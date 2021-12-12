One of the all-time great players in the American National Football League (NFL) is Brett Favre. He started setting records in the game from his high school days until he joined the NFL. He even led his team to a Super Bowl XXXI win. Join us as we decrypt Brett Favre's net worth and look at his life, struggles, and family.

Brett Favre is one of the legendary players in the American National Football League (NFL) and has played for Green Bay Packers and other notable teams. Photo: Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Brett Favre's net worth is believed to be pretty high due to his many records and accomplishments during his NFL career. The former quarterback has played for the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Green Bay Packers. Here is everything you should know about this athlete.

Brett Favre's profile summary

Full name: Brett Lorenzo Favre

Brett Lorenzo Favre Nickname: Country

Country Date of birth: 10th October 1969

10th October 1969 Place of birth: Gulfport, Mississippi

Gulfport, Mississippi Brett Favre's age: 52 years in 2021

52 years in 2021 Zodiac sign: Libra

Libra Profession: American Football Player, Actor, Athlete

American Football Player, Actor, Athlete Education: Hancock North Central High School, Southern Mississippi University

Hancock North Central High School, Southern Mississippi University Nationality: American

American Parents: Bonita Ann and Irvin Ernest

Bonita Ann and Irvin Ernest Siblings: Jeff, Brandi, and Scott Favre

Jeff, Brandi, and Scott Favre Wife: Deanna Tynes

Deanna Tynes Brett Favre's children: Britanny and Breleigh

Britanny and Breleigh Brett Favre's height: 6 ft 2 in (1.88 m)

6 ft 2 in (1.88 m) Hair color: Grey

Grey Eye color: Blue

Blue Yards: 71, 838

71, 838 Touchdowns: 508

508 Instagram: brettfavre

brettfavre Salary: $20 million

$20 million Net worth: $100 million

$100 million Instagram: @brettfavre

Brett Favre's bio

Brett Favre was born in Gulfport, Mississippi but raised in the small town of Kiln. He was very athletic in school and played football and baseball. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Brett Lorenzo Favre was born on 10th October 1969 in Gulfport, Mississippi, to Bonita Ann and Irvin Ernest, who worked as teachers in the Hancock County School District. Lorenzo is currently 52 years old.

He has three siblings, Brandi, Jeff and Scott Favre. They were all raised in the small town of Kiln, where his father was the head coach of the high school football team. Lorenzo attended Hancock North Central High School and was part of the baseball and football teams.

Brett Favre's college career

Lorenzo got a football scholarship to Southern Mississippi University for the defensive back position. However, he wanted to play quarterback. Consequently, he began his freshman year season as the seventh-string quarterback.

He became a starting quarterback in the second half of the third game that year and gained popularity after starting ten games during his freshman year. Lorenzo finished 15 games and over 200 passing yards in his college years.

Professional football career

Brett Favre started his professional career after being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 NFL Draft in the second round as the 33rd overall pick. Photo: Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

After being drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the 1991 NFL Draft in the second round, Lorenzo started his professional career with the 33rd overall pick. So, he signed a three-year, $1.4 million contract in July 1991 with a signing bonus of $350,000.

He was traded to Green Bay Packers in 1992 and played for sixteen seasons, and also bagged three consecutive Associated Press NFL MVP awards. He was inducted into the Green Bay Packers Hall of Fame and the Mississippi Hall of Fame in 2015, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

When did Favre win a Superbowl?

Lorenzo led the Packers to two Super Bowls win in 1996, the Super Bowl XXXI and Super Bowl XXXII. The Packers also won the XXXI game.

What were Brett Favre's interceptions in a season?

He threw 20 interceptions in the 2005 NFL season when he was the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers.

Who ended Brett Favre?

Brett Favre's retired after Bear's defensive end, Corey Wootton plowed into him resulting in a concussion. He retired soon after this 2010 season. Photo: Rob Kim/Getty ImagesRob Kim/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Lorenzo was sacked by Bear's defensive end, Corey Wootton. He knocked him out of the game with a concussion forcing him to miss the last two games of Vikings. He retired from the NFL after the season.

When did Brett Favre retire?

He retired for good in January 2011 after the 2010 season, having established NFL records for passing 71, 838 yards and 508 touchdowns. Brett Favre's retirement age was 41 years.

Brett Favre's career stats

Lorenzo has 321 consecutive starts from 1992 to 2010. He was the first NFL quarterback in league history to obtain 70, 000 yards, 6, 000 completions, 10, 000 passes, 500 touchdowns, 200 wins, and victories in 32 teams.

Due to his impressive record, most of his fans look for Lorenzo's merchandise. It explains the many deals on eBay and other platforms of Brett Favre's jersey for Green Bay Packers. Some even buy his rookie card.

What is Brett Favre's rookie card worth?

Brett Favre has numerous rookie cards and each goes fro a different value. Photo: Icon Sportswire

Source: Getty Images

The 1991 Wild Card 1000 Stripe #119 is estimated to have a value of over $1, 000.

Did Brett Favre have an addiction?

In an episode of the Bolling with Favre podcast, Lorenzo revealed he was addicted to a painkiller that numbed his pain. So what pills was Brett Favre addicted to? He admitted he was addicted to Vicodin and would take as many as sixteen pills at a time during the height of his addiction.

What is Brett Favre's net worth?

Lorenzo's net worth attributes to his many business ventures over the years. His family owned and operated the Brett Favre's Steakhouse in Green Bay, Wisconsin, later renamed the Hall of Fame Chophouse. However, it closed down in 2018.

He also joined the Board of Directors of sport social media platform Sqor in 2013. Lorenzo has also earned from notable endorsements like Wrangler Jeans and Prilosec.

In addition, he has been the spokesperson for many companies, including Remington, Nike, MasterCard, Sensodyne, and Hyundai. His salary is $20 million, and his net worth in 2021 is $100 million.

Brett Favre's net worth is pretty high due to his numerous accomplishments, chain of business ventures and endorsements. Photo: Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Aaron Rodger's relationship with Brett Favre

Unfortunately, the two did not get along, and Aaron may or may not have called Lorenzo grandpa. However, things took a turn in 2013 when the two shook hands on stage during the NFL honors.

So are Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre friends? In an interview, Rodgers revealed they had no bad blood, and things between them had been progressing smoothly.

Who is Brett Favre's wife?

He has been married to Deanna Tynes since July 1996. They have two daughters, Britanny, born in 1989 and Breleigh, born in 1999.

Brett Favre's net worth in 2021 stands at 4100 million. He has accumulated this wealth from his incredible NFL career, notable endorsements, among other business ventures.

