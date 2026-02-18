A hilarious video of a young boy’s extreme reaction to his mother’s newly shaved head took social media by storm

The clip was shared on TikTok, where viewers were left in stitches by the child’s genuine concern and dramatic crash-out

Social media users were entertained by the boy’s refusal to accept the new look, with many relating to his fear of the playground teasing

A young boy was filmed in complete distress after seeing his mother's new haircut for the first time. Image: @phiwemizzy

Source: TikTok

A mother’s decision to embrace a bold new look led to an unexpected family crisis after her son’s expressive reaction stunned her.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @phiwemizzy on January 18, 2026, capturing the moment she had to comfort her son at their home.

In the emotional yet funny clip, the mother tried to have a conversation with her sobbing son to understand exactly what was hurting him. The boy emotionally explained that his biggest worry was her going to his school looking like that. Although she explained that she cut it for a fresh start and promised it would grow back, the son was not having it.

The school yard fear

He tearfully told her that the other children would laugh at her. When TikTok user @phiwemizzy tried to convince him otherwise, he simply buried his face in the couch in despair. To calm him down, the mom had to promise that she would wear a wig whenever she visited his school.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA finds the boy’s crash-out hilarious

The online community was entertained by the bald hair crash out, with many jokingly advising the mom to stick to her wig promise. Some viewers pointed out that every time the boy looked at his mom, he seemed to get shocked all over again, clearly displeased with the transformation. Others defended the boy’s reaction, noting that primary school children can be notoriously ruthless with teasing.

The mother attempted to explain that her hair would grow back, but the son remained unconvinced. Image: @phiwemizzy

Source: TikTok

User @and15 650others shared:

"No, but his tears are valid😭."

User @Bulelani commented:

"My mom was gonna come to the school meeting looking like that and unbothered 😭😂, and she was going to make sure that she spoke and mentioned my name for my friends to see her 😂."

User @Or4 said:

"Each time he looks at you, he starts breaking down 😭."

User @Mantwa Makgoba commented:

"When he looks at it, he gets shocked all over again."

User @Chayna|Future Data Scientist joked:

"Please take us with you when you go to school😭."

User @Tee added:

"Tell him that you will install wigs 😭."

User @onika.son said:

"He is so defeated 🤣."

3 Briefly News articles about children

A South African mother went viral after documenting her seven -year-old son's boarding school drop off, shocking many viewers.

A viral video of a mother hyping up her toddler during school athletics touched the hearts of thousands of social media users who sang her praise.

Zuluboy captured national attention after expressing concern for his 2025 teacher's academic progress, after she did not move with him to the next class.

Source: Briefly News