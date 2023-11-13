Global site navigation

Did Kevin Whately retire from acting? Everything to know
by  Rodah Mogeni

Kevin Whately is an actor from the United Kingdom. He is widely recognised for his roles in TV series like Inspector Morse, Inspector Lewis and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. His prowess in the film industry makes him an idol for many, and most of his fans have been wondering lately: did Kevin Whately retire from acting? Here is everything about the English actor’s career and personal endeavours.

Kevin Whately
Kevin Whately attends the Prince's Trust Celebrate Success Awards at the London Palladium on March 07, 2016, in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan
Source: Getty Images

Kevin Whately started his acting career by taking part in several school plays. However, before becoming a full-time actor, Kevin used to work as an accountant. The actor has landed multiple roles since the beginning of his career, but most fans know him for portraying a character named DI Robert Lewis in Inspector Lewis.

Kevin Whately's profile and bio summary

Full nameKevin Whately
GenderMale
Date of birth6 February 1951
Age72 years (as of 2023)
Zodiac signAquarius
Place of birthHexham, Northumberland, United Kingdom
Current residenceWoburn Sands, Milton Keynes, England
NationalityBritish
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches5’11’’
Height in centimetres181
Weight in pounds165
Weight in kilograms75
Hair colourGray
Eye colourBrown
FatherRichard Whately
MotherMary Whately
Siblings3
Marital statusMarried
PartnerMadelaine Newton
Children2
SchoolBarnard Castle School
UniversityNorthumbria University Newcastle
ProfessionActor
Net worth $10 million

What is Kevin Whately’s age?

The legendary actor (born on 6 February 1951) is 72 years old as of 2023. He was born in Hexham, Northumberland, United Kingdom, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Kevin’s mother is Mary, while his father is Richard Whately. His mom was a teacher, and his father was a Commander in the Royal Navy. Unfortunately, his mother succumbed to Alzheimer's in 2009. The actor attended Northumbria University Newcastle in the United Kingdom.

What is Kevin Whately’s height?

The Inspector Lewis star stands 5 feet 11 inches (181 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Kevin Whately’s health

Kevin Whately’s health
Kevin Whately at the ITV Gala at the London Palladium on November 19, 2015, in London, England. Photo: Karwai Tang
Source: Getty Images

The British actor has never publicly discussed any health difficulties. After his mom’s demise in 2009, Kevin became an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society. He utilises the platform to promote awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s research.

Has Kevin Whately retired from acting?

Rumours have been speculating that the actor stopped acting, especially after retiring from his role as DI Robert Lewis in the TV series Inspector Morse and Inspector Lewis. The good news is that the British actor is still acting, as he has been featured in recent TV series like The Inheritance (2023) and Midsomer Murders (2021).

Kevin Whately's TV shows

According to IMDb, below are some of the movies and TV series Kevin Whately has been featured in:

Movie/TV seriesRoleYear
Shoestring Bobby Treen1979
BBC2 PlayhouseBob Smith1980
Fair Stood the Wind for France Lancaster crew1980
The Return of the Soldier Hostile Soldier's Mate1982
Icebound in the AntarcticJameson Adams1985
Miss Marple: A Murder Is AnnouncedDetective Sergeant Fletcher1985
You Must Be the Husband Hugo Mansell1988
Peak Practice Dr. Jack Kerruish1993-1995
The English Patient Hardy1996
The Broker's ManJames 'Jimmy' Griffin1997-1998
Inspector Morse Detective Sergeant Lewis1987-2000
Little Wolf's Book of Badness Akela (voice)2003
The Legend of the Tamworth TwoWolf2004
Auf Wiedersehen, PetNeville Hope1983-2004
Footprints in the SnowKevin Hill2005
New TricksAndrew Simson2006
DogtownBus Driver2006
Masterpiece Mystery DS Lewis2006
Who Gets the Dog? Jack Evans2007
Sunday for Sammy Neville2008
Joe Maddison's WarJoe Maddison2010
Inspector George GentlyDonald McGhee2012
Inspector Lewis DI Robert Lewis2006-2015
Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Kevin Whately2016
Who Shot Simon Cowell? DI Robert Lewis2017
Midsomer Murders Jeremy Whittingdale2021

What is Kevin Whately’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the British actor has an alleged net worth of $10 million. His primary source of income is his acting career.

Who is Kevin Whately’s spouse?

Kevin Whately’s spouse
Kevin Whately and Madeline Newton at a Torvill and Dean tribute lunch in aid of Variety at The Dorchester on January 7, 2016, in London, England. Photo: Ian Gavan
Source: Getty Images

Kevin Whately’s spouse is Madelaine Newton. She is an actress known for her roles in several TV series, including Catherine Cookson's Tilly Trotter, Portrait of a Marriage, Look and Read and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. The duo tied the knot in 1984 and have been together for over 39 years.

Does Kevin Whately's wife have cancer?

There have never been any reports claiming that Madelaine Newton has cancer.

Who are Kevin Whately’s children?

He is a father of a daughter named Catherine (known as Kitty) and a son named Kieran (born in 1985). His daughter, Kitty Whately (born in 1983), is a singer.

Kevin Whately’s profiles

Unfortunately, the English actor is not active on social media platforms. However, he has a Facebook fan group with over 1.6 thousand members.

Kevin Whately is one of the legendary actors from the United Kingdom. He is widely recognised for his roles as DI Robert Lewis in the TV series Inspector Morse and Inspector Lewis. Despite retiring from his role as DI Robert Lewis, he is still working on several projects in the film industry.

