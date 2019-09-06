Wits online application, courses, closing dates for 2022/2023

The University of the Witwatersrand, commonly known as Wits, is a South African university in Johannesburg. It is a multi-campus public research institute and the third oldest South African university. The school’s history is deeply rooted in the South African mining industry. Wits has five faculties encompassing 33 schools. Prospective students must complete the Wits online application process to be considered for admission.

Wits University courses have been strategically designed to help students become relevant in today’s local and international job market. The wide range of courses available and the straightforward application process make it super easy for prospective students.

Everything to know about the Wits online application in 2022

Here is everything a Wits applicant should know before beginning their journey to join the world-famous university.

How do I register online at Wits?

Here is a look at the Wits application for 2022.

To begin your Wits university online application, visit the self-service portal and select the relevant option. You will be guided on how to create a profile. Ensure you use your current email address and current cell number, as you will be sent numerous emails and text messages with important information during and after submitting your application. Once your log-in credentials have been created, you will be asked to confirm your email address. You will be directed to the application portal to start your application. A series of details are required (these include contact details, employment information, and academic qualifications) You will be asked to upload your academic qualifications and any other additional documents required before you can apply. Once you have submitted the application, an email will be sent to you confirming that the application has been submitted, and a letter of acknowledgement will follow the next day. The uploaded documents will undergo verification to complete the application, after which the application is sent to the school for evaluation. Successful applicants are required to respond to their admission offers within a few days to secure their place. Once you respond to the offer, download the acceptance guide.

Additional information for international applicants

All international applicants are reminded that they will have to undergo an evaluation by the South African Qualifications Authority (SAQA). The evaluation must be carried out before one’s application can be deemed complete and ready for review.

Points to note for all applicants

Here are some essential tips to keep in mind for all applicants.

You will receive an email from Wits acknowledging the receipt of your application. This will contain a letter with your personal number and a contact person for you to reach out to for any queries.

When applying, do not input the duration of the program.

One may only apply for a maximum of three programmes. The order of choices does not matter.

If you apply for more than one program in one faculty, you are advised to apply for one program in a less restricted faculty such as the humanities, commerce, or science.

Applicants are advised to keep their options open, especially when applying for programmes in high-demand faculties such as engineering and the health sciences.

All records of communication from Wits will be available on the student self-service portal.

How to check your Wits application status

After making your application, prospective students are advised to check the status of their applications regularly. For this, one is advised to keep their contact details up to date on the self-service portal.

To view all correspondence generated on the Self-Service Portal, navigate to the main menu, then the self-service tab, and click on communication history. You can also check your application status by clicking on the ‘View Academic Application Status’ tab.

When logging in, make sure to use your personal number (not your T number) and the first six digits of your ID as the login credentials.

What is the closing date for the Wits online application in 2022?

Are Wits applications still open? Yes, Wits applications are still ongoing. Here is a look at the closing dates for various courses and departments.

All other University programmes - September 30 2022

Residence applications - September 30 2022

Semester 2 Short Courses: July 8 2022

Semester 2 Corporate Governance & Admin courses: July 8 2022

Faculty of Health Sciences (all programmes) - June 30 2022

Is Wits open for the 2023 application? Yes, applications to study part-time degrees in 2023 have been open since July 1 2022

Is online application free at Wits University?

No, all applicants are required to pay a Wits online application fee before submitting their duly filled forms. South African citizens are charged R100, while international applicants are charged R700. The fee is non-refundable and must be paid before the application window closes.

How do I pay the Wits application fee?

Applicants have two payment options they can use to pay the fee mentioned earlier. Here is a look at how to pay the Wits application fee online.

Bank deposit

Bank: Standard Bank

Standard Bank Account name: Wits University - Application Fees

Wits University - Application Fees Account number: 200 346 385

200 346 385 Branch: Braamfontein

Braamfontein Branch code: Braamfontein 004 805

Braamfontein 004 805 Swift Code: SBZAZAJJ (for international applicants)

SBZAZAJJ (for international applicants) Reference: Personal or student number

Cash or credit card

One can pay the application fee by cash or credit card at the Wits Fees Office. The office is located on the ground floor of the Solomon Mahlangu House on the Braamfontein campus.

How to cancel an online application at Wits

If you change your mind after submitting your application, do not submit a new one. Instead, visit this page and amend your choice. All applicants are advised to avoid making multiple changes to their initial applications.

Courses offered at Wits University

Wits University offers numerous courses spread across five faculties and 33 schools. Here is a look at the five Wits faculties.

Science

Humanities

Health Sciences

Engineering and the Built Environment

Commerce, Law, and Management

Here is a look at the courses under each faculty.

Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment

Bachelor of Science in Urban and Regional Planning

Bachelor of Science in Property Studies

Bachelor of Science in Construction Studies

Bachelor of Science (Engineering)

Bachelor of Engineering Science in Digital Arts

Bachelor of Engineering Science in Biomedical Engineering

Bachelor of Architectural Studies - BAS

Faculty of Commerce, Law, and Management

Bachelor of Laws (LLB)

Bachelor of Economic Science

Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Accounting Science

Faculty of Health Sciences

Bachelor of Science in Physiotherapy

Bachelor of Science in Occupational Therapy

Bachelor of Pharm*cy - BPharm

Bachelor of Oral Health Sciences

Bachelor of Nursing

Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery

Bachelor of Health Sciences - BHSc (Biomedical Sciences, Biokinetics or Health Systems Sciences)

Bachelor of Dental Science

Bachelor of Clinical Medical Practice

Faculty of Science

There are different fields of study which are covered for those who desire to apply for a Bachelor of Science (BSc) Program in this faculty. These include the following.

Physical Sciences

Mathematical Sciences

Earth Sciences

Biological and Life Sciences

Faculty of Humanities

Bachelor of Speech-Language Pathology

Bachelor of Social Work

Bachelor of Music

Bachelor of Education

Bachelor of Audiology

Bachelor of Arts in Theatre and Performance

Bachelor of Arts in Fine Arts

Bachelor of Arts in Film and Television

Bachelor of Arts in Digital Arts

Bachelor of Arts

Does Wits offer part-time studies?

Wits has part-time degrees selected from undergraduate courses for prospective students who want to combine study and career development. Here is a look at the degree programmes available at the university on a part-time basis.

Honours in Psychology

BCom/BA Degree with Law

Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Bachelor of Commerce

The Wits student portal

The self-service portal grants every student at the University of the Witwatersrand the opportunity to do some things with ease. These include viewing their residence status (for those that it applies to), personal information, and financial aid status.

One can also check and print their fees statement, update their personal information, pay their fees online, and even check examination results.

Contacts

Here are the different ways one can get in touch with the institution.

Location: 1 Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein 2000, Johannesburg, South Africa

1 Jan Smuts Avenue, Braamfontein 2000, Johannesburg, South Africa General enquiries: +27 (0)11 717 1000

+27 (0)11 717 1000 Admission enquiries: +27 (0)11 717 1888

The Wits online application process is quite straightforward and designed to make it easy to join the world-renowned institution. With this guide, prospective students have all the necessary information regarding the documents, processes, and fees required from applicants.

