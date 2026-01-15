A retail store left thousands of internet users confused after showcasing a pair of jeans that appear almost entirely ripped

The clip was shared on TikTok, where a salesperson claimed the futuristic design had just arrived from the year 2026

Social media users were in stitches and expressed massive shock at the revealing fashion choice, questioning the practicality of the garment

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A shop employee held up a pair of extremely distressed jeans that featured more holes than actual fabric. Image: Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

A local clothing boutique in an undisclosed location sparked an intense fashion debate after debuting a pair of jeans with a very unconventional look.

The video was shared on TikTok by @bargello_clothingstore on January 14, 2026, where it garnered a staggering 1.5M views and nearly 3.6K comments from a stunned digital audience.

The clip features a male employee holding up the heavily distressed denim while a woman describes the garment's unique features. She claimed the jeans were made in Turkey and humorously suggested they travelled back in time from 2026. Despite the large amount of missing material, the narrator pointed out that the pair includes six functional pockets.

The salesperson showcases the 2026 jeans

The salesperson detailed that the jeans have two front pockets for money and car keys, two side pockets, and an additional two at the back. In the clip shared by TikTok account @bargello_clothingstore, she encouraged viewers to follow the account, promising to showcase a new design every single day. The store emphasised that they have various designs available for those looking for bold summer styles.

Viewers demanded to see a model wearing the pants to understand how the futuristic fashion trend actually works. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

SA is stunned by the nearly invisible Turkish jeans

The clip gained many views and comments from an online community that reacted with a mixture of disbelief and hilarity over the sheer lack of denim on the trousers. Many viewers were shocked by the design and wondered who would purchase pants that consist primarily of pockets and side seams. Some asked the salesperson to post a video of a client wearing the jeans just to see how they would look in person. One user jokingly suggested that the shop should offer an 80% discount since 80% of the material was missing.

User @MASH asked:

"So, basically, you're selling pockets 😳?"

User @Samke Mchunu said:

"2026 just started with it on drama relationships falling apart, now we have to worry about pockets being sold separately."

User @MCB ELECTRICALS asked:

"May you kindly please post a happy client wearing it."

User @OKUHLE commented:

"Guys, for these jeans, I think you need to wear tights underneath, then top it off with these pockets to style it up."

User @jasroram

"This needs like a 80% discount for the missing materials."

User @Rrabo Basimanyana asked:

"Can you please wear it? I want to see something before I buy it."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News fashion-related articles

A young fashion influencer started a conversation about personal style and cultural clash after detailing the discomfort of dressing elegantly in the township due to mockery.

A local man shared a helpful guide to an affordable charity store that offers a wide range of household items and fashion in the Mother City.

A group of learners stunned the internet with out-of-this-world prom outfits and sleek dance moves, dancing to a classic song.

Source: Briefly News