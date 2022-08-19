Who is Gratiela Brancusi? Age, children, husband, movies, profiles, net worth
Gratiela Brancusi is an actress, social media personality, and astute business and marketing manager. She became popular and a topic of curiosity after she allegedly married Tim Robbins, an actor, producer, director, and musician secretly. Though Brancusi prefers not to put up her personal life on social media, the truth of her marriage was confirmed after her alleged husband filed for divorce in 2021.
New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!
It could be said that the Romanian-born actress Gratiela Brancusi has not reached her peak in the movie industry yet. This can lead anyone to ask, what movies has Gratiela Brancusi been in? She has appeared in some good movies, but her most popular movie remains Tailor Sheridan's 1883, whose first episodes were produced in 2021.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Ioana Gratiela Brancusi
|Nickname
|Grati
|Gender
|Female
|Date of birth
|23rd July 1989
|Age
|33 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Timisoara, Romania
|Nationality
|Romanian-American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Hair colour
|Brown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Religion
|Christianity
|Height in centimetres
|170
|Height in feet
|5' 7"
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Body measurements
|34-28-35
|Marital status
|Separated
|Ex-husband
|Timothy Francis Robbins
|Education
|University of Bucharest, Romania
|Profession
|Actress, social media influencer, business and marketing coordinator
|Net worth
|$500,000
|Social media accounts
Who is Gratiela Brancusi?
Gratiela Rancusi is a Romanian-born actress, social media personality, and business and marketing executive. She descended from a combination of Romanian and Greece ancestry. She was born and raised as Ioana Gratiela Brancusi in Romania but later moved to the United States of America. She probably has United States citizenship and is a Romanian American.
PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!
She was born on 23rd July 1989 in Timisoara, Romania. Gratiela Brancusi's age in 2022 is 33 years. Not much is known about her parents or siblings, as she does not post about her family on social media.
She had her education in Romania at the University of Bucharest, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism and communication studies.
Is Gratiela Brancusi related to Constantin Brancusi?
Yes, she is. It is revealed that she is the great-grand-niece of Constantin Brancusi, the renowned Romanian sculptor, painter, and photographer.
Career
Gratiela Brancusi delved into business and marketing for some popular companies in 2009 after she completed her university education. Afterwards, she moved to the entertainment industry when she started working for Emagic Concerts as a production assistant before she was later given the role of a production manager after her astounding performance in the company.
In 2014, the rising actress joined Descu Borun Olteanu as a PR officer but later rose to the head of the PR unit as manager. In addition, she was a volunteer member of The Actors' Gang Theater Ensemble. Above all, Brancusi is a successful social media marketer and business coordinator, having been involved in creating The Kosher Agency, a boutique in the Romanian city of Bucharest.
Who played Naomi in 1883?
Gratiela Brancusi was featured in 1883 and played the role of Naomi. It is worth noting that her acting career only came to the limelight after she landed a major role in the 2021 movie. She recently signed with Elevate Entertainment.
Professionally, Gratiela Brancusi's movies and TV series include 1883, which started airing in 2021 and has about ten episodes presently.
Personal life
Gratiela Brancusi was seen together frequently with Tim Robbins back in 2018. It was later rumoured that they got married, but there is no information on their wedding date, venue, and other information. Additionally, they never posted their loved-up photos on their social media handles.
Gratiela Brancusi's husband is an award-winning actor, filmmaker, and director and has attended many events with Brancusi during their allegedly dating years. The couple had no children from the marriage, and no one is known as Gratiela Brancusi's children. But unfortunately, Tim Robbins filed for divorce in 2021, ending their three-year union.
Gratiela Brancusi's net worth
According to sources, Brancusi's net worth is pegged at $500,000. The actress and marketing executive is estimated to earn $60,000 to $80,000 annually. Her income accrues from her movie roles, marketing jobs, and online presence.
Gratiela Brancusi became famous in 2021 after being featured in 1883 and partly because of her purported divorce from her husband, Tim Robbins. So far, she has held positions as a PR professional and marketing coordinator in different companies. Having experienced a breakthrough in her movie career, it is natural that she has so much to offer in the entertainment world, and fans should watch out for her.
READ ALSO: Who is Sphelele Dunywa? Age, girlfriend, twin, songs, profiles, net worth
Briefly.co.za recently discussed Sphelele Dunywa, one of the fast-rising musicians in South Africa. The Afro-pop singer is famous in the country as one of the co-founders of the prolific South African musical group Blaq Diamond.
As published in the post, Sphelele is a singer, songwriter, and rapper and is best known for his stage name Danya Devs. He has also been nominated for different awards through his musical group. Check out the post to learn more.
New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News