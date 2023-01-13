Top 30 highest-paid coaches in the world in 2024: soccer, NFL, NBA, NCAA

Coaches are responsible for setting and maintaining their teams' standards. They are also responsible for their teams' overall performance. The best coaches are signed with the best teams. Some are ranked among the highest-paid coaches in the world.

Diego Simeone, Josè Mourinho, and Zinedine Zidane are among the highest-paid coaches in the world. Photo: Javier Soriano, Fabio Rossi/AS Roma, Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno (modified by author)

The highest-paid coaches in the world receive hefty paychecks each month. They are contracted by wealthy sports clubs or teams and have to follow certain terms and conditions. This list is based on individual net worth rather than the amount of cash a coach takes home. This is because some of the best-earning coaches are not signed with any team at the moment. Note that the list may be subjective because some coaches' remuneration details are not available online.

Overview of the highest-paid coaches in the world

Ranking Name Net worth 1 Diego Simeone $130 million 2 Jose Mourinho $120 million 3 Zinedine Zidane $120 million 4 Nick Saban $80 million 5 Bill Belichick $70 million 6 Phil Jackson $70 million 7 Pep Guardiola $60 million 8 Carlo Ancelotti $50 million 9 Gregg Popovich $50 million 10 Jürgen Klopp $50 million 11 Arsene Wenger $48 million 12 Jimmy Johnson $45 million 13 Mike Krzyzewski $45 million 14 Rick Pitino $45 million 15 Fabio Cannavaro $45 million 16 Sean McVay $40 million 17 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer $40 million 18 Jim Harbaugh $40 million 19 John Harbaugh $40 million 20 Mike Shanahan $40 million

Highest-paid coaches in the world (ranked by net worth)

30. Gerardo Martino - $25 million

Gerardo Martino of Inter Miami CF arrives before a friendly match against Newell's Old Boys at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Rich Storry/Getty Images

Full name: Gerardo Daniel Martino

Gerardo Daniel Martino Date of birth: 20 November 1962

20 November 1962 Age: 61 years (as of March 2024)

61 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina

Rosario, Argentina Current team: Inter Miami CF

Gerardo Martino is currently the head coach of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF. He previously managed Paraguay, Instituto, Cerro Porteno, Platense, Colon, Libertad, Newell's Old Boys, Libertad, and Barcelona. Gerardo Martino's net worth is $25 million, and his average annual income is $7 million.

29. Roy Hodgson - $26 million

Roy Hodgson reacts prior to the Premier League match between Manchester City and Crystal Palace at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom. Photo: Visionhaus/Getty Images

Full name: Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson Date of birth: 9 August 1947

9 August 1947 Age: 76 years (as of March 2024)

76 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Croydon, United Kingdom

Roy Hodgson most recently managed Premier League club Crystal Palace. He has managed 22 different teams in eight countries. He ended his contract with Crystal Palace in February 2024. His salary was about $6 million a year. Roy Hodgson's net worth is $26 million.

28. Mike Tomlin - $30 million

Mike Tomlin attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Full name: Michael Pettaway Tomlin

Michael Pettaway Tomlin Date of birth: 15 March 1972

15 March 1972 Age: 52 years (as of March 2024)

52 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Hampton, Virginia, USA

Hampton, Virginia, USA Current team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin is the head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the National Football League, where he earns $12.5 million per year. He has never had a losing season since joining the team. Mike Tomlin's net worth is $30 million.

27. Jon Gruden - $30 million

Jon Gruden of the Las Vegas Raiders looks on in the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Full name: Jon David Gruden

Jon David Gruden Date of birth: 17 August 1963

17 August 1963 Age: 60 years (as of March 2024)

60 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Sandusky, Ohio, USA

Sandusky, Ohio, USA Current team: New Orleans Saints

Jon Gruden is a consultant for the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League. His salary is about $10 million a year. Jon Gruden's net worth is $30 million. He previously coached the Las Vegas Raiders.

26. Don Nelson - $30 million

Don Nelson watches the game against the Washington Wizards at the MCI Centre in Washington, DC. Photo: G Fiume/Getty Images

Full name: Donald Arvid Nelson

Donald Arvid Nelson Date of birth: 15 May 1940

15 May 1940 Age: 83 years (as of March 2024)

83 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Muskegon, Michigan, USA

Don Nelson is second all-time in regular season wins of any coach in NBA history. He recorded 1,335 wins. He coached the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Golden State Warriors and is currently not attached to any team. Don Nelson's net worth is $30 million.

25. Dabo Swinney - $30 million

Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers walks off the field after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during their game at Williams-Brice Stadium. Photo: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

Full name: William Christopher Swinney

William Christopher Swinney Date of birth: 20 November 1969

20 November 1969 Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)

54 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, USA

Birmingham, Alabama, USA Current team: Clemson University Tigers

Dabo Swinney is the head football coach at Clemson University. He took over as head coach of the Clemson Tigers following the resignation of Tommy Bowden. Dabo Swinney's net worth is $30 million. His average annual salary is $11.5 million.

24. Mauricio Pochettino - $30 million

Mauricio Pochettino of Chelsea during a press conference at Chelsea Training Ground in Cobham, England. Photo: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Full name: Mauricio Roberto Pochettino Trossero

Mauricio Roberto Pochettino Trossero Date of birth: 2 March 1972

2 March 1972 Age: 52 years (as of March 2024)

52 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Argentina

Argentina Team: Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino earns about $13.2 million per year. He is the manager of Premier League club Chelsea and is a former professional football player. Mauricio Pochettino's net worth is rumoured to be about $30 million.

23. Urban Meyer - $35 million

Urban Meyer is seen prior to the game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Georgia Bulldogs in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Full name: Urban Frank Meyer III

Urban Frank Meyer III Date of birth: 10 July 1964

10 July 1964 Age: 59 years (as of March 2024)

59 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, USA

Urban Meyer was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars until 2021, where he made an average of $7.6 million a year. He now works as a college football TV commentator. Urban Meyer's net worth is $35 million.

22. Sean Payton - $35 million

Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Centre in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Full name: Patrick Sean Payton

Patrick Sean Payton Date of birth: 29 December 1963

29 December 1963 Age: 60 years (as of March 2024)

60 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: San Mateo, California, USA

San Mateo, California, USA Current team: Denver Broncos

Sean Payton is the head coach for the Denver Broncos of the National Football League. He is the former head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Sean Payton's net worth is $35 million. His average annual salary is $18 million, making him one of the highest-paid football managers in the world.

21. Andy Reid - $35 million

Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs addresses the media during the Super Bowl Winning Team Head Coach and MVP Press Conference. Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Full name: Andrew Walter Reid

Andrew Walter Reid Date of birth: 19 March 1958

19 March 1958 Age: 66 years (as of March 2024)

66 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Current team: Kansas City Chiefs

Andy Reid is the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, where he earns $11.5 million every year. Reid was previously head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. Andy Reid's net worth is $35 million.

20. Mike Shanahan - $40 million

Mike Shanahan stands on the field during halftime against the Washington Football Team at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Full name: Michael Edward Shanahan

Michael Edward Shanahan Date of birth: 24 August 1952

24 August 1952 Age: 71 years (as of March 2024)

71 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Oak Park, Illinois, USA

Oak Park, Illinois, USA Current team: New York Jets (consultant)

Mike Shanahan is a football coach serving as an offensive consultant to the New York Jets. He is best known as the head coach of the Denver Broncos of the National Football League from 1995 to 2008. Mike Shanahan's net worth is $40 million, and his annual salary is $7 million.

19. John Harbaugh - $40 million

John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens speaks to the media during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Full name: John William Harbaugh

John William Harbaugh Date of birth: 23 September 1962

23 September 1962 Age: 61 years (as of March 2024)

61 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, USA

Toledo, Ohio, USA Current team: Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh is the head coach for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League, where he earns an annual salary of $12 million. He formerly coached the defensive backs for the Philadelphia Eagles. John Harbaugh's net worth is $40 million.

18. Jim Harbaugh - $40 million

Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines walks on the field after winning the Big Ten Championship against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Lucas Oil Stadium. Photo: Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Full name: James Joseph Harbaugh

James Joseph Harbaugh Date of birth: 23 December 1963

23 December 1963 Age: 60 years (as of March 2024)

60 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, USA

Toledo, Ohio, USA Current team: Los Angeles Chargers

Jim Harbaugh is among the highest-paid coaches in the world in 2024, with an average annual base income of $7.5 million at the Los Angeles Chargers. He hails from a family with strong football ties, with his father, Jack Harbaugh, being a respected college coach. Jim Harbaugh's net worth is $40 million.

17. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $40 million

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer ahead of the UEFA Champions League group F match between Atalanta and Manchester United at Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, Italy. Photo: Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images

Full name: Ole Gunnar Solskjær

Ole Gunnar Solskjær Date of birth: 26 February 1973

26 February 1973 Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)

51 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Kristiansund, Norway

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was most recently the manager of Premier League club Manchester United. He renewed his contract with Manchester United in early 2021. The deal earned him a pay rise from £7.5 million per annum to $11m (£9m) per year. This means he earned about £173k a week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's net worth is estimated to be $40 million.

16. Sean McVay - $40 million

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on during the first half against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Full name: Sean McVay

Sean McVay Date of birth: 24 January 1986

24 January 1986 Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)

38 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, USA

Dayton, Ohio, USA Current team: Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay is the youngest National Football League head coach in the modern era. The Los Angeles Rams hired him when he was 30. He earns about $15 million per year. Sean McVay's net worth is $40 million.

15. Fabio Cannavaro - $45 million

Fabio Cannavaro looks on during the UEFA Champions League match between SSC Napoli v FC Barcelona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Photo: Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto

Full name: Fabio Cannavaro Ufficiale

Fabio Cannavaro Ufficiale Date of birth: 13 September 1973

13 September 1973 Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)

50 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Naples, Italy

Fabio Cannavaro terminated his contract with Guangzhou Football Club prematurely in September 2021. He earned £11 million annually. Cannavaro is a sought-after coach who was head coach of Serie B club Benevento until recently. Fabio Cannavaro's net worth is $45 million.

14. Rick Pitino - $45 million

Rick Pitino of the St. John's Red Storm looks on during the first half against the Marquette Golden Eagles at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Full name: Richard Andrew Pitino

Richard Andrew Pitino Date of birth: 18 September 1952

18 September 1952 Age: 71 years (as of March 2024)

71 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: New York, USA

New York, USA Current team: St. John's Red Storm

Rick Pitino is a basketball coach who is the men's head coach for St. John's Red Storm. He formerly coached Greece's senior national team.. Rick Pitino's net worth is $45 million, and his average annual salary is $7.7 million.

13. Mike Krzyzewski - $45 million

Mike Krzyzewski poses for a photo after taping an episode of his SiriusXM show during a SiriusXM Town Hall at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham. Photo: Grant Halverson/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Full name: Michael William Krzyzewski

Michael William Krzyzewski Date of birth: 13 February 1947

13 February 1947 Age: 77 years (as of March 2024)

77 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Mike Krzyzewski, alias Coach K, served as the head coach at Duke University from 1980 to 2022. He is a seasoned college basketball coach who is currently not signed with any team. His average salary is $9.7 million a year. Mike Krzyzewski's net worth is $45 million, making him one of the top 20 highest-paid coaches in the world.

12. Jimmy Johnson - $45 million

Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Full name: James William Johnson

James William Johnson Date of birth: 16 July 1943

16 July 1943 Age: 80 years (as of March 2024)

80 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Port Arthur, Texas, USA

Jimmy Johnson is a former American football and NFL coach. He is currently working as a sports analyst. He was head coach for Oklahoma State University and the University of Miami. He later coached the Dallas Cowboys. Jimmy Johnson's net worth is $45 million.

11. Arsène Wenger - $48 million

Arsene Wenger observing the FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand final match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia. Photo: Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Full name: Arsène Charles Ernest Wenger

Arsène Charles Ernest Wenger Date of birth: 22 October 1949

22 October 1949 Age: 74 years (as of March 2024)

74 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Strasbourg, France

Arsene Wenger is known as the longest-serving coach of Arsenal FC. He is currently serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. Arsenal paid him about $11m (£9m) pa. He currently earns about $10m (£8.23m) pa. Arsène Wenger's net worth is $48 million.

10. Jürgen Klopp - $50 million

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre in Kirkby, England. Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Full name: Jürgen Norbert Klopp

Jürgen Norbert Klopp Date of birth: 16 June 1967

16 June 1967 Age: 56 years (as of March 2024)

56 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Germany

Germany Team: Liverpool

Jürgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool's manager in October 2015. Since then, he has done a remarkable job and created a winning culture. He pockets $18.23m (£15m) per annum, and his contract will run until 2026. Jürgen Klopp's net worth is $50 million, making him one of the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the world in 2024.

9. Gregg Popovich - $50 million

Gregg Popovich of the San Antonio Spurs reacts during the first quarter of the game against the Miami Heat at Kaseya Centre. Photo: Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Full name: Gregg Charles Popovich

Gregg Charles Popovich Date of birth: 28 January 1949

28 January 1949 Age: 75 years (as of March 2024)

75 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: East Chicago, Indiana, USA

East Chicago, Indiana, USA Team: San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich is arguably the highest-paid NBA coach. He earns $13m (£10.7m) annually for his work as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Gregg Popovich's net worth is $50 million.

8. Carlo Ancelotti - $50 million

Carlo Ancelotti of Real Madrid looks on during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Deportivo Alaves and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de Mendizorroza. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Full name: Carlo Ancelotti Cavaliere

Carlo Ancelotti Cavaliere Date of birth: 10 June 1959

10 June 1959 Age: 64 years (as of March 2024)

64 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Reggiolo, Italy

Reggiolo, Italy Current team: Real Madrid CF

Carlo Ancelotti is serving as a coach at Real Madrid CF. Real Madrid's coach's salary, under his current contract, is about $13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) per year. Carlo Ancelotti's net worth is $50 million.

7. Pep Guardiola - $60 million

Josep Pep Guardiola during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Chelsea FC at Etihad Stadium. Photo: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Full name: Josep Guardiola Sala

Josep Guardiola Sala Date of birth: 18 January 1971

18 January 1971 Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)

53 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Spain

Spain Team: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola's salary is $24.3m (£20m) per year, making him one of the top 20 highest-paid coaches in the world. He works for Manchester City. Until 2021, £15 million annually. His current contract ends in the summer of 2025. Pep Guardiola's net worth is $60 million.

6. Phil Jackson - $70 million

Phil Jackson attends the Sacramento Kings vs New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

Full name: Philip Douglas Jackson

Philip Douglas Jackson Date of birth: 17 September 1945

17 September 1945 Age: 78 years (as of March 2024)

78 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Deer Lodge, Montana, USA

Phil Jackson had a successful career as a power forward for 12 seasons before launching his coaching career. He has been inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. He was named one of the top ten basketball coaches in history. Phil Jackson's net worth is $70 million. Before retiring, his average annual salary was $10 million a year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the world.

5. Bill Belichick - $70 million

Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots stands on the field prior to the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

Full name: William Stephen Belichick

William Stephen Belichick Date of birth: 16 April 1952

16 April 1952 Age: 71 years (as of March 2024)

71 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, USA

William Stephen Belichick is widely regarded as one of the greatest head coaches of all time. He was the head coach of the New England Patriots until 2023. Although he is not attached to any team at the moment, he is ranked among the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the world in 2024. Bill Belichick's net worth is $70 million. His average annual salary is $12 million.

4. Nick Saban - $80 million

Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks during the SEC Media Days at Grand Hyatt Nashville in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Full name: Nicholas Lou Saban Jr.

Nicholas Lou Saban Jr. Date of birth: 31 October 1951

31 October 1951 Age: 72 years (as of March 2024)

72 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Fairmont, West Virginia, USA

Nick Saban was a National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) coach. He was the highest-paid college football coach in the world, with a base salary of over $12 million per year. He coached the Alabama Crimson Tide team from 2007 to 2024 and is now a famous sports commentator. Nick Saban's net worth is $80 million.

3. Zinedine Zidane - $120 million

Zinedine Zidane of Real Madrid CF gives instructions during the La Liga Santander match between Real Madrid and C.A. Osasuna. Photo: Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images

Full name: Zinedine Yazid Zidane

Zinedine Yazid Zidane Date of birth: 23 June 1972

23 June 1972 Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)

51 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: La Castellane, Marseille, France

Zinedine Yazid Zidane, popularly known as Zizou, is a French professional football manager who coached Real Madrid until 2021. He took home a fixed annual salary of £12m per annum while working for Real Madrid. He is currently not signed with any team. Zinedine Zidane's net worth is $120 million.

2. Jose Mourinho - $120 million

Josè Mourinho during a press conference at Centro Sportivo Fulvio Bernardini in Rome, Italy. Photo: Fabio Rossi/AS Roma via Getty Images

Full name: José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix

José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix Date of birth: 26 January 1963

26 January 1963 Age: 61 years (as of March 2024)

61 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Portugal

Until January 2024, Jose Mourinho was the head coach of Serie A club Roma, where he earned an average of $27m (£22.21m) annually. He has had a long-running career in football management. Jose Mourinho's net worth is $120 million.

1. Diego Simeone - $130 million

Diego Pablo Simeone reacts during the Copa del Rey Semifinal match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Atletico de Madrid. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Full name: Diego Pablo Simeone González

Diego Pablo Simeone González Date of birth: 28 April 1970

28 April 1970 Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)

53 years (as of March 2024) Place of birth: Argentina

Argentina Current team: Atlético Madrid

Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, is the highest-paid coach in soccer. He has been the coach of Atlético Madrid since December 2011. He earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28m (£40.55m). Diego Simeone's net worth is $130 million, and he is the highest-paid coach in the world in 2024.

Who is the highest-paid coach in any sport?

Diego Simeone is the highest-paid coach in the world in 2024. He earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28m (£40.55m).

Which coach has the most money?

Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, has the most money. His net worth is $130 million.

Who is the highest-paid coach in Europe in 2024?

The highest-paid coaches in Europe include Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp, and Mauricio Pochettino.

Which manager gets paid the most?

Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, gets paid the most. He has been the coach of Atlético Madrid since December 2011, where he earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28m (£40.55m).

Who is the highest-paid player in all professional sports?

Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in the world. He has the richest on-field contract in sports and an off-field endorsement portfolio.

The highest-paid coaches in the world take home millions of dollars every year. They are signed with elite teams, and their net worth is impressive.

