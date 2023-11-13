Did Kevin Whately retire from acting? Everything to know

Kevin Whately is an actor from the United Kingdom. He is widely recognised for his roles in TV series like Inspector Morse, Inspector Lewis and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. His prowess in the film industry makes him an idol for many, and most of his fans have been wondering lately: did Kevin Whately retire from acting? Here is everything about the English actor’s career and personal endeavours.

Kevin Whately started his acting career by taking part in several school plays. However, before becoming a full-time actor, Kevin used to work as an accountant. The actor has landed multiple roles since the beginning of his career, but most fans know him for portraying a character named DI Robert Lewis in Inspector Lewis.

Kevin Whately's profile and bio summary

Full name Kevin Whately Gender Male Date of birth 6 February 1951 Age 72 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aquarius Place of birth Hexham, Northumberland, United Kingdom Current residence Woburn Sands, Milton Keynes, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’11’’ Height in centimetres 181 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Gray Eye colour Brown Father Richard Whately Mother Mary Whately Siblings 3 Marital status Married Partner Madelaine Newton Children 2 School Barnard Castle School University Northumbria University Newcastle Profession Actor Net worth $10 million

What is Kevin Whately’s age?

The legendary actor (born on 6 February 1951) is 72 years old as of 2023. He was born in Hexham, Northumberland, United Kingdom, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius.

Kevin’s mother is Mary, while his father is Richard Whately. His mom was a teacher, and his father was a Commander in the Royal Navy. Unfortunately, his mother succumbed to Alzheimer's in 2009. The actor attended Northumbria University Newcastle in the United Kingdom.

What is Kevin Whately’s height?

The Inspector Lewis star stands 5 feet 11 inches (181 centimetres) tall. He weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms.

Kevin Whately’s health

The British actor has never publicly discussed any health difficulties. After his mom’s demise in 2009, Kevin became an ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society. He utilises the platform to promote awareness and funding for Alzheimer’s research.

Has Kevin Whately retired from acting?

Rumours have been speculating that the actor stopped acting, especially after retiring from his role as DI Robert Lewis in the TV series Inspector Morse and Inspector Lewis. The good news is that the British actor is still acting, as he has been featured in recent TV series like The Inheritance (2023) and Midsomer Murders (2021).

Kevin Whately's TV shows

According to IMDb, below are some of the movies and TV series Kevin Whately has been featured in:

Movie/TV series Role Year Shoestring Bobby Treen 1979 BBC2 Playhouse Bob Smith 1980 Fair Stood the Wind for France Lancaster crew 1980 The Return of the Soldier Hostile Soldier's Mate 1982 Icebound in the Antarctic Jameson Adams 1985 Miss Marple: A Murder Is Announced Detective Sergeant Fletcher 1985 You Must Be the Husband Hugo Mansell 1988 Peak Practice Dr. Jack Kerruish 1993-1995 The English Patient Hardy 1996 The Broker's Man James 'Jimmy' Griffin 1997-1998 Inspector Morse Detective Sergeant Lewis 1987-2000 Little Wolf's Book of Badness Akela (voice) 2003 The Legend of the Tamworth Two Wolf 2004 Auf Wiedersehen, Pet Neville Hope 1983-2004 Footprints in the Snow Kevin Hill 2005 New Tricks Andrew Simson 2006 Dogtown Bus Driver 2006 Masterpiece Mystery DS Lewis 2006 Who Gets the Dog? Jack Evans 2007 Sunday for Sammy Neville 2008 Joe Maddison's War Joe Maddison 2010 Inspector George Gently Donald McGhee 2012 Inspector Lewis DI Robert Lewis 2006-2015 Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway Kevin Whately 2016 Who Shot Simon Cowell? DI Robert Lewis 2017 Midsomer Murders Jeremy Whittingdale 2021

What is Kevin Whately’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the British actor has an alleged net worth of $10 million. His primary source of income is his acting career.

Who is Kevin Whately’s spouse?

Kevin Whately’s spouse is Madelaine Newton. She is an actress known for her roles in several TV series, including Catherine Cookson's Tilly Trotter, Portrait of a Marriage, Look and Read and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet. The duo tied the knot in 1984 and have been together for over 39 years.

Does Kevin Whately's wife have cancer?

There have never been any reports claiming that Madelaine Newton has cancer.

Who are Kevin Whately’s children?

He is a father of a daughter named Catherine (known as Kitty) and a son named Kieran (born in 1985). His daughter, Kitty Whately (born in 1983), is a singer.

Kevin Whately’s profiles

Unfortunately, the English actor is not active on social media platforms. However, he has a Facebook fan group with over 1.6 thousand members.

Kevin Whately is one of the legendary actors from the United Kingdom. He is widely recognised for his roles as DI Robert Lewis in the TV series Inspector Morse and Inspector Lewis. Despite retiring from his role as DI Robert Lewis, he is still working on several projects in the film industry.

