Who is Kamilla Kowal? Age, height, weight loss, ethnicity, profiles, net worth

Kamilla Kowal is a Canadian actress and model who has taken the showbiz industry by storm. Her notable work is The New Romantic's famous series, American Hangman and Letterkenny. Her unmatched beauty and talent have seen her rise in the competitive showbiz industry. How well do you know her?

The actress has been landing various acting roles due to her prowess and has won the hearts of many. Kamilla Kowal's net worth is estimated to be about $600,000 as of 2022. This is from her earnings from her career in television shows and films.

Kamilla Kowal's profile summary

Full name: Kamilla Kowal

Kamilla Kowal Year of birth: July 17, 1997

July 17, 1997 Kamilla Kowal's age: 24 years as of 2022

24 years as of 2022 Place of birth: Ontario, Canada

Ontario, Canada Gender: Female

Female Nationality: American

American Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Ethnicity: Multiracial

Multiracial Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Famous as: Actress and model

Actress and model Marital status: Dating

Dating Boyfriend: Luke McCaw

Luke McCaw Kamilla Kowal's height: 1.68 m (5 feet 6 inches)

1.68 m (5 feet 6 inches) Net worth: $600,000

Instagram: @kamillakowal

Kamilla Kowal's biography

On July 17, 1997, the actress was born in Ontario, Canada. Her parents are from Romania, though their names remain unknown to the public. She grew up with her siblings, who are also unknown to the public. Kamilla attended St Benedict Catholic Secondary School. After graduating from high school, she commenced classes at a Canadian acting agency referred to as Charm Plus.

How old is Kamilla Kowal?

She is 24 years as of 2022. She was born on July 17, 1997, in Ontario, Canada.

Is Kamilla Kowal Canadian?

Yes, she was born in Ontario, Canada.

Career

The beauty kick-started her acting career in 2016 in a television series known as Web of Lies. In 2018, she was featured in the film The New Romantic. Some of the films include:

Letterkenny

American Hangman

Popternative

Winter Love Story

Secrets in a Small Town

Who plays McMurray's daughter on Letterkenny?

Kamilla plays the character Bonnie McMurray. Bonnie is the younger sister of McMurray.

Kamilla Kowal's measurements

The model stands at a height of 1.68 m (5 feet 6 inches). She is believed to weigh about 50 kilograms. She has a well-toned body that is suitable for a model. In 2012, she had won the Miss Greater Sudbury pageantry.

Is Kamilla Kowal married?

No, the model is not yet married. However, she is rumored to be in a relationship with Luke McCaw.

Kamilla Kowal's weight loss journey

The beauty has been speculated to have undergone an operation that ultimately led to her weight loss.

Kamilla Kowal's Botox

It is believed that the actress got a lips injection to enhance her beauty. However, the actress has not confirmed or denied the allegations. It is also rumored that she may have had plastic surgery on her face.

Kamilla Kowal is the perfect example of beauty with brains. Her talent, zeal, passion, consistency, and hard work have made her one of the most sought-after actresses in the world.

