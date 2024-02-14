Who is Patrick Swayze's son? The truth about Jason Whittle

Jason Whittle is a former American football guard and a real estate agent. Despite not having a father figure, he worked hard and became a professional athlete, playing for the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants, among other NFL teams. It was not until Patrick Swayze, an American actor, dancer, and singer, died that rumours spread that he was his father. So, is Jason Whittle Patrick Swayze's son?

Jason never met his alleged father, Patrick Swayze, as he only came to know about him three years after his death. Photo: @jasonwhittleallproteam (modified by author)

Though Jason Whittle has been a professional football player for the NFL, he only came to the limelight after he came out as Patrick Swayze's son. Patrick, known for playing unusual lead roles, gained fame for his roles in a variety of films, such as Dirty Dancing (1987), Ghost (1990), and Point Break (1991).

Jason Whittle's profile summary and bio

Full name Jason Whittle Gender Male Date of birth March 7, 1975 Age 48 years (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Springfield, Missouri, United States Current residence Osage Beach, Missouri Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6 feet 5 inches Weight 134 kg (approx) Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Bonnie Kay Whittle Marital status Married Spouse Natalie Whittle Children 6 School Camdenton High School University Missouri State University Profession Footballer and Realtor Social media Instagram, (X) Twitter Net worth $1 million to $5 million

Is Jason Whittle Patrick Swayze's son?

According to reports, Patrick had an encounter with Jason's mother, Bonnie Kay, and unknowingly fathered a child, Jason Whittle. Bonnie maintained it a secret until her final moments when she disclosed to her son that Patrick was his biological father.

Rumours have it that Jason took a DNA test to ascertain if he was Patrick's biological son. However, the DNA results have not yet been published, making it challenging to confirm Jason's assertions.

In 1995, Jason Whittle received the Arthur Briggs Award for being the student-athlete of the year while at Missouri State University. Photo: @jasonwhittleallproteam (modified by author)

Did Jason Whittle ever meet Patrick Swayze?

Jason never met Patrick as he never knew he was his father until three years after Swayze's death. Jason Whittle's mother, Bonnie Kay, battled cancer for years and passed away on August 12, 2012.

How old is Jason Whittle?

Jason (age 48 years old in 2024) was born on March 7, 1975, in Missouri, United States. He holds American nationality and follows Christianity.

Jason Whittle's education

According to reports, Jason attended Camdenton High School, where he became an athlete and played American football as a guard. He later furthered his education at Missouri State University, where he perfected his passion for the game.

Who are Jason Whittle's parents?

His mother is Bonnie Kay, while Patrick Swayze is his alleged father. His mother brought him up, and he only came to know about his alleged father as an adult.

Jason and his alleged father, Patrick. Jason has been a professional football player but only came to the limelight after he came out as Patrick Swayze's son. Photo: @Zillow (modified by author)

Is Jason Whittle married?

Jason is happily married to Natalie Whittle, and they have six children: four daughters and two sons. They live in Osage Beach, Missouri, United States. Details about the names and whereabouts of Jason Whittle's children have not been provided.

What does Jason Whittle do for a living?

Jason started playing professional football while at Missouri State University, playing for the Bears. In 1995, he received the Arthur Briggs Award for being the student-athlete of the year. In 1998, the New York Giants signed him for his impressive performances.

Jason Whittle's NFL career ended after he retired in 2008 after playing for the Buffalo Hills. He works for RE/MAX Lake of the Ozarks, one of the mid-western region's most reputable real estate brokerages.

Was Patrick Swayze married?

Patrick married Lisa Niemi, an actress, dancer, and director, on June 12, 1975. They first met at his mother's dance studio when Swayze was 18 and Niemi was 15. They remained together until Swayze's passing on September 14, 2009.

Lisa Niemi and Patrick Swayze during Oceana's Partners Awards Gala - Arrivals at Esquire House in Beverly Hills, California, United States. Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard

Did Patrick Swayze ever have a child?

Patrick Swayze and his wife, Lisa Niemi, had no biological children. The couple, however, faced the tragedy of losing a child after Lisa experienced a stillbirth.

Despite not having biological children, the couple shared a strong and enduring relationship throughout their marriage. Jason is the only alleged child born to Patrick.

What caused Patrick Swayze's death?

Patrick Swayze was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in January 2008, and despite undergoing various treatments, including chemotherapy, his health deteriorated. He passed away on September 14, 2009, at 57.

Throughout his illness, Patrick Swayze continued to work on projects, including "The Beast," where he played the lead role. Photo: @Bryan Bedder (modified by author)

Patrick Swayze's career

Swayze's early life was marked by his passion for dance, which later evolved into a successful career in the entertainment industry. Here are some key points about his career.

Early dance career

Swayze's early career involved dancing, where he performed in various Broadway productions, including Grease and Chicago. His dance skills and background would later become integral to his success in filming.

Film debut

Patrick Swayze made his film debut in the roller disco movie Skatetown, USA (1979). Some of his other notable movies include:

1983: The Outsiders

1984: Red Dawn

1986: Youngblood

1987: Steel Dawn

1988: Tiger Warsaw

1989: Road House

1990: Ghost

1991: Point Break

1992: City of Joy

1993: Father Hood

What is Jason Whittle's net worth?

According to BuzzLearn and Worldtop2, Jason's net worth ranges from $1 million to $5 million. He has derived his vast wealth from his football career and involvement in real estate.

Who inherited Patrick Swayze's fortune?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Patrick's net worth was estimated at $40 million at the time of his death in 2009. Part of his vast estate included a 4.5-acre ranch in Sylmar, California. In 2015, the ranch was sold for $2.9 million, and the proceeds went to his wife, Lisa Niemi.

Lesser-known facts about Jason Whittle

His mother, Bonnie Kay, passed away on August 12, 2012.

He never had a relationship with his father.

Jason has six children.

He retired from the NFL in 2008.

He was born on March 7, 1975.

Above is everything we know about Jason Whittle, an American former football player and a real estate businessman. He is regarded as Patrick Swayze's son and only child.

