A humble network marketer from Gqeberha went viral after showcasing a range of health and beauty products from her home

The video was shared on TikTok, where it received an overwhelming wave of support and admiration for the mother’s hard-working spirit

Social media users praised the woman’s determination, with many pledging to purchase her products simply to support her business journey

A humble network marketer showcased her beauty products to a growing online audience. Image: Philiswa Jonase

A content creator’s humble marketing video has resonated with thousands of South Africans, proving that "hustle culture" is alive and well in the Eastern Cape.

The video was shared by TikTok user @philiswajonase155 on February 8, 2026, and since amassed nearly 500,000 views and comments from viewers who praised her.

Filmed inside her shack, the humble woman showcased her range of Forever Living products with infectious confidence. Facebook user @philiswajonase155 promised her followers glowing skin while explaining the benefits of the scrub and the facial gel.

A glowing skin with big dreams

She also highlighted specific items designed to assist with dark armpits and coarse feet, guaranteeing visible results for those who use them consistently. To finish her presentation, she introduced a tooth gel that she claimed assists with sore and bleeding gums.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the hustling mom

The response from the online community was nothing short of heartwarming. While some were interested in the products, many others noted that they wanted to buy from her to support her grind. Some predicted that she would make a killing if she maintained her dedication. Others advised her to block out any negativity and stay focused on her goal.

The woman demonstrated various products, including facial creams for glowing skin and specialised foot care treatments. Image: Philiswa Jonase

User @mkabayi said:

"Can I please buy from you? I don’t need it, but I want to support you, queen."

User @Sindisiwe Makhanda added:

"One day, she will come back with a big house, big car🥹 You will come back with a testimony, and the internet never forgets. I love your spirit. Please, show up every day. Don’t take every comment to heart, the future is very bright, black child."

User @Zinhle Khumalo commented:

"Well done, my leader. It all starts somewhere. Show up and be consistent in your content. Close your ears to all the negative comments. God will do the rest, you will always be in my prayers🙏."

User @Daddy's Daughter shared:

"God bless your business, sisi."

User @Sthandwa Pink said:

"Let’s support her, guys. Yimalini (how much is a) deodorant?"

User @Gcina commented:

"Please, guys, besides all the criticism, at least the effort she tried something. Let's support lo sisi just for kubuye nje lamali yakhe ye stock. Desperation will make you do anything without proper research 🙏."

