t rely on family members who will chop his money."

@snow_blvk asked:

"How can you tell me this story? How is someone doing a project for you but you never got to see the full view of it. If he deceived you with different pictures that’s another story."

@Rich_Mind994 commented:

"Things like this do not make sense to me, why didn’t you do video calls? Or why didn’t he send you pictures?"

The walls of the structure. Image: @withalvin

Source: Twitter

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Source: Briefly News