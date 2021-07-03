Have you ever heard of Aurora Mulligan? She is a household name in Ireland, out of her expertise as a director of various documentaries. She is also the girlfriend of Matt LeBlanc, famous for his role on the sitcom Friends. How about finding out more about this director's life, career moves, and other details?

Irish documentary director Aurora Mulligan is now based in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @IsleofMedia

Source: Twitter

Aurora Mulligan is now a resident of Los Angeles, where she still executes her excellent directing skills. Aurora has had quite an impressive career portfolio. The Irish star's relationship with Matt looks steady as they were initially spotted together in 2016, looking cosy and intimate.

Profile

Name : Aurora Mulligan

: Aurora Mulligan Birthdate : 1st September 1986

: 1st September 1986 Aurora Mulligan's age : 34 years (as of September 2020)

: 34 years (as of September 2020) Birthplace : County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom

: County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom Nationality: Irish

Irish Ethnic background: White

White Occupation: Director, documentary film producer

Director, documentary film producer Religious affiliation : Christianity

: Christianity Educational achievement: Graduate at University of Liverpool

Graduate at University of Liverpool Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Body build: Slim

Slim Height: 5ft 6inches

5ft 6inches Approximate weight: 55 kilograms

55 kilograms Siblings : Roisin Mulligan (sister)

: Roisin Mulligan (sister) Marital status : In a relationship with Matt LeBlanc

: In a relationship with Matt LeBlanc Current place of residence : Los Angeles, California, United States of America

: Los Angeles, California, United States of America Star sign: Virgo

Aurora Mulligan's bio and early life

Aurora was born on 1st September 1986 in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. How old is Aurora Mulligan? The producer is 34 years old as of 2020. She grew up in Ireland together with her younger sister Roisin.

The Irish director is well-read, having attended Co-Ed Integrated Secondary School and Erne Integrated College. She advanced her education at the University of Liverpool, graduating with a degree in Political Philosophy. Her current place of residence is in Los Angeles, the USA.

Time to seal the memory with a photograph! The director with Howard Quayle, Martyn Perkins, Clark Bunting and Craig Piligian after a tour through Tynwald. Photo: @DocRKimble

Source: Twitter

Career

Shortly after she graduated from university, Mulligan initiated her professional life with a career in television as a documentary director. She has worked with BBC as an Assistant Director for EastEnders and Holby City. On ITV, she has also assisted in directing The Bill.

Mulligan has produced Top Gear, Long Way Round, and Long Way Down. Currently, she works at Pilgrim Studios as an Executive Director of documentaries. The Irish director also made an appearance on the show Top Gear. She took on the role of a bride, whose wedding was eventually crushed by LeBlanc.

Since 2020, the Irish lady has been an Executive Producer for the series Ultimate Surfer. Some of her other notable works include:

Charley Boorman's South African Adventure

Extreme Frontiers the USA

Treasure

Prince Harry in Africa

Does anyone feel like touring a satellite station? Aurora did so at the @SES_Satellites. Photo: @DocRKimble

Source: Twitter

Personal life

The Irish director keeps her lifestyle on the down-low. Aurora Mulligan and Matt LeBlanc are currently in a relationship. The pair met in 2016 on the set of Top Gear. Matt had just made his debut as one of the presenters on the show. Soon after the show came to an end, the two hit it off and began dating.

Are there Matt LeBlanc and Aurora Mulligan wedding plans? For now, the two lovebirds seem to be enjoying their romantic bubble.

Matt LeBlanc's personal life

The American actor, comedian, and producer Matt LeBlanc was born on July 25th, 1967. He gained fame for his depiction of Joey Tribbiani on the fan-favourite sitcom Friends aired by NBC. Is Matt LeBlanc Italian? The actor has an Italian background since his mother is of Italian descent.

The actor was previously in a marriage with Melissa McKnight. They had a daughter, Marina. The pair, however, called it quits and divorced in 2006. Matt LeBlanc later dated Andrea Anders from 2006 but the pair split in 2015.

Over the years, the actor has made numerous television appearances. He has also scooped several awards, such as the 69th Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.

Even with a significant age gap of 17 years, Matt LeBlanc and Mulligan proved that age is just a number. Photo: @ETCanada

Source: Twitter

Aurora Mulligan's net worth

With an impressive career established, the director has quite the value. As of 2021, Biographyday stated that the producer has a net worth of $2.5 million. On the other hand, what is Matt LeBlanc's worth? As of 2021, the actor's remarkable career has earned him a net worth of a whopping $80 million.

Contacts

Aurora presents a pretty private life on social media. However, you can find her on one social media website. Aurora Mulligan's Instagram account is @auroramulligan.

That is all to know about the Irish documentary director and Matt LeBlanc's partner Aurora Mulligan, who has successfully built her career in television.

READ ALSO: Brooke Ligertwood: age, children, husband, Hillsong, songs, net worth

Briefly.co.za recently published an article on Brooke Ligertwood. Brooke, before getting her spouse's name Ligertwood, was known as Brooke Fraser. She is an established musician who got into music at an early age at Hillsong Church in Australia.

Brooke already had several records under her name before joining the well-known Australian Christian music group Hillsong Worship. Read on to find out more about this exceptionally talented musician.

Source: Briefly.co.za