Aurora Mulligan: Everything you need to know about Matt LeBlanc's Irish girlfriend
Have you ever heard of Aurora Mulligan? She is a household name in Ireland, out of her expertise as a director of various documentaries. She is also the girlfriend of Matt LeBlanc, famous for his role on the sitcom Friends. How about finding out more about this director's life, career moves, and other details?
Aurora Mulligan is now a resident of Los Angeles, where she still executes her excellent directing skills. Aurora has had quite an impressive career portfolio. The Irish star's relationship with Matt looks steady as they were initially spotted together in 2016, looking cosy and intimate.
Profile
- Name: Aurora Mulligan
- Birthdate: 1st September 1986
- Aurora Mulligan's age: 34 years (as of September 2020)
- Birthplace: County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom
- Nationality: Irish
- Ethnic background: White
- Occupation: Director, documentary film producer
- Religious affiliation: Christianity
- Educational achievement: Graduate at University of Liverpool
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Body build: Slim
- Height: 5ft 6inches
- Approximate weight: 55 kilograms
- Siblings: Roisin Mulligan (sister)
- Marital status: In a relationship with Matt LeBlanc
- Current place of residence: Los Angeles, California, United States of America
- Star sign: Virgo
Aurora Mulligan's bio and early life
Aurora was born on 1st September 1986 in County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, United Kingdom. How old is Aurora Mulligan? The producer is 34 years old as of 2020. She grew up in Ireland together with her younger sister Roisin.
The Irish director is well-read, having attended Co-Ed Integrated Secondary School and Erne Integrated College. She advanced her education at the University of Liverpool, graduating with a degree in Political Philosophy. Her current place of residence is in Los Angeles, the USA.
Career
Shortly after she graduated from university, Mulligan initiated her professional life with a career in television as a documentary director. She has worked with BBC as an Assistant Director for EastEnders and Holby City. On ITV, she has also assisted in directing The Bill.
Mulligan has produced Top Gear, Long Way Round, and Long Way Down. Currently, she works at Pilgrim Studios as an Executive Director of documentaries. The Irish director also made an appearance on the show Top Gear. She took on the role of a bride, whose wedding was eventually crushed by LeBlanc.
Since 2020, the Irish lady has been an Executive Producer for the series Ultimate Surfer. Some of her other notable works include:
- Charley Boorman's South African Adventure
- Extreme Frontiers the USA
- Treasure
- Prince Harry in Africa
Personal life
The Irish director keeps her lifestyle on the down-low. Aurora Mulligan and Matt LeBlanc are currently in a relationship. The pair met in 2016 on the set of Top Gear. Matt had just made his debut as one of the presenters on the show. Soon after the show came to an end, the two hit it off and began dating.
Are there Matt LeBlanc and Aurora Mulligan wedding plans? For now, the two lovebirds seem to be enjoying their romantic bubble.
Matt LeBlanc's personal life
The American actor, comedian, and producer Matt LeBlanc was born on July 25th, 1967. He gained fame for his depiction of Joey Tribbiani on the fan-favourite sitcom Friends aired by NBC. Is Matt LeBlanc Italian? The actor has an Italian background since his mother is of Italian descent.
The actor was previously in a marriage with Melissa McKnight. They had a daughter, Marina. The pair, however, called it quits and divorced in 2006. Matt LeBlanc later dated Andrea Anders from 2006 but the pair split in 2015.
Over the years, the actor has made numerous television appearances. He has also scooped several awards, such as the 69th Golden Globe Award for Best Actor.
Aurora Mulligan's net worth
With an impressive career established, the director has quite the value. As of 2021, Biographyday stated that the producer has a net worth of $2.5 million. On the other hand, what is Matt LeBlanc's worth? As of 2021, the actor's remarkable career has earned him a net worth of a whopping $80 million.
Contacts
Aurora presents a pretty private life on social media. However, you can find her on one social media website. Aurora Mulligan's Instagram account is @auroramulligan.
That is all to know about the Irish documentary director and Matt LeBlanc's partner Aurora Mulligan, who has successfully built her career in television.
