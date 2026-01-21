A fashion enthusiast sparked a shopping frenzy after discovering an adorable range of character-themed merchandise at a popular budget retailer

The clip appeared on TikTok on January 18 2026, showing a variety of items ranging from stylish sleepwear to glittery beauty products

Social media users expressed excitement over the affordable finds, while some shared their frustration over stock availability at local branches

A young woman shared a video of the new Hello Kitty merchandise available at her local PEP store. Image: @val_thescentfairy

A savvy shopper sent social media into a tailspin after sharing a "plug" for a highly sought-after character collection at a local affordable retail giant.

The video was shared on TikTok by @val_thescentfairy, where it gained 217,000 views along with significant engagement from an impressed online community.

The young woman was at her nearest PEP stores when she showcased a range of Hello Kitty items in stock. She started with a gorgeous silk pyjama set, which she said retailed for R200. She then proceeded to show cute nail polishes with glitter from the same brand, which came in packs and a notebook that comes with a magic pen set.

The affordable Hello Kitty range

While the price tags for the stationery and beauty sets remained undisclosed, the items immediately caught the attention of many social media users. TikTok user @val_thescentfairy captioned her post advising her followers to run to their nearest PEP stores while stock was still available.

Viewers thanked the woman and debated stock availability at some branches. Image: @val_thescentfairy

SA reacts to the affordable Hello Kitty range at PEP stores

The clip gained massive views and comments from an enthusiastic online community who were happy to see the post. Many viewers thanked the creator for the tip and shared that they would be heading out to buy the items. A large number of followers were drawn to the pyjama set, with several users noting that the quality looked impressive for the price. Some commenters were frustrated and noted that their local PEP stores did not have the range in stock yet. One user mentioned that she planned to get the collection for her mother, who was turning 60 years old, but remained a loyal fan of the much-loved fictional character. Other shoppers tagged their friends whom they thought would love the items.

User @Nyani M shared:

"I'm running to PEP, immediately."

User @ LootPrincess said:

"My mom just got back from the shops 😭."

User @just.a.varsity.student added:

"I'm going to buy my mom one. She’s approaching 60."

User @𝓭𝓮𝓯𝓷𝓸𝓽𝓬𝓪𝓼𝓼𝓲𝓮 added:

"Thank you for showing this. I’ll get it for my friend for Valentine's Day😛🩷."

User @sleeeeeeeeee.champagne said:

"Being a girl is so nice 💋❤."

User @Mr. B joked:

"I swear if you guys buy these out before I can get one for my girlfriend, everyone is moving to Mars with immediate effect 😭."

User @_kaMabaso commented:

"Did you see anything with Stitch? From Lilo and Stitch. I have a niece obsessed with Stitch, and I’ve been collecting items with Stitch to gift her."

Watch the TikTok video below:

