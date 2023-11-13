Matthew McConaughey's net worth, salary, family, movies, profiles

McConaughey is an American actor, producer, and director. He gained widespread recognition for his performance in the 1993 film Dazed and Confused. Due to his popularity, most of the star’s fans are curious about how much he bags from her successful acting career. So, what is Matthew McConaughey's net worth?

Matthew McConaughey at the premiere of Illumination's "Sing 2" on 12 December 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Matthew McConaughey commenced his acting career in 1992 when he starred in one episode of Unsolved Mysteries. He has since appeared in multiple TV shows and movies, including The Wolf of Wall Street and True Detective. How much is Matthew McConaughey worth? Below is what you need to know about his earnings.

Matthew McConaughey's profile summary

Full name Matthew David McConaughey Gender Male Date of birth 4 November 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac Scorpio Place of birth Uvalde, Texas, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 6' Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 183 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Father James Donald McConaughey Mother Mary Kathlene McCabe Siblings Rooster, Pat Marital status Married Wife Camila Alves Children Levi, Vida, Livingston High school Longview High School, Gorokan High School University University of Texas at Austin (UT-Austin) Profession Actor, producer, director Net worth $160 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) Facebook

When was Matthew McConaughey born?

Matthew (aged 54 years old as of 2023) was born on 4 November 1969 in Uvalde, Texas, United States. He has been active on screen since 1991.

Matthew McConaughey's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the renowned actor has an estimated net worth of $160 million. His primary source of income is his acting career and endorsements. For instance, he earns over $10 million yearly from endorsement deals, notably with car company Lincoln and tech company Salesforce.

As one of the prominent stars in the entertainment industry, Matthew McConaughey’s salary per movie is estimated to be $20 million. For instance, he was paid $14.5 million for his lead role in the film Sahara (2005) and $18 million for his role in Interstellar (2014). Furthermore, he received a $20 million paycheck for the 2020 movie The Gentlemen.

Matthew McConaughey at the Austin FC Major League Soccer club announcement of four new investors including himself as the 'Minister of Culture' at 3TEN ACL Live on 23 August 2019. Photo: Rick Kern

Matthew McConaughey's movies and TV shows

Matthew made his acting debut in 1992 after appearing in an episode of Unsolved Mysteries. He first gained public recognition in 1993 for his supporting role in the comedy film Dazed and Confused. His big break came in 1996 after portraying Jake Tyler Brigance in the legal drama A Time to Kill.

Matthew McConaughey's best movies

Since the beginning of his acting career, Matthew has starred in numerous notable movies and TV shows, such as Amistad, U-571, The Wedding Planner, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Fool's Gold. According to his IMDb profile, he boasts 78 acting credits under his name. Below is a list of his best movies.

The Gentlemen (2019)

(2019) The Beach Bum (2019)

(2019) White Boy Rick (2018)

(2018) The Sea of Trees (2015)

(2015) The Dark Tower (2017)

(2017) Serenity (2019)

(2019) Free State of Jones (2016)

(2016) Interstellar (2014)

(2014) Dallas Buyers Club (2013)

(2013) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

What was Matthew McConaughey's age when he appeared in Dazed and Confused?

At the time of the filming, McConaughey was 23 years old. This was his breakout role and the start of his successful acting career.

Matthew McConaughey at the 'Today' Show on 12 September 2023 in New York City. Photo: MediaPunch (modified by author)

Interesting facts about Matthew's personal life

Matthew McConaughey's parents are James Donald McConaughey and Mary Kathlene McCabe. His mother is a published author and a former kindergarten teacher, while his father was a businessperson involved in the oil industry. His parents divorced two times throughout their lives and remarried each other three times. What else is known about Matthews' personal life?

What ethnicity is Matthew McConaughey's wife?

McConaughey's wife, Camila Alves, is of Brazilian-African-Portuguese heritage. She was born in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil. She is a fashion model and accessories designer who gained prominence for her Muxo handbag line.

The American film director has been married to Camila Alves since 2012. Matthew and Camila first met in 2006 and soon began dating. The two got engaged on 25 December 2011 and eventually tied the knot on 9 June 2012 in a private Catholic ceremony held in Austin. Matthew previously dated actress Sandra Bullock from 1996 to 1998.

How many kids does Matthew McConaughey have?

The prominent actor and his wife Camila share three children: two sons named Livingston, born on 28 December 2012, and Levi, born on 7 July 2008, and a daughter named Vida, born on 3 January 2010.

Matthew’s daughter has followed in his footsteps in the entertainment industry as an actress. She made her acting debut in 2021 when she played a small role in her father's movie, Sing 2. Matthew McConaughey’s family currently resides in Austin, Texas, United States.

Camila Alves McConaughey and Matthew McConaughey at the Empire State Building on 12 September 2023 in New York City. Photo: John Nacion (modified by author)

What religion is Matthew McConaughey?

The actor is a strong Christian believer, and he frequently speaks publicly about his faith. He attends a non-denominational church.

Final word

Matthew McConaughey's net worth is evidence of his successful career as an actor, director, and producer. He has appeared in various successful films, including A Time to Kill, The Lincoln Lawyer, Magic Mike, and Interstellar. He has been married to Camila Alves since 2012, and they have three kids.

