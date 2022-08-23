Who is Jolene Martin? Age, husband, career, TV roles, profiles, net worth

Jolene Martin has made a big name for herself in the Mzansi entertainment industry. In the eyes of most South African women, she has it all, as she can balance different occupations and still be good at them.

Jolene Martin is a South African- born actress, television presenter, singer and MC. She is best known for her role as Candy in the e.tv sitcom Scoop Schoombie and as the host of the Coca-Cola Mega Millions game show.

Jolene Martin's profile and bio

Full name Jolene Martin-Morgan Gender Female Date of birth 16th of September, 1979 Place of birth West Cape, South Africa Age 40 years (As of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Nationality South African Ethnicity African Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Relationship status Unknown Occupation Actress, television presenter, singer and MC Net worth $1.3 million Social media accounts Instagram, Twitter

How old is Jolene Martin?

She was born on the 16th of September, 1979, in West Cape, South Africa. As of 2022, Jolene Martin's age is 40 years, and her star sign is Virgo.

Education

Jolene attended Sanssouci Girls' High School. When she entered high school, she was asked to present another youth TV show called 2 Cool on SABC2. During her time at school, she performed professionally in musicals such as Chicago and The Sound of Music.

Career

Her professional career began at the age of thirteen. A television producer in Cape Town spotted Jolene, and she was hired as a presenter for Eco-Vision, an SABC environmental awareness program for young people. When she entered high school at Sans Souci Girls' High, Jolene was asked to present a TV show called 2 Cool on SABC 2. During high school, Jolene played lead roles in professional stage musicals such as Chicago and The Sound of Music.

When she was 17, Jolene was chosen from a variety of participants. She is one of two global citizens undergoing a dramatic transformation at the United Nations Headquarters in Paris, France.

She represented South Africa after being selected by the prestigious Los Angeles-based art institute, J. Paul Getty Foundation. The Foundation published her photographs and poems in the book Picture Cape Town. The poem, which was about her visit to Robben Island, was published in the Matric WebWestern Cape curriculum the following year.

In 1998, Jolene starred in Grease, a Mzansi film, which caught the attention of theatre legend Janice Honeyman. Janice convinced Jolene's parents that moving to Johannesburg would pay off, so she packed her bags and moved to Johannesburg, where she starred in several of Janis' pantomimes, followed by The Little Shop of Horrors. She also landed another comedic sitcom on e.tv.

After working hard for most of her life, Martin decided to take a break in Mallorca, Spain. But her vocal talents led her to sing and dance. She was travelling with her music supplier, the Ministry of Sound, for six months and headlining some of the biggest clubs in Spain and the Mediterranean.

Later, she decided to return to South Africa to record her debut album 'The Beginning' with Revolution, one of South Africa's most elite dance producers. The album was released in 2006. To date, she has been involved in four famous TV shows. The first was the host of her show, the game show "Coca-Cola Her Mega Millions," which drew a large audience.

A frequent guest at high-profile events, The Generations actress participates in charities such as the Gauteng Health Department and the AIDS Foundation. In 2009, Martin was a regular cast member of the SABC2 sitcom Consternagy Oppa Stacey, playing the role of floor manager Molly Doriveira. In 2015, she starred in SABC1 in her soap opera Generations.

Jolene Martin's TV roles

The gorgeous actress has appeared in several films and TV series. They include:

Arendsvlei - Season 1

Arendsvlei - Season 2

Arendsvlei - Season 3

Arendsvlei - Season 4

Erfsondes - Season 6

Fishy Fêshuns - Season 4

Flutters - Season 1

Generations - Season 1

Getroud met Rugby: Die Sepie - Season 1

Hard Copy - Season 3

Hillside - Season 2

Isidingo - Season 1

Konsternasie Oppie Stasie - Season 1

Jolene Martin's songs

Jolene has the voice of an angel and songs listed include 'Dis Kersfees (Arendsvlei weergawe)' featuring Jody Abrahams and Royston Stoffels.

Jolene Martin's net worth

Martin has made a fortune from her various careers. She has a net worth of $1.3 million.

Who is Jolene Martin's husband?

Details about her husband are unknown. It is not publicly known if the TV host is married, dating or has children. This information will be updated as it becomes available.

Jolene Martin's Instagram

The Mzansi star has an official Instagram account where she is active. From her posts, she loves to travel and try out new things. Also, Martin is a gym enthusiast and is often seen lifting weights and keeping fit. The account has over 41 thousand followers as of 29 August 2022. She is also on Twitter, where she has over 6k followers.

Jolene Martin, a TV personality, anchor, MC and businesswoman, has an ever-growing fan base and net worth due to her talent. Since the beginning of her career as a "child presenter" in Cape Town, she has adorned our televisions for more than 17 years. She worked with some of the best producers and directors in the nation to perfect her sitcom acting abilities.

