One woman showed people how much her sister loves amapiano in a hilarious TikTok video

The sisters had people laughing after one of them posted a video of themselves on their way to church

People cracked jokes after seeing one of the sisters in the clip getting hyped before the sermon

Two sisters were a viral hit on social media because of amapiano. One of the ladies posted a video of them together on their way to praise the Lord.

A TikTok video shows a woman dancing to amapiano while headed to church. Image: @gracious_kaoma

Source: TikTok

One of the sisters showed her devotion to amapiano during the drive. Online users were thoroughly amused by the sister's interaction in a video.

Woman grooves to amapiano before church

In a video, a woman @gracious_kaoma showed people that her sister loves amapiano. On their way to church, she was loudly playing an amapiano song and dancing.

Watch the video below:

Online users amused by amapiano warrior

People thought the lady's sister was hilarious. Many cracked jokes about the amapiano enthusiast who is passionate about the South African music genre.

Read the comments below:

African_Rainbow.Child said:

"In her defence it's a motivational song."

N'cebae wrote:

"Personally I would do the same thing cause I need to get to church in a very good mood for me to actually be at church, I'm hyping me up babe."

Keepsky could relate:

"If this is not me , then I don’t know."

athi added:

"I play amapiano till we get to the street of the church."

Mercy Mexus joked:

"Huh I am on her side. Please ask her the title of this track cause."

Man’s church dance moves Mzansi’s spirit

Briefly News previously reported that a South African man was vibing with the Holy Ghost in church when he busted moves while listening to church music.

The gent showed that the Lord was present with him and moved him so much that he could not sit still.

The young man's dancing in the church was a fine blend of joy in the Spirit and flexibility. In the video posted on Instagram, the fellow is standing by the door of the Lutheran church, and by the looks of things, everyone is enjoying the ong that the choir is singing.

