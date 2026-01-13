“You Don’t Waste Time”: SA Bed Company Makes Fun of Desmond and Kristy’s Breakup, SA Amused
- A local furniture company recently went viral after creating a humorous marketing campaign centred on a high-profile influencer couple’s split
- The clip was shared on TikTok, where three salesmen delivered a series of jokes referencing the American couple’s recent separation
- Social media users praised the brand for its quick wit and unmatched marketing strategy during a trending news moment.
A South African furniture company entertained the internet by using a recent social media influencer couple’s breakup to promote its products.
The video was shared on TikTok by @beds2go_ on January 12, 2026 and garnered massive engagement from a highly amused online community.
The clip begins with the first of three salesmen imitating social media influencer Desmond’s signature laugh before starting to roast him. He invited Desmond to serve his pap on a superior comfort bed named Mbali while jokingly suggesting that the influencer had changed his ingredients.
Salesmen use influencer breakups to promote superior comfort beds
A second salesman followed by stating that since Kristy is no longer on the menu, she can still bring the heat on a slumber mattress bed. The final salesman in the TikTok video shared by @beds2go_ concluded the roast by promising Kristy that, unlike Desmond, he would order the same meal every night. Humorous references to the couple’s personal lives were used throughout the marketing pitch to highlight different bed models.
SA loves the creative furniture company
The clip gained 706K views, 82K likes, and 1.5K comments from an online community that reacted with shock and laughter at how quickly the brand jumped on the news to create humour. Many viewers noted that being roasted by South Africans was a major fear, jokingly calling the salesmen savages for their timing. Some stated that the marketing for the bed company was unmatched and that they had no competition in the industry. Others found the imitation of the signature laugh hilarious and praised the salesmen for their comedic delivery.
User @melodious commented:
"Imagine how many people had to approve this 😭golden. My worst fear is being roasted by South Africa 😩."
User @Diya shared:
"Their marketing is always unmatched 😭."
User @12.am.est said:
"I’m buying my beds here when I have my own house 😂😂 I don’t know when that though.
User @kelebogile.nn added:
"Their marketing team doesn't sleep 😭."
User @Mariam Dawood 🇿🇦🇵🇸 said:
"We cannot be this hilarious as a country man 😭."
User @MamaKay commented:
"You don't waste time😂 yoh, guys."
Watch the TikTok video below:
