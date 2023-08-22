Rachel Kolisi's first few days in France were eventful, and she let fans in on what was happening

The Bokke's skipper's wife revealed that they ate, rode on rides and got a taste of the culture in Paris

Netizens shared how they adjusted to different cultures and congratulated her for doing an excellent job as a mom

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi's beau Rachel Kolisi gave insight into her family's first few days in Paris.

She shared exciting snaps and a video of her family adjusting, and netizens were excited to see the Kolisis finally settling in the city of love.

Rachel Kolisi gives first-day-in-Paris update

Rachel Kolisi told the story in different posts, which show how she and her family are finding life in France. The first post is a series of pictures which show the family enjoying food while unpacking their massive luggage and resting after a long journey.

Their second day in Paris was more eventful than the first. They went to a park, had some ice cream and enjoyed the warm day at a theme park. Rachel also confessed that she drove a car on the right side of the road, and her passengers came out relatively unscathed.

She also shared how her children played with a couple of Parisian children who did not understand a word they said. That, however, did not stop them from enjoying themselves with their companions for the day.

Netizens enjoy Rachel Kolisi's updates

Netizens were over the moon to share in her delightful trip, and they encouraged her to keep sharing their journey.

Delimatisse said:

“Keep sharing your adventures. Your kids are learning so much about other cultures and seeing their mum being brave and seeking joy wherever you go.”

Bairdhayes shared her experience.

“I have lived in the UK for 26 years and am still called the South African lady. You will have upsa and downs during this period but take a minute out for yourself.”

Dpnalke also shared his experiences.

“Paris is a mine of cultural hotspots. You will enjoy your time for that reason. Hopefully, you will be able to settle in my country the best way possible.”

Maleezos wrote:

“And in a few months or so, both the kids will speak French like it’s nothing!”

Raywill5 exclaimed:

“You are so brave, Rachel. Enjoy the new chapter with your beautiful family.”

Rachel Kolisi bears her soul about leaving SA

Kolisi said she was excited and anxious about her love for her country.

Netizens encouraged her to be strong and to represent South Africa with pride.

