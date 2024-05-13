Jann Mardenborough's net worth today: How rich is the Gran Turismo star?

Jann Mardenborough's net worth is a testament to the saying that a man's talent will make way for him. His knack for playing car races on PlayStation kickstarted his career in real-life motor races. This has seen him earn millions of dollars while working with top brands. How much is he worth today?

Jann Mardenborough's career earnings come from various endeavours as a car racer, brand ambassador, and movie director, among other things. He got his shot at the limelight after winning the Nissan and Sony-sponsored GT Academy in 2011, and he has not shied away from it since his emergence.

Profile summary

What is Jann Mardenborough's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and MySportDab, Jann is worth $10 million. He made this from a career spanning over a decade in the race track and entertainment industry. How did he make his money?

Car racing

Mardenborough's interest in cars started when he was young. He dreamed of becoming a professional racing driver from age five or six.

How did Jann Mardenborough get into racing?

It began with his devotion to racing video games. He dedicated himself to the Gran Turismo series of PlayStation driving games. This helped him gain a starting edge in developing car racing knowledge and skills.

After high school, Jann eventually enrolled at Swansea University to study motorsport engineering. However, he dropped out because the course involved more math than he had envisaged.

He subsequently decided to participate in a motor race-themed competition at GT Academy in 2011. Despite competing against about 90,000 entrants, Jann Mardenborough's winnings allowed him to conduct himself in professional car racing.

Movie director

Jann Mardenborough's salary also comes from the entertainment industry. He produced the Gran Turismo 2024 racing film, co-produced, consulted, and was the stunt driver. According to an interview with Forbes, Jann said the following:

When I turned up on set, I spoke to the stunt coordinator. He doesn't know me directly; he just knows me from the producers. He's making a film on me, but he doesn't know me technically.

He doesn't know what I'm like working under pressure. I was aware that I need to kind of prove to this man, and also the other stunt drivers, that I can work and integrate with them to produce something great.

Jann Mardenborough's Nissan contract

Nissan signed a contract for Jann after he won the final race at the Silverstone National Circuit in their Nissan 370Z car. The contract allowed him to partake in his debut real race at the Dubai 24 Hour. He competed and emerged third in his class.

According to the Gran Turismo movie, Jann Mardenborough's signing bonus was allegedly spent on celebrating and taking out some of the people who helped his development.

Mardenborough's racing career blossomed as he went on to compete in various races, including the FIA European Formula 3 Championship, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the British GT Championship. He enjoyed some success in the races, which are detailed below:

He finished third in class at the 2013 24 Hours of Le Mans;

He finished second place at the 2014 Toyota Racing Series;

He took the second spot at the 2016 Japanese Formula 3 Championship.

While his track experience was laden with victories and milestones, his rosy career has not been without thorns. In 2015, he was involved in a tragic accident during a VLN series race in Germany at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

His car, a Nissan GT-R Nismo, went over a fence, leading to the demise of a spectator and several others wounded. Mardenborough himself suffered only minor injuries after undergoing hospital checks.

What does Jann Mardenborough do now?

Jann Mardenborough's contract value/amount has gone beyond simply running cars on the track. He has taken on more diverse roles, including ambassadorial ones. He represents top-notch businesses such as Nissan, Red Bull, and Sony PlayStation.

He exited the Super GT and returned to racing simulation space, helping create Nissan's Formula E simulator. But he is no longer affiliated with Nissan and believes he can gain more recognition in the media with his new movie.

Jann Mardenborough's cars

Jann has driven several cars, including the Nissan GT-R Nismo GT3, Zytek Z11SN Nissan, and Oreca 03 Nissan. Others are Ligier JS P2 Nissan, Nissan GT-R LM Nismo, and the Nissan GT-R (R35).

Frequently asked questions

Several questions have been asked about the car race driver. Some of them, and the answers given, are below:

How much money did Jann Mardenborough make? He is $10 million rich.

Is the real Jann Mardenborough in Gran Turismo? He was part of the movie.

Is Jann Mardenborough still with Nissan? He stopped working with Nissan.

Where is Jann Mardenborough now? Jann lives in England and is generally involved with various ventures, including movie productions.

Who is Jann in Gran Turismo? Jann was played by Archie Madekwe.

Jann Mardenborough's net worth did not just grow overnight; he went from being a mere boy playing car racing games to a professional racing driver with immense success. His contributions to the racing world have been documented in a movie titled Gran Turismo.

