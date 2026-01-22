A determined network marketer inspired thousands of social media users after documenting the multi-year journey of building their dream home

The clip was posted on TikTok, showing the transition from an empty plot of land to a massive white mansion with designer finishes

Social media users praised the woman for her transparency regarding the long timeline of the project and her commitment to building a beautiful home in a village

A Forever Living business owner shared the progress of her massive 11-room home from construction to completion.

A local entrepreneur shared a heartwarming look at the rewards of patience and hard work after she and her husband completed a massive residential project in their village home.

The video was shared on TikTok by @bulelwambinyashem on January 19 2026, where it gained traction online as viewers celebrated her significant achievement.

The Forever Living business owner shared a video of her 11-room village home while it was still in construction, showing off a massive building structure in a huge plot of land. The video transitioned to show the house with the roof installed but lacking windows before moving to show a neat and gorgeous home painted white with a colourful roof and ducks roaming around the yard.

The network marketer encourages patience when building

The woman was also seen mopping the floor in the open-plan space, showing an interior with gorgeous designer ceilings and colourful lights. TikTok user @bulelwambinyashem advised viewers in the comments section to stay in their lane, noting that the building project was meant to take five years but took longer than that. She encouraged her followers to focus on their own goals rather than comparing their speed to that of other people around them.

Viewers asked the woman for advice on building costs. Image: Bulelwa Mbinyashe Mayezeni

SA reacts to the massive 11-room village mansion and designer interior

The online community reacted with massive enthusiasm as viewers took to the comments section to congratulate the woman on her beautiful home. Many viewers were impressed and inspired by her hard work and praised her for her achievement. Some were shocked by the size of the house and the land, noting that these were examples of real riches. Others asked for the cost of the material and building because they were inspired to embark on similar journeys in their own villages.

User @sinesipho 2313 asked:

"How many rooms, sisi? Very beautiful."

User @ChumaMot2 said:

"Mine is on its 3rd year, and the plan is to finish everything within 5 years 🙏."

User @Millie Mageba-KaNtombela commented:

"Mhle umzi wakho sisi mani (Your home is gorgeous,sisi). Nisebenzile (you've done well)."

User @Tandokazi Malimba shared:

"What a beautiful house. I’m so proud of you, usebenzile (you've done well), sisi ❤️."

User @Gel asked:

"Yho! Girl utsho into enje kanti (you meant a house like this)? How much did you spend up to this far?"

User @Maka Danone04 commented:

"Yoh! Bawo ongaka umzi (Gosh, this is such a huge house)."

Watch the TikTok video below:

