Who is Jazz Charton? Age, wife, height, ethnicity, career, profiles, net worth

Jazz Charton is an American celebrity spouse. She came into the limelight in 2013 after tying the knot with the American actor Kieran Culkin. How well do you know Culkin's wife? This article looks at lesser-known details about her, including her personal life, career, and how she met the Succession actor.

Jazz Charton alongside husband Kieran Culkin.

Source: Getty Images

Kieran Culkin started as a child actor in the 1990s in films like Home Alone (1990) and The Cider House Rules (1999). His breakthrough film was Igbo Goes Down (2002), in which he played the role of Jason Igby. Since 2018, he has been starring as Roman Roy in the HBO series, Succession.

Jazz Charton's age and early life

Kieran Culkin's wife was born on 20th May 1988 in London, United Kingdom, and is 33 years old in 2022. She was brought up alongside her sister by a single mother known as Corinne Charton. Corinne is a well-known personality in the English fine arts industry.

Jazz Charton's husband and children

Jazz Charton and husband Kieran Culkin married in 2013 and have two kids together.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity spouse is married to Kieran Culkin, an American actor best known for his role as Roman Roy in the HBO television series, Succession. Culkin and Jazz Charton's wedding was held on 8th June 2013 during their road trip around the United States.

In an earlier Instagram post, Charton revealed that they pulled by the side of the road in Iowa during a storm and made their union official. The couple is blessed with two kids.

What does Jazz Charton do?

Many publications reveal that Kieran Culkin's wife is a former model. However, during an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, the Succession actor refuted Jazz Charton's model claims. When the couple first met in New York in 2012, she was working in the music department of an ad agency.

Jazz Charton's net worth

Little is known about Jazz Charton's career; therefore, her net worth cannot be established. On the other hand, her husband Kieran Culkin has an estimated net worth of $5 million in 2022. He reportedly earns about $350,000 from a single episode of Succession.

How did Kieran and Jazz meet?

The couple met at a New York bar in September 2012. The Succession actor Culkin approached her and asked if he could be her boyfriend, and she agreed. The pair build a strong bond and have been together ever since.

Is Jazz Charton British?

Kieran Culkin's wife was born in London and was brought up by a single mother.

Source: Instagram

The celebrity spouse was born in London, United Kingdom and was brought up by a single mother. However, Jazz Charton's ethnicity is not known. Jazz and her husband Kieran currently live in the United States.

Who is Kieran Culkin's wife?

Jazz Charton is the wife of Succession actor Kieran. They tied the knot in June 2013 and have two children together.

Jazz Charton's height

The celebrity spouse stands at 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 m). Her husband Kieran is 5 feet 5 inches (1.68 m) tall.

Jazz Charton often shares a glimpse of her married life with actor Kieran Culkin, and from the look of things, they are a happy couple. However, many aspects of her life have been kept under the wraps.

