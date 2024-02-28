Corey Feldman's net worth: How much is the actor worth today?

For an actor whose career in the American entertainment industry began very early on in his life, it is difficult to fathom how Corey Feldman's net worth is a bit miserly when compared to his contemporaries, who enjoyed the same opportunities. However, this manner of thinking is for those who need to learn the full story about the entertainer.

Corey Feldman's journey in Hollywood dates back to as far back as the 1970s when he appeared in TV commercials as a three-year-old. Fast forward to the 1980s, he became the toast of the movie industry. The 1990s, however, ushered in a turbulent period in his life that negatively impacted his career.

Corey Feldman's profile summary

Full name Corey Scott Feldman Nickname Core, Feldog Gender Male Date of birth 16 July 1971 Age 52 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Reseda, California, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Judaism Sexuality Straight Height 5'5" (165 cm) Weight 150 lbs (68 kg) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Parents Bob and Sheila Feldman Siblings Mindy, Eden, Devin, and Brittnie Relationship status Married Wife Courtney Anne Mitchell Ex-wives Susie Feldman (2002 - 2014), Vanessa Marcil (1989 - 1993) School Stoneridge Preparatory School, Simi Valley, CA Profession Actor, musician, philanthropist, Author and public speaker Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

What is Corey Feldman’s net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Sportskeeda, Corey Feldman's net worth in 2024 is $1 million. He makes the majority of this from his career as an actor, musician, philanthropist, public speaker, author, and motivational speaker. Below are some details of his endeavours in each of these careers.

Corey's acting journey

Corey Scott Feldman embarked on his acting odyssey at age three, showcasing his talent in a memorable McDonald's commercial. Since spanning nearly five decades, he has carved a remarkable path in the entertainment industry.

Beginning with roles in iconic series like Mork & Mindy and Eight Is Enough, Feldman quickly transitioned to the silver screen with his debut in Time After Time.

His breakout moment arrived with Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter, igniting his journey into the horror genre. Soon, he became a fixture in blockbuster hits such as Gremlins, The Goonies, and Stand by Me.

Corey Feldman's goonies, among other appearances, earned him accolades like the Jackie Coogan Award and the Young Artist Award. After a hiatus, in light of self-development, he returned to captivate audiences in films like The Burbs and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He expanded his horizons by venturing into directing and producing with projects like Busted and The Two Coreys.

Among others, Corey Feldman's filmography includes Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star and Cursed. He has been honoured with the Former Child Star Lifetime Achievement Award and the Eyegore Award for Legendary Work in Horror Films.

Corey Feldman's music career

A deep admiration for his idol, Michael Jackson, has marked Corey Feldman's music career, evident in his dance moves and fashion style. Starting with his debut album, Love Left, in 1992, he continued to explore music with releases like Still Searching for Soul with Corey Feldman's Truth Movement and his solo album Former Child Actor in 2002.

Feldman's connection to Jackson remained evident through appearances in music videos, such as Moby's We Are All Made of Stars and Neon Trees' 1983. His tribute album Angelic 2 the Core in 2016, dedicated to Jackson and Corey Haim, garnered mixed reactions.

Despite criticism, Feldman continued performing, as seen in his appearance at Riot Fest in 2023 with Corey's Angels, who were primarily girls that the musician claimed "he loves to help." It did not matter that his approach was met with scepticism and negative reviews, as critics cited over-the-top theatrics and questionable stage presence.

Authorship

Aside from his music and acting talent, Corey published a memoir titled Coreyography in 2014. Corey Feldman's memoir delves into the highs and lows of his acting career, detailing his friendships with Corey Haim and Michael Jackson. He talks about his troubled family life, drug use, and experiences with sexual abuse in Hollywood.

He exposes the dark underbelly of the entertainment industry, shedding light on the exploitation of underage actors by paedophiles. His narration provides insight into his experiences making iconic films like The Goonies and Stand by Me.

Public speaking

Corey has converted his experiences and lessons about life into a means of generating income. He does this by motivating through public speaking.

How much does it cost to book Corey Feldman?

Getting the actor to speak at your event would cost between $10,000 and $20,000. But then, this depends on whether it is virtual or live.

How much does Corey Feldman make a year?

Actor Corey allegedly makes close to $200,000 annually from his various endeavours. But then, he is said to have had a peak net worth of $19 million in the 1980s.

What does Corey Feldman do now?

The actor is a dedicated advocate for animal rights, honoured by PETA and Wildlife Waystation. He also champions children's rights as National Ambassador for CHILD USA, instrumental in changing laws in New York and California, ensuring justice for victims of sexual abuse through extended civil case opportunities.

Where is Corey Feldman now?

Corey is focused on building his career, though he had to battle the shock of divorce from his wife, Courtney Anne Mitchell. This came after about seven years of being together.

Unfortunately, too, his previous attempts at marriage failed. This means that the actor has married thrice, first to Vanessa Marcil and later to Susie Sprague, who gave birth to Zen in 2004 before Courtney.

Corey Feldman's net worth of $1 million reflects his journey as an actor, musician, and advocate. Despite career challenges, he has successfully revitalized his presence through various endeavours as a multifaceted entertainer and advocacy voice in Hollywood.

