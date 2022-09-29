Who is Velile Makhoba? Age, parents, pictures, dancing, profiles, net worth

Who is Velile Makhoba? She is a South African actress and dancer famous for her role as Gugulethu on Gomora. Her journey began in dancing before she pivoted into acting. Take a look at Velile Makhoba's pictures and her curious life story here.

Velile is a 21 -year-old South African actress and dancer from Mayville, Durban. Many fans of Gugulethe from Gomora have no idea that she not only acts but also dances. Additionally, she was recently cast in The Black Door in April 2022 in a starring role. How old is she? What is Velile Makhoba's real age?

Velile Makhoba's profiles and bio

Name Velile Makhoba Date of birth 2001 Place of birth Mayville, Durban Kwazulu Natal Province Parents Not Known Age 21 years as of 2022 Profession Acting and dancing TV shows Gomora, The Black Door Instagram @VelileMakhoba Twitter @VelileMakhoba Relationship status Single Net worth Approximately $100,000

Early life

Makhoba was born in 2001 in Mayville, Durban, in KwaZulu Natal Province in South Africa. There, she grew up and fell in love with South African traditional dance while still in primary school. These dances were rooted in her culture and were thus very significant to her.

Velile Makhoba's age is 21 as of 2022. However, her exact date of birth is not known. The only member of the Velile Makhoba family that is publicly known is Mondli Makhoba. He is not her biological father but the younger brother of her biological father.

Education

Velile went to Cato Crest primary school, where she fell in love with dancing and learnt the Zulu dance and Umshado. Later, Makhoba went to Mayville Secondary and acquired more dancing skills at the KwaMashu Art Centre.

Career

Velile Makhoba's dancing began at a tender age, and her skill level increased over the years. She loved traditional dancing so much that she decided to model her career around it by monetizing it. She is so good at it that she has travelled to several countries to showcase her abilities.

Professional dance career

She even won the Special Recognition International Performances Award in her first year of professional dancing, demonstrating the superiority of her abilities. In addition, she is working on owning a young audience-focused dance production firm. She uses the platform to teach the youth how dancing can be made into art.

She has also performed with the group Izintuthwane. In addition, the dancing troupe performed at the Nedbank Final Cup's opening ceremony at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Acting career

Aside from being a great dancer, she also loves acting and has appeared in several television shows and productions.

Velile Makhoba's role in Gomora

Makhoba plays a teenage girl called Gugu in the television series Gomora. In a nutshell, her character does not like Thati and accuses her of making their dad ignore their family. She tries to get a mother figure in her life because her character was left at Ndaba's doorstep and was taken in by her grandparents and her uncle Phumlani.

Who is Velile Makhoba's boyfriend?

The young actress is only concerned with furthering her career as an actress and dancer. Therefore, she has not publicly claimed anyone as her boyfriend and kept this part of her life away from her fans.

Velile Makhoba's net worth

She has a sizeable net worth, as she was featured in high-ranking movies and series. As of October 2022, her estimated net worth is R 100,000.

Velile Makhoba's social media

As of October 2022, Velile Makhoba's Instagram is active, with 55.4k followers. Her Twitter is just as active, with 22.2K followers.

Velile Makhoba is not just an actress but a prolific traditional dancer. As she becomes more famous as an actress, she will probably be on our screens more often.

