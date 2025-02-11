A local lady received a massive gift as an early Valentine's Day gift from her boyfriend and showed it off online

The gift, a car, complete with a ribbon, was parked next to her man's car at home in the video shared on TikTok

Social media users took to the comment section to congratulate the lady, jokingly saying they would tag their boyfriends so they could see what other men were doing

A young woman's early Valentine's Day surprise took social media by storm after she shared a video of her first car, a stunning red Kia Rio, gifted to her by her boyfriend.

The video was posted on her TikTok @o.ratile and instantly captured the attention of many users, gaining many views, likes and comments.

The woman flexes her Valentine's Day gift

The clip pans around, showcasing the Red Kia Rio with a large ribbon and a wine gift, parked next to her boyfriend's car at home. The camera continues to move, fully capturing its beauty, with the gorgeous home visible in the background.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves beautiful stories

The video received 35K views, with many social media users expressing their shock and excitement over the generous gesture Many congratulated the hun, and others wished for thoughtful and loving partners like hers.

User @leemot said:

"Tjo, guys it’s not even the 14th yet 😭😭."

User @ThuliM_ shared:

"Mara guys to be loved!"

User @Ms Ngubane asked:

"😂😭 Guys where do you get these boyfriends?"

User @Nelspruit MUA added:

"I’m tagging mine azobona what other boyfriends are doing 🤣."

User @nonku commented:

"I just looked at my bf and sighed. Sharp guys."

User @Banele_J said:

"If this isn’t love, I don’t know what love it….. 🥹❤️congratulations🥳🥳."

