A woman found out her childhood best friend had secretly gone to her ex-boyfriend’s house at midnight while she was still processing their breakup

The best friend tried to explain herself, but ended up repeating the exact words the ex had used to criticise the woman behind her back

After the TikTok went viral, the ex also reached out to accuse the woman of being obsessed, and she had a calm, firm response ready for him

A TikTok user from the United States of America took to social media to tell her side of a painful double betrayal, and millions are listening.

Natalie has since completely left her boyfriend and best friend behind. Images: @natalie.tts

Source: TikTok

Natalie, who goes by @natalie.tts on TikTok, shared a series of screenshots in February 2026. She showed text exchanges between herself, her now-ex boyfriend Jeremy, and her childhood best friend Jess. The screenshots reveal how Jess secretly went to Jeremy’s place late at night. This was while Natalie was watching their shared location and still crying over her breakup with Jeremy.

The post has since attracted millions of views and thousands of likes and comments. Sympathy poured in from people who know all too well how it feels when betrayal comes from two directions at once.

Natalie, whose location is not disclosed for privacy reasons, shared the screenshots across three separate posts, on 10, 11, and 14 February 2026. She said that she has since left both Jeremy and Jess behind. Three months on, she noted that she is healing and choosing to tell her story on her own terms.

“Things just happened”

According to the screenshots, Natalie first noticed something was wrong when her location app showed Jess at Jeremy’s house close to midnight. When she confronted Jess over text, Jess initially claimed she had not even known her location was on. She then shifted tack and told Natalie she had gone over because Jeremy had reached out wanting to “hear both perspectives” on the breakup. Natalie’s response was that there is no “other perspective” to someone cheating on you.

When Natalie pressed Jess further, Jess admitted that Jeremy had needed someone to listen to him and that “things happened.” She framed the whole situation as two adults making their own choices. Natalie and Jess had been best friends for over a decade.

Jeremy fires back after the TikTok goes viral

After Natalie’s TikTok gained traction and three people reportedly forwarded it to Jeremy, he responded. He accused Natalie of being “obsessed” with the two of them. He also claimed he and Jess were happy together.

Jeremy also tried to flip the location situation, and called it a "boundary violation" that Natalie had been tracking Jess. @natalie.tts explained she had been monitoring her sister’s location that night because her sister had a flight scheduled around 1am. Jess appearing on the app was entirely unintentional.

See the screenshots below:

TikTok reacts to the betrayal

Briefly News compiled comments from the betrayal post below.

@Lin♾️ commented:

“She wanted him the whole time.”

@Gabrielle:

“I’m actually proud of how quickly you wrapped it up. So many people tolerate too much.”

@America:

“You are not overreacting.”

@Ashlee | Vlogs & My Dog:

“There are 8 billion men in the world, and she chose your ex at 12 am. 😭”

@Brianna:

“If anyone wants to know what gaslighting is, this is the perfect example.”

Natalie capturing a mirror photo of herself. Image: @natalie.tts

Source: TikTok

More articles about best friends

Junior King's best friend and dance partner, Kayla Peters, also known as Kaymedusa, shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram hours after his death on Thursday, 11 December 2025.

Solomon More, popularly known as Carpo, opened up about how he lost 21 kg, dropping from 105 kg to 84 kg.

A Mpumalanga woman shared an emotional video of her best friend Nesta's journey over one year and eight months of friendship.

Source: Briefly News