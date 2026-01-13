Woman Exposes Massive Price Gap for Same Dress at Pick N Pay and Woolworths

A South African woman drew attention by comparing the same dress at two major retailers

Her TikTok video sparked discussions about budget shopping and price awareness

The clip highlighted the growing trend of savvy, value-focused shopping in South Africa

A South African woman has sparked a lively conversation online after highlighting a surprising price difference for the same dress sold at two major retailers.

A woman showcased herself in a TikTok video as she produced content. Image: @ayesha.jakoet

Source: TikTok

The viral video, posted on TikTok under the handle @ayesha.jakoet by the woman herself, formed part of her ongoing "Bougie on a Budget" series, where she explores ways to shop stylishly without breaking the bank.

In the clip, @ayesha.jakoet held up a chic dress and said:

“This is not quite what I had in mind when I started my Bougie on a Budget series, but I want to show you something. Look at this polka dot dress right here. This lovely Franck is on sale at Woolworths at the moment for R900, that same dress is on sale at Pick n Pay for R280."

Her revelation immediately caught the attention of viewers across South Africa, with many expressing shock at the huge price discrepancy. Some praised her for helping budget-conscious shoppers save money, while others questioned why retailers would sell the same item at such drastically different prices.

The video also ignited wider discussions about consumer awareness and value shopping. Many TikTok users shared tips on finding affordable alternatives to high-end brands and encouraged fellow shoppers to compare prices before making purchases. Others noted that shopping at big-name stores doesn’t always guarantee better quality or exclusivity, highlighting the importance of smart, informed buying.

Despite the mixed reactions, the video that was shared on 12 January 2026 by the TikTok user @ayesha.jakoet has reinforced the growing trend of budget-savvy shopping in South Africa, especially among young women who want to stay fashionable without overspending.

The viral clip, which continues to generate comments and shares, served as a reminder that a little research and price comparison can go a long way in making sure you get the most value for your money.

A woman in South Africa compared a dress sold at Pick n Pay and Woolworths, exposing a major price gap. Image: @ayesha.jakoet

Source: TikTok

South Africans share mixed reactions

South Africans flooded the comments section with their different thoughts on the pricing of the dress from Woolworths and Pick n Pay, saying:

User said:

"Not exactly the same… Woolies has an open back and PnP looks like it has a zip… same same but different ☺️."

Blessed expressed:

"On sale for R900 is Wild!!!😭"

TselaneLpq stated:

"LoL... Woolies fashion is over priced and their clothes are frumpy 😅."

AlsoAaLiyah commented:

"Your work is saving lives 🙌🏾🤣."

Watch the video below:

