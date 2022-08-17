Who is Kalea Marie Cephus? Biography, age, family, ethnicity, profiles

Kalea Marie Cephus is a perfect example of children who got their celebrity status from their parents. The American celebrity kid and child model is the daughter of two famous rappers, Offset and Shya L'amour. Though her parents are not together, she has managed to steal the public's attention since birth.

Who is Kalea Marie Cephus? She is the first daughter of the professional rapper and songwriter Offset. Her connection to a family of renowned rappers has earned her fortune and fame worldwide. Her dad tries to keep her away from the public, but she is already popular and could soon become a notable figure in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Kalea Marie Cephus Gender Female Date of birth 23rd March 2015 Age 7 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 3' 1" Height in centimetres 93 Weight in pounds 55 Weight in kilograms 25 Shoe size 12 (US) Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Shya L'amour Father Kiari Kendrell Cephus (aka Offset) Siblings 4 Marital status Single Profession Celebrity kid Net worth $2 million

Background information

The adorable little star was born on 23rd March 2015. This means that Kalea Marie Cephus's age is seven years in 2022. She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, United States

What is Kalea Marie Cephus's nationality?

Kalea is American. However, her parents are of mixed ethnicity. As a result, Kalea Marie Cephus's ethnicity is African-American of Latino descent.

Kalea Marie Cephus's parents

Kalea Marie's father is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, popularly known by his stage name Offset. He is a prominent singer, songwriter, and rapper. Also, he is a member of the Hip-Hop trio Migos alongside his cousin Quavo and Quavo's nephew Takeoff. Offset is also an investor in the Esports organisation Faze clan. He is currently married to the grammy-award-winning singer Cardi B.

So, who is Kalea's mother? She is Nicole Marie Algarin, best known as Shya L'amour. Nicole is also a professional rapper and Hip-Hop artist from Florida. She rose to fame in the music industry after she released her song Paper Baby before she did a remix of Nicki Minaj's song Barbie Dreams and Doo-w*p by Lauryn Hill.

Kalea's parents started dating in 2014, but their relationship was filled with many controversies and drama, ending in a few months. Her mother raised Kalea until she was three, and she almost did not get her father's last name.

Initially, Marie's father did not believe she was his child until they subjected her to a DNA test. Offset fought for her to answer his last name, and after a series of filed cases in court, they agreed to joint legal child support.

How is Cardi B related to Kalea?

Cardi B is Kalea's stepmother. Cardi B has two children from Offset: Kulture Cephus and Wave Set. Despite that, Kalea Marie Cephus and Cardi B share a strong bond as the popular rapper seems to be a great stepmother to the young girl. On different occasions, both of them have been sighted together.

Needful to note is that, apart from Kalea Marie Cephus and Kulture, Kalea's dad has two other boys from other relationships, making him a father of five kids. His oldest child Jordan followed by Kody.

Who is Jordan Cephus's mom?

His mother is Justine Watson. She gave birth to Jordan in 2008 when Offset was 17 years old. However, Watson kept her life private until 2017, when she sued Offset for lack of child support. Offset replied with a request for joint legal and physical custody of the child, which closed the case.

Net worth

According to Biography Gist website, Kalea Marie Cephus's net worth is estimated at around $2 million. As a child, she has no career yet, but she has earned this much from being a celebrity kid and from the enormous fortune of her parents.

Kalea Marie Cephus is a child born with a silver spoon. She has inherited fame and luxury from her parents and is slowly making a name for herself in the entertainment world.

