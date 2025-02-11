A woman unboxed two dresses she ordered online, only to find herself deeply disappointed by their poor quality

The first dress looked completely different from what she expected, causing her to scream in disbelief in the clip shared on TikTok

Her video stunned many social media users, who couldn't believe their eyes after seeing how bad the dresses looked and advised her to return them for a full refund

A woman's unboxing video went viral after she revealed the major disappointment she faced when opening dresses she ordered from Mifulan, an online store founded in 2021 that sells the latest fashion trends at reasonable prices.

The video, shared on TikTok by user @_livinglifewitht, gained massive traction as social media users filled her feed section with thousands of comments.

The woman shows off her packages

The video shows @_livinglifewitht standing in her bedroom, eagerly opening the first package. As she pulls out the grey dress she paid R1200 for, she screams in disbelief at how different the dress looks compared to what she expected.

The second package brings even more disappointment, as she reveals a long grey dress that appears worn and of poor quality, with no lining. While showing the dresses, she also shows gorgeous silver dresses that she ordered in pictures.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA is stunned and amused by the lady's video

The young lady's reaction struck a chord with many viewers who flooded the comment section sharing their thoughts. Many were shocked at the poor quality of the dresses, considering @_livinglifewitht paid R2500 for both.

Some commented that even Temu and Shein would never sell such low-quality items at those prices. Others couldn't help but laugh at the woman's entertaining reaction, while a few suggested she return the items.

User @Nomsa🦋 advised:

"Return them and ask for a refund."

User @BahleMgabadeli boasted:

"I ordered My graduation dresses from Shien 😂spent less than 600 but I was happy."

User @shamiraa_morris said:

"Should’ve gone to SHEIN 😭."

User @ttacc1 added:

"I thought it wasn't so bad until I saw the picture😭😭😭😭, yoh."

User @Almiradiergaardt02 asked:

"Can’t You return it? Yoh, they did you wrong."

User @gloriah moselakgomo shared:

"Ene you so beautiful, chomi. What you ordered was gonna suit you so well. You would've ate."

Source: Briefly News