Maya Brady's parents, ethnicity, boyfriend, worth, Tom Brady, is she adopted?

Maya Brady is a young American softball player for UCLA's softball team, Bruins, currently a RedShirt Sophomore. The college athlete is also widely recognized as Tom Brady's niece, a famous American football quarterback who plays for Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Maya Brady attends The Annual espnW: Women + Sports Summit Day3 at The Lodge at Torrey Pines on 20 October 2021 in La Jolla, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

In 2022 she will be joining seven other players in UCLA that will be joining the USA Women's National Team (WNT) Selection Trials. Find more about the talented player in this article.

Maya Brady's profile summary

Full name: Maya Ann Brady Timmons

Maya Ann Brady Timmons Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 1 June 2001

1 June 2001 Age: 21 years (as of June 2022)

21 years (as of June 2022) Place of birth: San Mateo, California

San Mateo, California Current residence: Los, Angeles, California

Los, Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Religion: Christianity

Christianity Height in feet: 5'10"

5'10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 125

125 Weight in kilograms: 57

57 Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Mother: Maureen Brady

Maureen Brady Father: Brian Timmons

Brian Timmons Sister: Hannah

Hannah Relationship status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Garth White

Garth White School: Oaks Christian High School, California

Oaks Christian High School, California University: University of California, Los Angeles

University of California, Los Angeles Profession: Athlete

Athlete Sport: Softball player

Softball player Net worth: $150 000

$150 000 Instagram: mayabrady_

Biography

Tom Brady's niece, Maya, was born on 1 June 2001 in San Mateo, California, United States, to a famous sports family. She has a young sister named Hannah.

Maya Brady's age

The athlete has a strong bond with her family. Photo: @mayabrady_.

Source: Instagram

The rising star's age is 21 years as of June 2022, and she holds an American nationality with mixed ethnicity.

Maya Brady's family

Who is Maya Brady's mom? Maya Brady's mother, Maureen, is a former softball player at Fresno State University, where she played pitcher. She is the oldest of the four Brady siblings, namely; Nancy, Julia, Tom. Presently, she works as a nurse and a softball instructor in Bakersfield, California.

Who is Brian Timmons? He is the father of the famous athlete. Maya Brady's father, Brian Timmons, is a lawyer notable for being the Global Head of Complex Litigation for Quinn Emanuel.

Maya Brady's parents' pictures are few in the public domain since the two have separated; however, her mom can be seen in some of her photographs. Her parents split in 2010.

How is Maya related to Tom Brady?

The middle infield player is a niece to Tom Brady, a role model to her. Tom, a three-time World Series champion in the National Football League, joined the Buccaneers in 2020. He led them to win Super Bowl 55 at the age of 43, and his records extend to 10 Super Bowl appearances with seven victories.

Education

She attended Oaks Christian High School, California, before joining the University of California for her college education.

Career

Maya has been playing softball since she was four years old. The UCLA's player went on to sharpen her career after joining in high school as a middle infield player and was named the Ventura County Star 2019 All-County Softball Player of the Year.

She was also awarded the title of the year by Los Angeles Daily News and ranked number two in the nation by Flosoftball

Outfielder Maya Brady stares at her bat before stepping into the batters' box during the game against Oregon State at UCLA on 16 April 2021 in Westwood, California. Photo: Gina Ferazzi

Source: Getty Images

In 2020 she joined The University of California, Los Angeles, where she was named the Softball America Freshman Player of the Year. The following year In 2021, she helped the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) defeat most of the colleges in her hometown.

Their team Bruins won over Arizona State on March 21 2021, in Los Angeles. She was recently selected for the 2022 USA Women's National Team (WNT) Selection Trials.

Who is Maya Brady's boyfriend?

The promising athlete is romantically linked to Garth White. The lovebirds met in high school and have dated for three years. They have posted several pictures together on Instagram.

How tall is Maya Brady in UCLA?

The UCLA Bruins' player height is 5 feet and 10 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds.

Maya Brady joined the Bruins after an outstanding high school career in which she was voted softball player of the year, and her performance helped the team defeat several universities in Los Angeles.

