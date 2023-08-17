A young woman shared how close she and her father are in a video compilation of heartwarming moments

The video has different moments shared of the dad and daughter dancing, making content or singing together

Netizens chopped onions in the comment section because of the daddy issues they experienced

A Johannesburg hun has a strong bond with her father, and they spend beautiful moments together having fun.

The young beauty shared a video in which she illustrated the joy of having her father in her life and the closeness between them.

Woman and her father share close bond

@thato.ladi’s video on TikTok was so viral that over half a million people viewed it. The video is a compilation of different clips where she and her father are blissfully creating content. In one video, they are dancing to Amapiano tracks, and in another, they are having a jol while the father is holding a glass of wine in his hands.

There’s even a clip where her father strongly encourages her to do her hair, wear her best dress, go to a restaurant and create the best content of her life. The heartwarming video shows how wonderfully close the two are and how big of a role her father plays in the beauty’s life.

There are a few reasons why daughters are closer to their fathers than their mothers. Fathers are always protective over their little princesses and treat them like gems, and are fond of the bond they have with each other. The Institute of Family Studies also shows that fathers influence their daughter’s romantic relationships.

Watch the video here:

South Africans cry over daddy issues

Netizens fawned over the footage and shed some tears because of the dads they lost.

Siyethemba Mkhize said: “Where are my girlies with daddy issues? Let’s gather here and cry.”

KaLugaju remarked:

“I’m always jealous of girls with present dads because ours didn’t choose us. I really love this for you.”

MsKhloe_s commented:

“Yoh, I miss my dad. How do you wake the dead?”

Oratilwe Mokgethi wrote:

“I’m here for that whistle, boy.”

Mpiloza added:

“This triggered me. Shout out to your dad.”

Veve was broken.

“Crying in daddy issues.”

