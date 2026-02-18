“His Tears Are Valid”: Son Crashes Out After Seeing Mom’s Fresh Chiskop in Viral Video, SA Amused
- A hilarious video of a young boy’s extreme reaction to his mother’s newly shaved head took social media by storm
- The clip was shared on TikTok, where viewers were left in stitches by the child’s genuine concern and dramatic crash-out
- Social media users were entertained by the boy’s refusal to accept the new look, with many relating to his fear of the playground teasing
A mother’s decision to embrace a bold new look led to an unexpected family crisis after her son’s expressive reaction stunned her.
The video was shared on TikTok by user @phiwemizzy on January 18, 2026, capturing the moment she had to comfort her son at their home.
In the emotional yet funny clip, the mother tried to have a conversation with her sobbing son to understand exactly what was hurting him. The boy emotionally explained that his biggest worry was her going to his school looking like that. Although she explained that she cut it for a fresh start and promised it would grow back, the son was not having it.
The school yard fear
He tearfully told her that the other children would laugh at her. When TikTok user @phiwemizzy tried to convince him otherwise, he simply buried his face in the couch in despair. To calm him down, the mom had to promise that she would wear a wig whenever she visited his school.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA finds the boy’s crash-out hilarious
The online community was entertained by the bald hair crash out, with many jokingly advising the mom to stick to her wig promise. Some viewers pointed out that every time the boy looked at his mom, he seemed to get shocked all over again, clearly displeased with the transformation. Others defended the boy’s reaction, noting that primary school children can be notoriously ruthless with teasing.
User @and15 650others shared:
"No, but his tears are valid😭."
User @Bulelani commented:
"My mom was gonna come to the school meeting looking like that and unbothered 😭😂, and she was going to make sure that she spoke and mentioned my name for my friends to see her 😂."
User @Or4 said:
"Each time he looks at you, he starts breaking down 😭."
User @Mantwa Makgoba commented:
"When he looks at it, he gets shocked all over again."
User @Chayna|Future Data Scientist joked:
"Please take us with you when you go to school😭."
User @Tee added:
"Tell him that you will install wigs 😭."
User @onika.son said:
"He is so defeated 🤣."
