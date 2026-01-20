An Afrikaner woman living in the United Arab Emirates has shared a glimpse of her daily life while highlighting the ease of grocery shopping

The clip appeared on TikTok, showing a clean and organised supermarket located just a few meters from the creator’s apartment entrance

Social media users expressed admiration for the tidy store and the convenience of having essential services right on their doorstep

An Afrikaans woman stood between two buildings in Abu Dhabi to show the short distance to her local grocery store. Image: @juffrouinabudhabi

An Afrikaans-speaking woman working as a teacher highlighted the luxury of convenience while living abroad in a video that showcases her neighbourhood supermarket.

The clip was shared on TikTok by @juffrouinabudhabi on 19 January 2026 and gained significant traction from an intrigued online audience.

The video features the creator standing on a street between two buildings, where she points out a Spar supermarket. She noted that the building next to the store is where she resides, meaning her home is only a few meters away from the entrance. After laughing at how convenient life is in Abu Dhabi, she entered the shop to purchase chicken wings and lamb chops.

Afrikaner woman showcases Abu Dhabi convenience

While moving through the aisles, TikTok user @juffrouinabudhabi showed a very clean and neat environment, but noted that the store did not have some of the usual South African brands. She explored the fish section and prawns, and displayed a variety of fresh fruit and vegetables that were neatly packed in the fridges. The clean aisles and well-stocked fresh produce sections stood out as the creator navigated the store for her daily essentials.

Viewers living in the UAE shared their own stories of how easy it is to find essential items in the region. Image: Ketut Subayinto

SA loves the convenience of living in Abu Dhabi

The video gained massive views and comments from an online community that reacted with interest in the convenient lifestyle. Many viewers were impressed by how nice and organised the shop appeared compared to their local experiences. Some users were amazed by the proximity of the grocery store, with one person stating that it was literally on the creator’s doorstep. Another user agreed that things were indeed convenient in the UAE and mentioned that they also have a Spar close to their own place. Other commenters noted that being able to find exactly what you are looking for so easily is an awesome benefit of living in that region.

User @Braam Schoeman said:

"Mooi en skoon (nice and clean)👌."

User @Mark Boggenpoel shared:

"On your doorstep."

User @Mrs A commented:

"Spar het sulke nice products maar ek vind hulle nogals pricey met sekere goed (Spar has such nice products, but I find them quite pricey with certain things)!"

User @Dorie van Heerden shared:

"Aitsa dis lekker (oh, that is nice)."

User @Lirouxa🇿🇦 commented:

"Dinge in die UAE is gerieflik! Ons het n Spar in Studio City gehad maar ek nadink dit het toe gemaak. Maar daai oor die pad en jy kan vind wat jy soek is awesome (things in the UAE are convenient! We had a Spar in Studio City, but I think that was it. But being across the road and being able to find what you're looking for is awesome!"

User @Charlene Taurijo -Original said:

"Ons Spar het n hele SA🇿🇦 afdeling, die bestuurder is van SA (our Spar has an entire SA🇿🇦 department, the manager is from SA)😀🤭."

