A churchgoer was having so much fun during the service that he could not help but execute some amapiano moves

The man moved with rhythm and flow as the song touched his very soul and his feet

Netizens who were part of the church understood what he was going through because the hymn is vibey

A man felt the Spirit move him to dance powerfully. Image: @my_southafrica101



A South African man was vibing with the Holy Ghost in church when he busted moves while listening to church music.

The gent showed that the Lord was present with him and moved him so much that he could not sit still.

Man dances Amapiano style in church

The young man's dancing in the church was a fine blend of joy in the Spirit and flexibility. In the video posted on Instagram, the fellow is standing by the door of the Lutheran church, and by the looks of things, everyone is enjoying the ong that the choir is singing.

The free-flowing gentleman seems to enjoy the song ten times more than the older man standing next to him or the two men a few feet away from him. He executes powerful amapiano dance moves with such fluidity. To watch the video, click on this link.

South Africans moved by man's church joy

Netizens in the comment section were moved by his love of the hymn being sung, and they clapped their hands at both the hymn and the church.

Tsotso101 commented:

“This is a Lutheran hymn. I’m proudly Lutheran.”

Iam_lemuscapn remarked:

“This guy is not going home after church.”

Benjulisha said:

“When you realise that you are not at the club.”

Dr_mokadi was unhappy.

“Someone came from behind him and disturbed our show.”

Lesegomolema2 exclaimed:

“This guy is enjoying the church.”

Mpungose recognised the hymn.

“My father’s hymn. Shine, Lutheran Church.”

Swenka_me would have moved similarly.

“I love the song. I could have been dancing the same way.”

Amielsworld had jokes.

“That acid trip from the party days kicked in out of nowhere.”

Martha637 threw in a punch.

“When the clubbing vibe kicked in at the wrong time.”

Natesvh:

“When you come to church straight from the club.”

Lavernpenn was uneimpressed.

“I don’t like that style in church. Go to a dance hole.”

Gilbert.obonyo had a suggestion.

“Ladies, never force your husband to go to church.”

Young girl does Kilimanjaro dance in church

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a young girl amused Mzansi when she did the Kilimanjaro dance in the church.

The little child seemed bored with the pastor's sermon and opted to bust a few amapiano moves.

In the video, the child was dancing behind the pulpit with the pastor not too far from her, enormously entertaining South Africans.

