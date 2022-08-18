Who is Stefania Spampinato? Age, partner, height, movies, profiles, net worth

Stefania Spampinato is no new name in the entertainment industry. She plays Dr Carina DeLuca in Grey's Anatomy and Station 19, roles that she passionately owns. Most fans love how passionate she is about acting, although they do not know how much it took to be on the screen. Her biography breaks into bits what it took to get there, her ups and downs and how she defied the odds.

Most actors in Hollywood are fortunate to access opportunities to grow and polish their crafts. However, that was not the case with Stefania Spampinato. She was a little girl with a passion and a dream. It took more than believing in herself to soar to great heights and become a star.

Stefania Spampinato's profile and bio

Full name Stefania Spampinato Nickname Spampi Date of birth 17th July 1982 Age 40 years as of August 2022 Birthday 17th July Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Catania, Sicily, Italy Hometown Belpasso, a small town at the base of Mount Etna Nationality Italian Height in cm 173 cm Height in feet 5'8" Weight in kg 56 kg Weight in pounds 123 lbs Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Occupation Actress, dancer, model Marital status Single Social media TikTok Twitter Instagram

Stefania Spampinato's age

Stefania was born on 7th July 1982 in Catania, Sicily, Italy and grew up in a small town at the base of Mount Etna. That makes her 40 years of age as of August 2022, even though she looks younger.

Education

Stefania was an artsy child, and she discovered this at a tender age. Her mother would often make her dance costumes. She started studying dance when she was six. She graduated with full marks from the Liceo Classico Mario Cutelli in Catania and later relocated to Milan to study acting, dancing and singing at the Academy of Art.

Spampi graduated with a bachelor of arts degree in performing arts in 2006. After that, she relocated to London, her current residence. She works as a dancer, and her job has enabled her to travel the world. In 2011, she moved to Los Angeles to chase her dream as an actress by studying.

Family

Not much information is available online about her family. Nonetheless, her mother was very supportive of her craft. She allowed her to be the best version of herself and pursue her passion. She sold dance costumes to afford her education.

Stefania Spampinato's movies and TV shows

Stefania's success is a cocktail of hard work, passion, talent and pushing against all odds. Spending years polishing her craft translated into a successful career in dance and theatre. It also accorded her the luxury to travel around the world to locations such as Tokyo, Paris, Mumbai, Shanghai, and Berlin, to mention a few. She has collaborated with renowned figures like Leona Lewis, Joaquin Cortez and Kylie Minogue.

She made her debut in acting in 2006 when she played Italian Girl in Richard & Judy. She only featured in one episode. Nonetheless, it was the beginning of a successful acting career. These are the other TV show roles she played:

Nicoletta in The Odd Couple in 2007

in 2007 Ruba in Promo Life in 2013

in 2013 A dancer in Glee in 2014

Sasha Espinosa in Anonymous in 2014

Nancy in Less is More in 2015

in 2015 Paola in Satisfaction in 2015

in 2015 Speed Dater #1 in Chasing Skirts in 2015

in 2015 A publicist in Mère et Fille, California Dream in 2016

in 2016 Mrs Smit in Mr & Mrs Smit in 2017

in 2017 Dr Carina DeLuca in Grey's Anatomy since 2017 to date

since 2017 to date Mary in The Chosen Ones in 2018

in 2018 Dr Carina DeLuca in Station 19 since 2020

Apart from TV shows, these are the film roles she has played:

Natalia in Kilo Valley in 2014

in 2014 Elena in A Date With Felipe in 2014

in 2014 Sasha in Off the Grid in 2014

in 2014 Total Body Charade Conditioning Dancer in The Real Truth Behind The Real True Story: Donnie Miller in 2014

in 2014 Carolina in The Very Scientific System in 2014

in 2014 A flight attendant in How to Have S*x on a Plane in 2015

in 2015 Sarah Barns in The Good, the Bad, and the Dead in 2015

in 2015 Alex in Boiling Point: Risotto in 2015

in 2015 Sam in Boiling Point: Skewers in 2015

in 2015 Stella Foster in Her Ring in 2015

in 2015 Sofia Fasano in The Gods on 2017

Ferrari's English translator in Ford v Ferrari in 2019

in 2019 Flavia Mainardi in The Most Beautiful Day in the World in 2019

in 2019 Agency Employee #10 / Italian Woman in Spies in Disguise in 2019

in 2019 Amanda Tyler on Anderson Falls

Which season did Stefania Spampinato join Grey's Anatomy?

The Italian actress joined the show in season 14. She plays the role of Andrew DeLuca's sister, an obstetrician and gynaecologist.

What episode of Glee was Stefania Spampinato on?

The talented actress features in Glee's Frenemies episode, which debuted in 2014. She plays the role of a dancer.

Where is Stefania Spampinato now?

Spaminato currently features as Dr Carina DeLuca in Grey's Anatomy. She also plays the same role in Station 19.

Stefania Spampinato's partner

Stefania maintains a very private life, and the photos she shares on social media are hers or shots from her acting career. Neither has she publicly declared her love for anyone. As a result, it is difficult to ascertain her relationship status and sexuality. She chooses to let that part of her life remain a mystery.

Stefania Spampinato and Danielle Savre

After watching Station 19, fans have been curious about Stefani's sexuality and whether she is dating Danielle Savre in real life. The two are recurring cast members where Danielle portrays Mya Bishop and Carina DeLuca. They share a deep and beautiful connection and chemistry.

Spampinato addressed the issue during an Instagram live, saying she would love to take Danielle on a date and cook for her. Nonetheless, there are no further details on the topic. Furthermore, they have not shared any other information on their social media platforms to insinuate they have anything else going on apart from their onscreen chemistry.

Does Stefania Spampinato have a kid?

There are no records to insinuate that she has a kid. Neither has she publicly admitted to it. Nonetheless, she has a pet dog. She has shared several photos where it has been captured on her Instagram account.

Stefania Spampinato's height

Stefania stands 5 feet 8 inches tall. Her slender body complements her height, and her dark brown hair and eyes make her the epitome of beauty.

Stefania Spampinato's net worth

The Italian-born actress and dancer maintains a very low profile. Therefore, there are no credible details about her net worth. Nonetheless, she has featured in award-winning shows like Grey's Anatomy. Consequently, she could be earning a dime, although details of her net worth are unavailable.

These details about Stefania Spampinato highlight how successful the actress and dancer is. She was not born with a silver spoon and her success is a labour of love. She has consistently shared her craft with the world.

