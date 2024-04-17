Tom Holland’s net worth: The fortune of a Marvel superstar

The entertainment industry is a powerful platform for showcasing one's talents, building a thriving career, and gaining financial prowess. Among the famous and wealthy personalities in the industry is Tom Holland. He amassed his wealth primarily through his successful acting career. As a result, most fans have been curious about Tom Holland's net worth in 2024.

Tom Holland at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Araya Doheny, Presley Ann (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Tom Holland is a talented English actor and dancer whose journey to stardom began with his remarkable performance in the West End production of Billy Elliot the Musical. He portrayed a young dancer, eventually setting the stage for his successful acting career in the entertainment industry. So, how much money does Tom Holland make?

Tom Holland’s profile summary

Full name Thomas Stanley Holland Gender Male Date of birth 1 June 1996 Age 27 years old (as of April 2024) Place of birth Kingston upon Thames, London, England Zodiac sign Gemini Nationality British Ethnicity Mixed (English-Irish) Height 173 cm (5'8') Weight 64 kg (141 pounds) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Nicola Elizabeth (née Frost) Father Dominic Anthony Holland Siblings 3 Education Donhead, Wimbledon College, BRIT School for Performing Arts and Technology Relationship status Dating Partner Zendaya Coleman Profession Actor, dancer, screenwriter, film and TV director, producer Net worth $25 million Social media handle Instagram

What is Tom Holland's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Cosmopolitan, and TheRichest, English actor Tom Holland’s net worth in 2024 is $25 million. Below is how the talented actor-dancer walked his way to the peak of his career.

Acting role

Holland's acting journey started when he played the title role in Billy Elliot the Musical in London's West End, winning many people's hearts. In 2012, he had his first film role in The Impossible. He was trapped in a tsunami as a teenage tourist in the film. His role in the movie won him a Goya Award nomination for Best New Actor.

Fast facts on Tom Holland. Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

What movie made Tom Holland famous? He shot into the limelight when he acted in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Spider-Man. Other movies and television shows that he has been featured include the following:

S/N Film title Role Year 1 The Crowded Room Danny Sullivan 2023 2 Romeo & Juliet Romeo 2023 3 Last Call Charlie 2022 4 The Daily Bugle Peter Parker 2021 5 Spider-Man: No Way Home Peter Parker/Spider-Man 2021 6 Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure Peter Parker 2021 7 The Devil All the Time Arvin 2020

Voice-over actor

Tom has also lent credence to some films with his voice. In 2019, he voiced Spies in Disguise, an animated movie by Blue Sky Studios, and in 2020, he voiced Dolittle, a live-action film. In the same year, 2020, he voiced Onward, a Pixar animated film

Investments and endorsement deals

Besides the entertainment industry, the Spider-Man actor is also an investor. He invested in a luxury personal training gym and wellness brand, Dogpound. The actor said he invested in the brand because the owner was a visionary. In his words, he said the following:

Kirk is a visionary and someone whom I greatly admire. “I’m thrilled to be on board with Kirk and his team as they take the brand to new heights with the hope and intention of spreading good health, fitness and body positivity.

He is also the face of iconic brands, including Prada’s menswear collection, Genevan-luxury manufacturer Patek Philippe, and Audi.

Tom Holland's house

The actor has a stunning mansion in southwest London. The mansion reportedly boasts six bedrooms, a gym, a cinema and a man cave. The garden is also lined with trees and shrubbery to add extra privacy, and the kitchen features large bi-fold doors that open onto the patio and garden area.

Tom Holland filming on the set of The Crowded Room outside Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Tom Holland's car collection

Tom Holland has an impressive car collection that reflects his success and taste. He has a Rolls-Royce Cullinan, a Porsche Taycan Turbo S, an Audi R8, an Audi E-Tron, an Audi RS7, and a Range Rover SV Autobiography.

What is Tom Holland's salary?

Tom Holland's salary is between $2 million and $5 million if he is featured in an independent film. But then, if he plays a lead role in a major studio film, he reportedly earns between $5 million and $10 million.

A list of Tom Holland Spiderman's salary in some of the movies he was featured in between 2014 and 2019 is listed below:

Billy Elliot - (2014) - $500,000

- (2014) - $500,000 Captain America: Civil War (2016) - $250,000

(2016) - $250,000 Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) - $1,500,000

(2017) - $1,500,000 Avengers: Infinity War (2018) - $3,000,000

(2018) - $3,000,000 Avengers: Endgame (2019) - $3,000,000

How much did Tom Holland earn for Spider-Man?

He earned $250,000 for his brief appearance as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and a $500,000 base salary for appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

How much was Tom Holland paid for No Way Home?

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, he earned $10 million, almost three times what he earned in Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was $4 million.

Tom Holland at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Source: Getty Images

How much did Tom Holland get paid for Crowded Room?

The actor earned $4 million for his role in the Apple TV+ thriller series The Crowded Room, much higher than Amanda Seyfried's $1.25 million earnings and Emmy Rossum's $550,000.

Tom Holland's net worth is a product of the mastery and effective use of his talent, hard work, and strategic career choices. His journey from a young dancer to a household name exemplifies his remarkable rise in the entertainment industry.

READ ALSO: Kayla Nicole's net worth: A closer look at her fortune

As published on Briefly, the media attention surrounding Kayla Nicole has primarily centred on her intermittent relationship with her former boyfriend, NFL player Travis Kelce. However, following their eventual breakup, the former WAG has grown in wealth and fame.

According to Sportskeeda, Economic Times, and Essentially Sports reports, she allegedly has a net worth of $2 million. This amount stems from her diverse career.

Source: Briefly News