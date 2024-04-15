Sean Kaufman: Get to know The Summer I Turned Pretty star

The Summer I Turned Pretty has become a hit series featuring stars whom fans have grown to love. Among them is Sean Kaufman, who portrays the character of Steven. As a key figure in the show, fans are eager to learn more about this talented actor.

Sean Kaufman at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Sean Kaufman is a young American actor, social media celebrity, and fashion model. He has gained popularity for his role on The Summer I Turned Pretty and other notable hit series and TV shows. With his career at its peak, every detail of his life has become of interest.

Sean Kaufman's profile summary

Full name Sean Kaufman Gender Male Date of birth 22 June 2000 Age 23 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth New York, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5′9″ (175 cm) Weight 65 kg (143 lbs) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Nikol Tsvetanova School LaGuardia High School College Purchase College, New York Profession Actor and model Net worth $1- $5 million Social media Instagram

How old is Sean Kaufman?

Sean Kaufman (age 23 years as of April 2024) was born on 22 June 2000. Although he was born in the United States, he reportedly has a Japanese heritage.

Fast facts on Sean Kaufman. Photo: Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Did Sean Kaufman go to college?

As per his profile on Purchase College, Sean Kaufman attended LaGuardia High School. He studied arts at Purchase College's Acting Conservatory at the State University of New York for his higher education.

What movies has Sean Kaufman been in?

Sean Kaufman's acting career began with his mainstream debut in 2012 as a supporting character in Brent Chesanek's commercially successful drama film City World.

He then portrayed Taro in the 2016 drama Happy Baby alongside Adam Busch and Alex Karpovsky. Subsequently, Sean was cast for a limited role in the critically acclaimed crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

In 2018, Sean became famous for his role in the Netflix drama-mystery show Manifest. Sean Kaufman's Manifest portrayal was the character Kevin. The show received high praise and starred Josh Dallas, J.R. Ramirez, and Parveen Kaur.

Sean Kaufman's movies and TV shows also include FBI: Most Wanted and The Summer I Turned Pretty, the latter of which has brought him further recognition.

Sean Kaufman at the Teen Vogue & Cast Of The Summer I Turned Pretty in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Sharing during an interview on how he landed the role on The Summer I Turned Pretty, he had this to say:

I just got very lucky. I was in college at the time, and my manager got me the audition. I didn't think too much of it. I knew Jenny Han from To All the Boys I've Loved Before, and I loved the movies, but I was like, "I'm a college kid. I'm not going to get this, so I'll just do it."

Who plays Steven in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Sean Kaufman played Steven in The Summer I Turned Pretty. In 2022, he played Belly's older brother, Steven Conklin, again. The positive reviews that the show amassed significantly impacted Sean's acting career because he eventually attracted global appreciation.

How old is Steven in The Summer I Turned Pretty?

Steven's exact age in The Summer I Turned Pretty is not explicitly stated. However, as Belly's older brother, his character was born between 2004 and 2005, suggesting he was around 17 or 18 years old during the events of the series, as per Cosmopolitan.

Who is Sean Kaufman dating?

Sean Kaufman's girlfriend is allegedly actress Nikol Tsvetanova, according to Amomama. Before the buzz about his relationship with Nikol, he was romantically linked to his fellow The Summer I Turned Pretty star Minnie Mills.

News about Sean Kaufman and Minnie Mills sparked fans' discussions after Minnie posted a sweet Instagram post for Sean's birthday in June 2022, featuring lovely photos of them together. However, they seemed to have only been friends.

L-R: Gavin Casalegno, Sean Kaufman and Christopher Briney at the Teen Vogue & Cast of The Summer I Turned Pretty in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

What is Sean Kaufman's net worth?

According to Big Name Bio, News Now Nigeria, and Digital Ocean, Sean Kaufman's net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million. He earns significant income from acting, modelling, commercials, brand promotions, and other business ventures.

Sean Kaufman has seen his fame skyrocket thanks to his well-received performance on the series The Summer I Turned Pretty. As he continues to endear many, with his fan base steadily growing, there is increasing anticipation of seeing him on the screen.

