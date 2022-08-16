Inde Navarrette bio and facts: Everything you ought to know about the actress

Inde Navarrette is an upcoming Mexican-Australian actress based in the United States. She is widely recognized for her role as Estela de la Cruz on Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. She also starred in Superman & Lois CW series as Sarah Cushing. Keep reading to learn more regarding the emerging actress.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Inde Navarrette gained fame after starring in Netflix's 13 Reasons Why as Estela de la Cruz. Photo: Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

Inde has slowly been building her acting credits since her breakout role on 13 Reasons Why. She appeared on the Netflix show's final season as Estela de la Cruz and delivered a spectacular performance that made her an instant favourite among fans.

Inde Navarrette's profiles summary and bio

Full name Danielle Fabiola Navarrette Date of birth 3rd March 2001 Age 21 years in 2022 Birth sign Pisces Place of birth Tucson, Arizona, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Latino-Australian Religion Christian Languages spoken English and Spanish Height 5 feet (1.52 m) Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Gender Female Relationship status Not known Parents Fox and Tasi Profession Actress Known for Estela de la Cruz in 13 Reasons Why and Sarah Cushing in Superman & Lois Social media profiles Instagram Twitter

When was Inde Navarrette born?

The Superman & Lois actress was born on 3rd March 2001 in Tucson, Arizona, United States. Inde Navarrette's age is 21 years in 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Is Inde Navarrette Mexican?

Inde has Mexican and Australian roots. Photo: George Pimentel

Source: Getty Images

The actress has mixed ethnical roots. She has Latino Mexican roots from her father's side, while her mother is originally from Australia. Navarrette is proud of her Mexican roots and can speak Spanish.

Inde was born in Tucson, Arizona, but her family relocated, and she grew up in Visalia, California. Apart from their ethnicity, little is known regarding Inde Navarrette's parents and siblings.

Who is Inde Navarrette's boyfriend?

The upcoming Latino-Australian actress rarely talks about her dating life. She seems to be focused on developing her career, which has had a steady start.

What has Inde Navarrette played in?

The actress landed her first big role in the final season of Netflix's 13 Reasons Why. She starred as Monty's sister Estela de la Cruz. Inde was lucky to land another major role in the superhero drama Superman & Lois while still filming for 13 Reasons Why. The series premiered in February 2021, and she plays the role of Sarah Cushing, the daughter of Superman Clark Kent's childhood best friend, Lana Lang.

Inde Navarrette's movies and TV shows

Project Year Role Superman & Lois (CW Arrowverse series) 2021 to date Sarah Cushing 13 Reasons Why (Netflix series) 2020 Estela de la Cruz Wander Darkly (Drama series) 2020 Ellie Cranberry Nights (short film) 2020 Brief appearance Kids of The Black Hole 2019 Emma Denton's Death Date (Snapchat original series) 2019 Veronica Cross Words Together (Short film) 2018 Alice

Inde Navarrette's net worth

The actress's career in Hollywood is just starting. Her net worth in 2022 is estimated at $500 thousand.

Inde Navarrette's height

The 13 Reasons Why actress stands at 5 feet (1.52 m) tall. She has gorgeous brown eyes and dark brown hair.

Inda has been in two major shows, including Superman & Lois and 13 Reasons Why. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Can Inde Navarrette sing?

Inde Navarrette can sing but is yet to release her own music. She performed the song Little Light for Smallville High's singing competition in the 8th episode of Superman & Lois season 1.

Who plays Lana Lang in the new Superman and Lois?

Emmanuelle Chriqui plays the role of Lana Lang in the CW series. The Canadian actress has also starred on HBO's Entourage as Sloan McQuewick, Lorelei Martins in The Mentalist, and Claire Bonner in Snow Day.

Who plays Lois Lane in Superman and Lois 2021?

The role is brought to life by American actress Elizabeth 'Bitsie' Tulloch. She is also known for starring in NBC's Grimm series as Juliette Silverton/Eve.

Who was the first Lois Lane?

The late actress Noel Neil was the first lady to play the iconic DC character onscreen in 1948. Other actresses who have portrayed Lois Lane are Elizabeth Tulloch, Amy Adams, Uma Thurman, Kate Bosworth, Erica Durance, Teri Hatcher, Margot Kidder, and Phyllis Coates.

Is Sarah Superman's daughter?

Sarah Cushing is not Superman's daughter, although her mother, Lana Lang, was Superman's childhood best friend. Sarah's father is Kyle Cushing, the fire chief of the Smallville Fire Department, and she is dating Superman and Lois Lane's son Jordan Kent.

Inde Navarrette has few but impressive acting credits, and her future in the industry seems to be headed in the right direction. It is not easy to navigate Hollywood as a young actress, but she is breaking barriers. Fans should get ready to see more of her on the big screen!

READ ALSO: Is Megan Thee Stallion transgender? What is the rap star's sexuality?

Briefly.co.za highlighted lesser-known facts regarding rapper Megan Thee Stallion's gender and sexuality.

Megan's gender has been a topic of discussion among fans, with some believing she was born biologically male. What has the superstar said regarding the rumours? Please go through the article to find out.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News