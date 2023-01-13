Top 30 highest-paid coaches in the world in 2024: soccer, NFL, NBA, NCAA
Coaches are responsible for setting and maintaining their teams' standards. They are also responsible for their teams' overall performance. The best coaches are signed with the best teams. Some are ranked among the highest-paid coaches in the world.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Overview of the highest-paid coaches in the world
- Highest-paid coaches in the world (ranked by net worth)
- 30. Gerardo Martino - $25 million
- 29. Roy Hodgson - $26 million
- 28. Mike Tomlin - $30 million
- 27. Jon Gruden - $30 million
- 26. Don Nelson - $30 million
- 25. Dabo Swinney - $30 million
- 24. Mauricio Pochettino - $30 million
- 23. Urban Meyer - $35 million
- 22. Sean Payton - $35 million
- 21. Andy Reid - $35 million
- 20. Mike Shanahan - $40 million
- 19. John Harbaugh - $40 million
- 18. Jim Harbaugh - $40 million
- 17. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $40 million
- 16. Sean McVay - $40 million
- 15. Fabio Cannavaro - $45 million
- 14. Rick Pitino - $45 million
- 13. Mike Krzyzewski - $45 million
- 12. Jimmy Johnson - $45 million
- 11. Arsène Wenger - $48 million
- 10. Jürgen Klopp - $50 million
- 9. Gregg Popovich - $50 million
- 8. Carlo Ancelotti - $50 million
- 7. Pep Guardiola - $60 million
- 6. Phil Jackson - $70 million
- 5. Bill Belichick - $70 million
- 4. Nick Saban - $80 million
- 3. Zinedine Zidane - $120 million
- 2. Jose Mourinho - $120 million
- 1. Diego Simeone - $130 million
- Who is the highest-paid coach in any sport?
- Who is the highest-paid football coach in the world in 2024?
- Which coach has the most money?
- Who is the highest-paid coach in Europe in 2024?
- Which manager gets paid the most?
- Who is the highest-paid player in all professional sports?
The highest-paid coaches in the world receive hefty paychecks each month. They are contracted by wealthy sports clubs or teams and have to follow certain terms and conditions. This list is based on individual net worth rather than the amount of cash a coach takes home. This is because some of the best-earning coaches are not signed with any team at the moment. Note that the list may be subjective because some coaches' remuneration details are not available online.
Overview of the highest-paid coaches in the world
|Ranking
|Name
|Net worth
|1
|Diego Simeone
|$130 million
|2
|Jose Mourinho
|$120 million
|3
|Zinedine Zidane
|$120 million
|4
|Nick Saban
|$80 million
|5
|Bill Belichick
|$70 million
|6
|Phil Jackson
|$70 million
|7
|Pep Guardiola
|$60 million
|8
|Carlo Ancelotti
|$50 million
|9
|Gregg Popovich
|$50 million
|10
|Jürgen Klopp
|$50 million
|11
|Arsene Wenger
|$48 million
|12
|Jimmy Johnson
|$45 million
|13
|Mike Krzyzewski
|$45 million
|14
|Rick Pitino
|$45 million
|15
|Fabio Cannavaro
|$45 million
|16
|Sean McVay
|$40 million
|17
|Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
|$40 million
|18
|Jim Harbaugh
|$40 million
|19
|John Harbaugh
|$40 million
|20
|Mike Shanahan
|$40 million
Highest-paid coaches in the world (ranked by net worth)
Check out the top 30 list of the highest-paid coaches in the world
30. Gerardo Martino - $25 million
- Full name: Gerardo Daniel Martino
- Date of birth: 20 November 1962
- Age: 61 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Rosario, Argentina
- Current team: Inter Miami CF
Gerardo Martino is currently the head coach of Major League Soccer club Inter Miami CF. He previously managed Paraguay, Instituto, Cerro Porteno, Platense, Colon, Libertad, Newell's Old Boys, Libertad, and Barcelona. Gerardo Martino's net worth is $25 million, and his average annual income is $7 million.
29. Roy Hodgson - $26 million
- Full name: Roy Hodgson
- Date of birth: 9 August 1947
- Age: 76 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Croydon, United Kingdom
Roy Hodgson most recently managed Premier League club Crystal Palace. He has managed 22 different teams in eight countries. He ended his contract with Crystal Palace in February 2024. His salary was about $6 million a year. Roy Hodgson's net worth is $26 million.
28. Mike Tomlin - $30 million
- Full name: Michael Pettaway Tomlin
- Date of birth: 15 March 1972
- Age: 52 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Hampton, Virginia, USA
- Current team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Mike Tomlin is the head coach for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the National Football League, where he earns $12.5 million per year. He has never had a losing season since joining the team. Mike Tomlin's net worth is $30 million.
27. Jon Gruden - $30 million
- Full name: Jon David Gruden
- Date of birth: 17 August 1963
- Age: 60 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Sandusky, Ohio, USA
- Current team: New Orleans Saints
Jon Gruden is a consultant for the New Orleans Saints of the National Football League. His salary is about $10 million a year. Jon Gruden's net worth is $30 million. He previously coached the Las Vegas Raiders.
26. Don Nelson - $30 million
- Full name: Donald Arvid Nelson
- Date of birth: 15 May 1940
- Age: 83 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Muskegon, Michigan, USA
Don Nelson is second all-time in regular season wins of any coach in NBA history. He recorded 1,335 wins. He coached the Milwaukee Bucks, the New York Knicks, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Golden State Warriors and is currently not attached to any team. Don Nelson's net worth is $30 million.
25. Dabo Swinney - $30 million
- Full name: William Christopher Swinney
- Date of birth: 20 November 1969
- Age: 54 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Birmingham, Alabama, USA
- Current team: Clemson University Tigers
Dabo Swinney is the head football coach at Clemson University. He took over as head coach of the Clemson Tigers following the resignation of Tommy Bowden. Dabo Swinney's net worth is $30 million. His average annual salary is $11.5 million.
24. Mauricio Pochettino - $30 million
- Full name: Mauricio Roberto Pochettino Trossero
- Date of birth: 2 March 1972
- Age: 52 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Argentina
- Team: Chelsea
Mauricio Pochettino earns about $13.2 million per year. He is the manager of Premier League club Chelsea and is a former professional football player. Mauricio Pochettino's net worth is rumoured to be about $30 million.
23. Urban Meyer - $35 million
- Full name: Urban Frank Meyer III
- Date of birth: 10 July 1964
- Age: 59 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, USA
Urban Meyer was the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars until 2021, where he made an average of $7.6 million a year. He now works as a college football TV commentator. Urban Meyer's net worth is $35 million.
22. Sean Payton - $35 million
- Full name: Patrick Sean Payton
- Date of birth: 29 December 1963
- Age: 60 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: San Mateo, California, USA
- Current team: Denver Broncos
Sean Payton is the head coach for the Denver Broncos of the National Football League. He is the former head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Sean Payton's net worth is $35 million. His average annual salary is $18 million, making him one of the highest-paid football managers in the world.
21. Andy Reid - $35 million
- Full name: Andrew Walter Reid
- Date of birth: 19 March 1958
- Age: 66 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, USA
- Current team: Kansas City Chiefs
Andy Reid is the head coach for the Kansas City Chiefs of the National Football League, where he earns $11.5 million every year. Reid was previously head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012. Andy Reid's net worth is $35 million.
20. Mike Shanahan - $40 million
- Full name: Michael Edward Shanahan
- Date of birth: 24 August 1952
- Age: 71 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Oak Park, Illinois, USA
- Current team: New York Jets (consultant)
Mike Shanahan is a football coach serving as an offensive consultant to the New York Jets. He is best known as the head coach of the Denver Broncos of the National Football League from 1995 to 2008. Mike Shanahan's net worth is $40 million, and his annual salary is $7 million.
19. John Harbaugh - $40 million
- Full name: John William Harbaugh
- Date of birth: 23 September 1962
- Age: 61 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, USA
- Current team: Baltimore Ravens
John Harbaugh is the head coach for the Baltimore Ravens of the National Football League, where he earns an annual salary of $12 million. He formerly coached the defensive backs for the Philadelphia Eagles. John Harbaugh's net worth is $40 million.
18. Jim Harbaugh - $40 million
- Full name: James Joseph Harbaugh
- Date of birth: 23 December 1963
- Age: 60 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Toledo, Ohio, USA
- Current team: Los Angeles Chargers
Jim Harbaugh is among the highest-paid coaches in the world in 2024, with an average annual base income of $7.5 million at the Los Angeles Chargers. He hails from a family with strong football ties, with his father, Jack Harbaugh, being a respected college coach. Jim Harbaugh's net worth is $40 million.
17. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - $40 million
- Full name: Ole Gunnar Solskjær
- Date of birth: 26 February 1973
- Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Kristiansund, Norway
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was most recently the manager of Premier League club Manchester United. He renewed his contract with Manchester United in early 2021. The deal earned him a pay rise from £7.5 million per annum to $11m (£9m) per year. This means he earned about £173k a week. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's net worth is estimated to be $40 million.
16. Sean McVay - $40 million
- Full name: Sean McVay
- Date of birth: 24 January 1986
- Age: 38 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Dayton, Ohio, USA
- Current team: Los Angeles Rams
Sean McVay is the youngest National Football League head coach in the modern era. The Los Angeles Rams hired him when he was 30. He earns about $15 million per year. Sean McVay's net worth is $40 million.
15. Fabio Cannavaro - $45 million
- Full name: Fabio Cannavaro Ufficiale
- Date of birth: 13 September 1973
- Age: 50 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Naples, Italy
Fabio Cannavaro terminated his contract with Guangzhou Football Club prematurely in September 2021. He earned £11 million annually. Cannavaro is a sought-after coach who was head coach of Serie B club Benevento until recently. Fabio Cannavaro's net worth is $45 million.
14. Rick Pitino - $45 million
- Full name: Richard Andrew Pitino
- Date of birth: 18 September 1952
- Age: 71 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: New York, USA
- Current team: St. John's Red Storm
Rick Pitino is a basketball coach who is the men's head coach for St. John's Red Storm. He formerly coached Greece's senior national team.. Rick Pitino's net worth is $45 million, and his average annual salary is $7.7 million.
13. Mike Krzyzewski - $45 million
- Full name: Michael William Krzyzewski
- Date of birth: 13 February 1947
- Age: 77 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
Mike Krzyzewski, alias Coach K, served as the head coach at Duke University from 1980 to 2022. He is a seasoned college basketball coach who is currently not signed with any team. His average salary is $9.7 million a year. Mike Krzyzewski's net worth is $45 million, making him one of the top 20 highest-paid coaches in the world.
12. Jimmy Johnson - $45 million
- Full name: James William Johnson
- Date of birth: 16 July 1943
- Age: 80 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Port Arthur, Texas, USA
Jimmy Johnson is a former American football and NFL coach. He is currently working as a sports analyst. He was head coach for Oklahoma State University and the University of Miami. He later coached the Dallas Cowboys. Jimmy Johnson's net worth is $45 million.
11. Arsène Wenger - $48 million
- Full name: Arsène Charles Ernest Wenger
- Date of birth: 22 October 1949
- Age: 74 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Strasbourg, France
Arsene Wenger is known as the longest-serving coach of Arsenal FC. He is currently serving as FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development and is one of the highest-paid football managers in history. Arsenal paid him about $11m (£9m) pa. He currently earns about $10m (£8.23m) pa. Arsène Wenger's net worth is $48 million.
10. Jürgen Klopp - $50 million
- Full name: Jürgen Norbert Klopp
- Date of birth: 16 June 1967
- Age: 56 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Germany
- Team: Liverpool
Jürgen Klopp was appointed as Liverpool's manager in October 2015. Since then, he has done a remarkable job and created a winning culture. He pockets $18.23m (£15m) per annum, and his contract will run until 2026. Jürgen Klopp's net worth is $50 million, making him one of the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the world in 2024.
9. Gregg Popovich - $50 million
- Full name: Gregg Charles Popovich
- Date of birth: 28 January 1949
- Age: 75 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: East Chicago, Indiana, USA
- Team: San Antonio Spurs
Gregg Popovich is arguably the highest-paid NBA coach. He earns $13m (£10.7m) annually for his work as the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs of the National Basketball Association (NBA). Gregg Popovich's net worth is $50 million.
8. Carlo Ancelotti - $50 million
- Full name: Carlo Ancelotti Cavaliere
- Date of birth: 10 June 1959
- Age: 64 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Reggiolo, Italy
- Current team: Real Madrid CF
Carlo Ancelotti is serving as a coach at Real Madrid CF. Real Madrid's coach's salary, under his current contract, is about $13.02m (£10.71m/ €12m) per year. Carlo Ancelotti's net worth is $50 million.
7. Pep Guardiola - $60 million
- Full name: Josep Guardiola Sala
- Date of birth: 18 January 1971
- Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Spain
- Team: Manchester City
Pep Guardiola's salary is $24.3m (£20m) per year, making him one of the top 20 highest-paid coaches in the world. He works for Manchester City. Until 2021, he earned £15 million annually. His current contract ends in the summer of 2025. Pep Guardiola's net worth is $60 million.
6. Phil Jackson - $70 million
- Full name: Philip Douglas Jackson
- Date of birth: 17 September 1945
- Age: 78 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Deer Lodge, Montana, USA
Phil Jackson had a successful career as a power forward for 12 seasons before launching his coaching career. He has been inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. He was named one of the top ten basketball coaches in history. Phil Jackson's net worth is $70 million. Before retiring, his average annual salary was $10 million a year, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the world.
5. Bill Belichick - $70 million
- Full name: William Stephen Belichick
- Date of birth: 16 April 1952
- Age: 71 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Nashville, Tennessee, USA
William Stephen Belichick is widely regarded as one of the greatest head coaches of all time. He was the head coach of the New England Patriots until 2023. Although he is not attached to any team at the moment, he is ranked among the top 10 highest-paid coaches in the world in 2024. Bill Belichick's net worth is $70 million. His average annual salary is $12 million.
4. Nick Saban - $80 million
- Full name: Nicholas Lou Saban Jr.
- Date of birth: 31 October 1951
- Age: 72 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Fairmont, West Virginia, USA
Nick Saban was a National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA) coach. He was the highest-paid college football coach in the world, with a base salary of over $12 million per year. He coached the Alabama Crimson Tide team from 2007 to 2024 and is now a famous sports commentator. Nick Saban's net worth is $80 million.
3. Zinedine Zidane - $120 million
- Full name: Zinedine Yazid Zidane
- Date of birth: 23 June 1972
- Age: 51 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: La Castellane, Marseille, France
Zinedine Yazid Zidane, popularly known as Zizou, is a French professional football manager who coached Real Madrid until 2021. He took home a fixed annual salary of £12m per annum while working for Real Madrid. He is currently not signed with any team. Zinedine Zidane's net worth is $120 million.
2. Jose Mourinho - $120 million
- Full name: José Mário dos Santos Mourinho Félix
- Date of birth: 26 January 1963
- Age: 61 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Portugal
Until January 2024, Jose Mourinho was the head coach of Serie A club Roma, where he earned an average of $27m (£22.21m) annually. He has had a long-running career in football management. Jose Mourinho's net worth is $120 million.
1. Diego Simeone - $130 million
- Full name: Diego Pablo Simeone González
- Date of birth: 28 April 1970
- Age: 53 years (as of March 2024)
- Place of birth: Argentina
- Current team: Atlético Madrid
Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, is the highest-paid coach in soccer. He has been the coach of Atlético Madrid since December 2011. He earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28m (£40.55m). Diego Simeone's net worth is $130 million, and he is the highest-paid coach in the world in 2024.
Who is the highest-paid coach in any sport?
Diego Simeone is the highest-paid coach in the world. He earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28m (£40.55m).
Who is the highest-paid football coach in the world in 2024?
Diego Simeone is the highest-paid coach in the world in 2024. He earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28m (£40.55m).
Which coach has the most money?
Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, has the most money. His net worth is $130 million.
Who is the highest-paid coach in Europe in 2024?
The highest-paid coaches in Europe include Pep Guardiola, Jürgen Klopp, and Mauricio Pochettino.
Which manager gets paid the most?
Diego Simeone, alias El Cholo, gets paid the most. He has been the coach of Atlético Madrid since December 2011, where he earns a gross annual salary of about $49.28m (£40.55m).
Who is the highest-paid player in all professional sports?
Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest-paid athlete in the world. He has the richest on-field contract in sports and an off-field endorsement portfolio.
The highest-paid coaches in the world take home millions of dollars every year. They are signed with elite teams, and their net worth is impressive.
Briefly.co.za recently published the top Maskandi music artists and their top songs. Maskandi music refers to neo-traditional Zulu instrumental music led by an acoustic guitar.
Sometimes, Maskandi music artists work with the violin, concertina, and mouth harps. The genre resembles the blues and is deeply rooted in South Africa's musical history.
Source: Briefly News