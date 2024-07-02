A hardworking South African petrol attendant went viral on TikTok after spoiling his wife

He bought his wife a brand-new Ford, surprising her and delighting many social media viewers

TikTok viewers responded with heartfelt comments, praising the husband for his loving gesture

A loving husband who works as a petrol attendant went above and beyond for his wife, not once but twice.

Petrol attendant buys wife 2nd car

According to a TikTok post by Gontle (@gogontle345), the husband bought his wife a car for the second time despite working a basic job.

The footage shows the man in his uniform before switching to show a clip of the Ford vehicle at the dealership.

The wife was also featured enjoying the car from her hubby as she drove to church.

"One thing about my fatherhe is a superstar ," Gontle wrote in the caption.

Mzansi praises husband's efforts

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were in awe of the husband's loving and generous gesture.

lehlohonolo makara commended the man's money management skills:

"I wish he would teach me a thing or two about money. What a dad."

Lawrance777 shared:

"It doesn't matter how much a man makes. If he is committed to 1 woman in his family, that little money multiplies. Half of the things I bought I still ask God, 'How'?

joked:

"Aai, we need a full investigation here."

Dineo complimented the car:

"It is a very very nice car congratulations ."

unathi 22 commented:

"I think he is related to my husband because that guy makes things happen. I drive a BMW, njani still puzzles me. I thank God daily ."

84chuene praised good fathers:

"I just wish fathers could be celebrated for the good they do for their families Big up to this man."

