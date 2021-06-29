Brooke Ligertwood: age, children, husband, Hillsong, songs, net worth

Brooke Ligertwood had already released several albums before joining the Hillsong Worship music group. The Australian Christian music group from Sydney, Australia, started making music at Hillsong Church in 1983. Brooke Ligertwood is the best-selling New Zealand singer and songwriter in history. Many people know her as Brooke Fraser because she was famous before getting married and adopting her spouse's surname, Ligertwood. Learn more here!

Brooke Ligertwood was saved at a tender age through personal conviction. Photo: @Erich Nelenge

Source: Facebook

The group's song has topped charts and some of Hillsong's most popular songs are What A Beautiful Name, Oceans (Where Feet May Fail), I Surrender and Hosanna (Letra). Inevitably, this makes everyone ask the question: who is the lead singer of Hillsong?

Brooke Fraser is the music group's lead singer. She has led most of Hillsong's famous songs, including the Desert Song. Fraser has a lovely tattoo on the back of her neck but has never publicly explained its meaning. Join us as we discover what there is to know about her!

Brooke Ligertwood's profile summary

Full name: Brooke Gabrielle Ligertwood

Brooke Gabrielle Ligertwood Famous as: Brooke Fraser

Brooke Fraser Date of birth: 15th December 1983

15th December 1983 Place of birth: Wellington, New Zealand

Wellington, New Zealand Age: 37 years as of 2021

37 years as of 2021 Career: Singer, music producer, and songwriter

Singer, music producer, and songwriter Nationality: New Zealander

New Zealander Ethnicity: Multiracial

Multiracial Marital status: Married

Married Children: 2

2 Religion: Christian

Christian Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Net worth: $7 million

$7 million Instagram: brookeligertwood

brookeligertwood Facebook: Brooke Fraser

Brooke Fraser Twitter: @brookefraser

Brooke Ligertwood biography

Brooke Ligertwood's age is 37 years old as of 2021. She was born in Wellington, New Zealand, on the 15th of December 1983. Fraser composed her first song at the age of 12 and taught herself how to play the guitar a few years later. From the tender ages of 7 to 17, she attended piano lessons.

Singer Fraser raising her international achievement award during the 2018 Vodafone New Zealand Music Awards at Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: @Fiona Goodall

Source: Getty Images

You may be wondering who Brooke Ligertwood's parents are? Her father, Bernie Fraser, is a Fijian of Portuguese origin. Her mother, Lynda Fraser, is Scottish. Bernie Fraser was a New Zealand All Black rugby team player.

Brooke Ligertwood's height is 5 feet 10 inches. She is the eldest of Bernie's three children, and her brothers are Shea and Matthew. Fraser's parents raised her in Naenae, Lower Hutt, New Zealand, and sent her to Dyer Street School, Naenae Intermediate School and Naenae College.

What religion is Brooke Fraser?

She is a Christian and has been attending Hillsong Church activities since 2004. In Brooke Ligertwood's testimony about how she found salvation, she says that she read the Bible at a young age and fell in love with it. The singer grew up in a non-religious household but she asked her mother to take her to church every Sunday.

Brooke Ligertwood's marriage

Brooke Ligertwood's husband is Scott Ligertwood. Just like Fraser, Scott is also a songwriter. The singer moved to Sydney in 2004 after her first album was successful. She and Scott married on the 17th of March 2008 in Sydney, Australia.

Who are Brooke Ligertwood's children?

The couple lives in Orange County, California, USA, with their two daughters. Dylan Wilde Ligertwood was born on the 18th of September 2015, while Rooney Ives Ligertwood was born on the 10th of July 2017. The family worships at Hillsong Church, Los Angeles campus.

Mrs Ligertwood, her husband, and their daughters are a happy family. Photo: @scottligertwood

Source: Instagram

Brooke Ligertwood's music career

She found a breakthrough in her music career in 2000 while performing at the Christian music festival Parachute. Music producer Matty J signed her up, and she relocated from New Zealand to Auckland because of a multi-album deal she landed with Sony in 2002.

Fraser was under Columbia Records when she released her first two studio albums, What to Do with Daylight (2003) and Albertine (2006). Both albums reached gold status in Australia and Top 100 on the American music charts.

She then signed a recording contract with Wood+Bone and released her third studio album, Flags, in 2010 and a hit single titled Something in the Water. Flags is her most successful album since she started singing.

In 2011, Fraser was the most awarded artist in the New Zealand Music Awards. She was the happy recipient of the Best Pop Album, Best Female Artist, Album of the Year, Single of the Year, and the People's Choice Awards.

Brooke Ligertwood of Hillsong composed the Grammy award-winning song, What a Beautiful Name. So, is Brooke Ligertwood still with Hillsong? Yes! They are all still together and she performs with Hillsong and as a solo artist.

What is Brooke Ligertwood's net worth?

She enjoys an estimated net worth of $7 million, and she does charity work through international humanitarian organizations. The singer worked with Opportunity International in the Philippines and World Vision in Cambodia and Tanzania. She independently toured Rwanda in 2005 and 2006 for the Hope Rwanda charity program.

Fraser attending the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: @Steve Granitz

Source: Getty Images

What songs have Brooke Ligertwood written?

There are hundreds of Brooke Ligertwood songs. The singer writes most of Hillsong's tracks as well as her solo songs. Some of those songs include:

Arithmetic

Hosanna

Lead Me to the Cross

More Like Jesus

Something in the Water

What a Beautiful Name

Brooke Ligertwood is one of the most inspiring gospel artists of this generation. She has been in the music scene from a very young age. Brooke has carved an incredibly successful religious career and her name is now being recognised globally.

