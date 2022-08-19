Who is Gratiela Brancusi? Age, children, husband, movies, profiles, net worth

Gratiela Brancusi is an actress, social media personality, and astute business and marketing manager. She became popular and a topic of curiosity after she allegedly married Tim Robbins, an actor, producer, director, and musician secretly. Though Brancusi prefers not to put up her personal life on social media, the truth of her marriage was confirmed after her alleged husband filed for divorce in 2021.

Gratiela Brancusi attends Paramount+ and 101 Studios world premiere of 1883 at Wynn Las Vegas. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

It could be said that the Romanian-born actress Gratiela Brancusi has not reached her peak in the movie industry yet. This can lead anyone to ask, what movies has Gratiela Brancusi been in? She has appeared in some good movies, but her most popular movie remains Tailor Sheridan's 1883, whose first episodes were produced in 2021.

Profile summary

Full name Ioana Gratiela Brancusi Nickname Grati Gender Female Date of birth 23rd July 1989 Age 33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Timisoara, Romania Nationality Romanian-American Ethnicity White Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Brown Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5' 7" Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Body measurements 34-28-35 Marital status Separated Ex-husband Timothy Francis Robbins Education University of Bucharest, Romania Profession Actress, social media influencer, business and marketing coordinator Net worth $500,000 Social media accounts Instagram

Who is Gratiela Brancusi?

Gratiela Rancusi is a Romanian-born actress, social media personality, and business and marketing executive. She descended from a combination of Romanian and Greece ancestry. She was born and raised as Ioana Gratiela Brancusi in Romania but later moved to the United States of America. She probably has United States citizenship and is a Romanian American.

She was born on 23rd July 1989 in Timisoara, Romania. Gratiela Brancusi's age in 2022 is 33 years. Not much is known about her parents or siblings, as she does not post about her family on social media.

Brancusi at the world premiere of 1883 at Encore Beach Club at Wynn Las Vegas. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

She had her education in Romania at the University of Bucharest, where she obtained a bachelor's degree in journalism and communication studies.

Is Gratiela Brancusi related to Constantin Brancusi?

Yes, she is. It is revealed that she is the great-grand-niece of Constantin Brancusi, the renowned Romanian sculptor, painter, and photographer.

Career

Gratiela Brancusi delved into business and marketing for some popular companies in 2009 after she completed her university education. Afterwards, she moved to the entertainment industry when she started working for Emagic Concerts as a production assistant before she was later given the role of a production manager after her astounding performance in the company.

In 2014, the rising actress joined Descu Borun Olteanu as a PR officer but later rose to the head of the PR unit as manager. In addition, she was a volunteer member of The Actors' Gang Theater Ensemble. Above all, Brancusi is a successful social media marketer and business coordinator, having been involved in creating The Kosher Agency, a boutique in the Romanian city of Bucharest.

Who played Naomi in 1883?

Gratiela Brancusi was featured in 1883 and played the role of Naomi. It is worth noting that her acting career only came to the limelight after she landed a major role in the 2021 movie. She recently signed with Elevate Entertainment.

Professionally, Gratiela Brancusi's movies and TV series include 1883, which started airing in 2021 and has about ten episodes presently.

Personal life

Gratiela Brancusi was seen together frequently with Tim Robbins back in 2018. It was later rumoured that they got married, but there is no information on their wedding date, venue, and other information. Additionally, they never posted their loved-up photos on their social media handles.

Gratiela Brancusi and actor Tim Robbins attend the premiere of HBO's Here and Now at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

Gratiela Brancusi's husband is an award-winning actor, filmmaker, and director and has attended many events with Brancusi during their allegedly dating years. The couple had no children from the marriage, and no one is known as Gratiela Brancusi's children. But unfortunately, Tim Robbins filed for divorce in 2021, ending their three-year union.

Gratiela Brancusi's net worth

According to sources, Brancusi's net worth is pegged at $500,000. The actress and marketing executive is estimated to earn $60,000 to $80,000 annually. Her income accrues from her movie roles, marketing jobs, and online presence.

Gratiela Brancusi became famous in 2021 after being featured in 1883 and partly because of her purported divorce from her husband, Tim Robbins. So far, she has held positions as a PR professional and marketing coordinator in different companies. Having experienced a breakthrough in her movie career, it is natural that she has so much to offer in the entertainment world, and fans should watch out for her.

